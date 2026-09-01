A sweet RS Camaro

The most noticeable RS (Rally Sport) feature on early Camaros is the concealed headlamps. Courtesy of Creighton

Old Cars Reader Story

I purchased this 1967 Chevrolet Camaro RS in May 2018 from a seller in Chico, Calif., where I also live. The mileage shown was 24,780, and the current mileage is 28,058. I cannot verify this figure as the original miles. I have had the car looked at by several “experts” and I would estimate it is probably original, but I couldn’t guarantee it.

Since purchasing the car, the major items I have had done are new paint in the original Bolero Red; refinishing of the original rally wheels; modifying the original, numbers-matching 327-cid V-8 with a four-barrel manifold and carburetor (the original two-barrel carburetor and manifold were retained); added dual exhaust; installed a new radiator; completed a Pertronix distributor conversion; and installed new tires, wing windows, front and rear bumpers, front fenders, a grille kit and taillamp lenses and bezels.

During its recent refresh, the Camaro RS received new bumpers and taillamp lenses and bezels. Courtesy of Creighton

The car was sold new to the original owner by Roller Chevrolet in Monterey, Calif., on Nov. 3, 1966. The car stayed in the original owner’s family until I purchased it. I was told the original buyer wanted a Corvette, but her brother, who was the salesman, felt a Corvette was too much power for his sister. He suggested the newly released Camaro would be better suited to her. The total sale price was $3,386. The car was eventually handed down to the woman’s nephew, who simply garaged it in Chico until selling it to me.

The Camaro has its original radio, but it is not currently working (I only hear static). It is further equipped with a clock, power steering, Powerglide automatic transmission, front disc brakes and the Custom interior. It was built in Van Nuys, Calif., during the fourth week of October 1966.

The Camaro is always garaged and still runs strong. It is pretty much a fair-weather car and is only my second “classic” (my first was a ’40 Ford Tudor). This will be my last.

During its recent refresh, the Camaro RS received new bumpers and taillamp lenses and bezels. Courtesy of Creighton

The first-generation Camaro’s Coke bottle” profile remains classic. Courtesy of Creighton

The wheels were restored when the car was repainted its original color. Courtesy of Creighton

Small-block power is announced on the front fenders. Courtesy of Creighton



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