The industry definition of the “Coke bottle” body shape is “a double swell in the plan view contour; the body is narrower in the middle section than over the front and rear wheels.” In the case of the new 1966 GTO, it provided a seductive look that caught on big time by buyers. Courtesy of James Maxwell

The GTO package from Pontiac Motor Division was created for the 1964 model year when the 389-cid V-8 engine was mated to the midsize A-Body Tempest body and chassis. The GTO option for the LeMans series included as standard equipment a four-barrel carburetor, dual exhaust and heavy-duty suspension, and that was just for starters.

The GTO name was borrowed from Ferrari and stood for “Grand Turismo Omologato” (it turned out there was no copyright and GM could use it). Since the Ferrari 250 GTO was one of the hottest cars around, it was brilliant marketing by Pontiac ad man Jim Wangers and his crew. Some 32,450 Pontiac GTOs were sold that first year, after an initial limit of 5,000 cars was lifted, and historians generally agree the GTO was the true start of the muscle car movement.

By the time the 1966 version came out, the widely admired GTO had became its own model line, and sold in record numbers by the end of the model year: 96,946, which proved that America was infatuated with performance. No automaker would sell more muscle cars in a single model year than Pontiac in 1966, making the GTO the true GOAT (greatest of all time, as today’s kids say). Strong GTO sales helped Pontiac hit the 11-million-car mark at its 40th anniversary in 1966, and put Pontiac in the industry’s number three sales position, behind Chevrolet and Ford.

At first glance, the Hurst floor shifter might indicate this car has a 4-speed gear box, which was a popular option. However, upon closer inspection, this car came factory-equipped with the optional 3-speed transmission; row 4-speeds were an additional $78. Hurst shifters were used, and this model year the ignition switch moved from the left to the right side of the steering wheel. Courtesy of James Maxwell

Factory real wood walnut overlay around the instruments, heater and radio were standard on the GTO. The three-spoke wood-rimmed steering wheels added to the theme. Bucket seats were standard GTO items, while the center console was optional. Courtesy of James Maxwell

The top engine for 1966 GTO buyers was the tried-and-true 389-cid V-8 with optional “Tri-Power” — a trio of Rochester 2GC two-barrel carburetors — and an optional cold air package (functional hood scoop) to help with power. The result of Tri-Power on the 389-cid V-8 was 360 hp at 5,200 rpm. Standard was the 389 engine with a single four-barrel carburetor good for 335 hp at 5,000 rpm. An optional “Code YA” regular-fuel, two-barrel version of the 389-cid V-8 with 256 hp (8.6:1 compression) and an automatic transmission was available for the economy-minded GTO buyer. 1966 was the last year for the Tri-Power setup, and going forward, the only General Motors model available with multiple carburetors was the Corvette.

While brute power was a thing in 1966 for GTO buyers, stopping was not. Motor Trend editors commented on the lack of power disc brake availability in the May 1966 edition of the magazine, in which the editors tested a pair of GTOs: a hardtop with an automatic transmission, and a convertible with Tri-Power and a four-speed manual. “While performance is one of GTO’s main claims to fame, its brakes certainly are not,” the editors said. “With 9-1/2-inch diameter drums all the way around, the GTO with standard brakes has the same binders as the economy-priced six-cylinder Tempest. This falls short of effective braking action that is most certainly needed on a car capable of 100 mph in a standing quarter-mile. Metallic linings are available, discs would be a welcome addition to the option list.” With a listed shipping weight of 3,650 lbs., a GTO thundering down the road certainly could have used some better braking power.

The restyling for the 1966 Pontiac A-Body included a fresh “flying buttress” roof design of the C pillars that featured a recessed backlight, giving the side profile a semi-fastback appearance. Another added styling touch, only on the GTO, was horizontal body-color-painted louvers over the taillamps. Courtesy of James Maxwell

Just how cool was the GTO back in the day? Well, here’s a quote from the December 1965 issue of Car Craft magazine, which featured the new ‘66 models: “There’s no question that Pontiac’s GTO has the strongest ‘youth image’ of any specific car on the American market. You’re simply automatically in with a GTO; it’s the ‘hot set-up’ when it comes to street or strip. The direct competition in this segment of the youth market hasn’t begun to catch up.” And if you’ve got one today, you’re still getting the neck-twisting thumbs-up signs from people who see it.

Escondido, California’s George Lorence is a longtime car fanatic who has always been attracted to GTOs. His pictured ’66 hardtop is unique since it was ordered with, and still retains, a three-speed manual transmission, and has been upgraded to original equipment-type front discs from a later-model GM product. Included with the updated brakes is a GM dual-reservoir master cylinder. A set of polished mag wheels were added to provide the look that most people remember from seeing GTOs on the streets back in the day.

When it participates in car shows and cruising events, this classic “goat” is always well received.

The scoop on the GTO’s hood, be it functional (Ram Air) or not, greatly helped its performance image. Courtesy of James Maxwell

The louvered tail lights were exclusive to the GTO and were a one-year only styling touch. Courtesy of James Maxwell

Plastic egg-crate inserts were used along with parking lamps that had the look of road lamps. Courtesy of James Maxwell

The standard engine was the 389-cid V-8 topped with a single Carter AFB four-barrel carburetor and 10.75:1 compression ratio, requiring premium fuel. Chromed valve covers were part of the GTO package. Being a 1966 model, this car was originally equipped with a single-reservoir brake master cylinder that has now been updated to dual system. Courtesy of James Maxwell

Stacked headlamps continued from the previous model year, and a new split grille design was incorporated with deep tapered air intakes framed with narrow bright chrome edges, adding to the whole Pontiac “Wide-Track” theme. Courtesy of James Maxwell

A long-time car enthusiast, owner George Lorence found his GTO in excellent shape, and in the recent years decided to give it fresh paint, a mild restoration and modernized “plus two” wheels and tires. Courtesy of James Maxwell

Shipping weight on a 1966 GTO hardtop was listed at 3,465 lbs. before any options. Base price: $2,826. Courtesy of James Maxwell

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