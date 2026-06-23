First love reborn: 1969 Chevelle SS love rekindled after nearly 50 years

Courtesy of Jack Notman

It would be understandable to forget a warm, sunny Friday afternoon in late October 1968 since it’s so far back in our past, but this day was special to me.

That day, a couple buddies and I skipped college classes, and on the way to a local bar, I fell in love. While walking by a local Chevy dealership, a beautiful orange convertible getting unloaded caught my eye. The guys went on for a beer, but I was smitten and stayed behind. I waited until the car was on the ground, then checked every inch of the stunning Monaco Orange 1969 Chevelle SS convertible being unloaded. “396” emblems on the fenders designated what turned out to be a 375-hp car. Wow! The driver, noticing my admiration and respecting my questions, simply said, “It’s an L-78, Son, with lots of power.” And it had a four-speed. This black-topped and interior’d beauty has never left my mind. That’s true love at first sight.

After several years of looking for another, my search took me to Washington State in 2017 after hearing about an upcoming estate sale of a similar car. I immediately contacted the seller, and after a long conversation — and an even longer period while waiting for my Ontario bank to send funds to his western U.S. bank — the deal was done. I finally owned my dream car and could have it shipped to my home in Canada.

This 1969 Chevelle SS 396 convertible is a twin to a car Jack Notman spotted back in late 1968. Courtesy of Jack Notman

I had learned that the father of the gentleman I bought it from found the car a few years earlier as a typical barn find in New Jersey. He had it shipped cross country and spent two years completing a meticulous body-off-frame restoration. As it turned out, he documented everything, and supporting that, it came with an extensive album of photos and lists of costs and receipts.

As the car was found minus its original 396 engine, he decided to restore it to L-78 specs to go with the original four-speed. I’ve often wondered if it was karma. The only non-original addition was the installation of a black fabric top rather than the factory vinyl offering (that, too, was documented). The result is a show-stopper. Whether cruising the streets or parked at the gas pumps, it never fails to attract attention.

Being retired, in the winter of 2019-2020, I escaped the Ontario winter and extended the Chevelle’s summer driving season by shipping it to Florida. That certainly heightened the fun factor and kept everyone smiling for several more months.

All I can add is, what a hobby! Especially when more than 50 years later a “first love” can still make me smile.

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