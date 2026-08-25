Car of the Week: 1969 Plymouth Sport Satellite station wagon

This 1969 Plymouth Sport Satellite station wagon is an unrestored survivor purchased new for the use of a Catholic church parish. Courtesy of Freeze Frame Image LLC

The Manny Collections’ 1969 Plymouth Sport Satellite station wagon stands out not because it has been restored, but because it has been carefully preserved by a chain of conscientious owners. Finished in yellow with a tan interior, the wagon is an original, unrestored example and maintained as an authentic piece of Plymouth history regardless of where it has traveled.

Its known story reaches back to Terre Haute, Ind., where it was purchased new by a Catholic church and used as a service vehicle by the parish priest and other members of the church’s staff. How the parish exactly used the Plymouth is unknown, but the station wagon was very likely a carefully used work horse rooted in service, practicality and the everyday needs of the church it served.

This Sport Satellite station wagon was optioned with the 290-hp Commando 383-cid V-8 with a two-barrel carburetor and TorqueFlite automatic transmission. Courtesy of Freeze Frame Image LLC

Eventually the parish sold the Plymouth and it went to Alabama, then appeared on the little screen when it was used in the 1998 HBO miniseries “From the Earth to the Moon,” a 12-part Apollo program docudrama co-produced by Tom Hanks, Ron Howard, Brian Grazer and Michael Bostick. A NASA logo remains inside the lower driver-side windshield area, a small production-era detail that adds another layer to the car’s provenance.

Richard Myers purchased the wagon in 2001, adding it to a collection shaped by his appreciation for original, unrestored MoPars. In his care, the car’s church-service history, screen appearance and factory-preserved character became part of one continuous preservation story that continued to Ontario, Canada, the location of the Manny Collection.

Myers and the Manny Collection are drawn to unrestored MoPars that still carry their original character with factory finishes, aging materials, untouched trim and signs of real use that are often lost when a vehicle is fully restored. This station wagon carries those aspects in spades, making it a perfect fit in their respective collections.

A well-optioned station wagon, this Sport Satellite has optional cruise control, the unit for which is mounted on the driver’s side inner fender. Courtesy of Freeze Frame Image LLC

Where the Wagon Fit

Plymouth’s 1969 lineup stretched from compact Valiants and sporty Barracudas to intermediate Belvederes and Satellites to full-size Fury and VIP models. The Satellite sat near the center of the Plymouth range, offering more space and presence than the compacts while retaining the manageable feel of Plymouth’s intermediate platform, but with more features than a Spartan Belvedere with which it shared a body. Although considered a midsize intermediate in 1969, a Belvedere/Satellite would be considered a large car by today’s standards.

In the late 1960s, the Belvedere and its better-trimmed Satellite sister car were the cars upon which Plymouth based the vast bulk of its muscle cars. With the midsize body of the Belvedere and Satellite and big engines from the large Fury and VIP, Plymouth had the recipe for a muscle car. Starting in 1967, the Belvedere-based GTX was Plymouth’s leading muscle car with its standard 440-cid V-8 or optional Hemi 426-cid V-8 and hood scoops and racing stripes atop its body. Although held in high esteem, the new-for-1967 GTX was not a huge seller due to its high price tag, especially when its sales were compared to the lower-priced Pontiac GTO. To grab more of the muscle car market in 1968, Plymouth debuted a cheaper performance car based on a stripped-down Belvedere two-door coupe that packed a 383-cid V-8 as the base engine (a Hemi 426-cid V-8 was optional), heavy-duty suspension and brakes and youthful cartoon Road Runner graphics licensed by Warner Brothers — all standard. The new 1968 Road Runner was a hot seller, thanks to its visibility, performance and relatively low price. Hardtop and convertible Road Runners followed based upon the Satellite. Due to its continuing popularity, the Road Runner is the most memorable Plymouth model from the late 1960s, even overshadowing the Belvedere and Satellite upon which it was based.

The woodgrain applique is specific to the Sport Satellite station wagon, as is the bright trim around the side window frames. The shades mounted in the top of the door window frames are accessories. Courtesy of Freeze Frame Image LLC

The Satellite name had been used by Plymouth since 1965 to denote its top-line two-door hardtop in the midsize Belvedere line. The parallels continued through 1969, with the Belvedere representing the very base midsize (B-body) Plymouths and the Satellite using the same body as the Belvedere, but offering more interior and exterior trim. The midsize Plymouth line also included an upgraded Satellite with the Sport Satellite model, which had debuted in 1968 — the same year that the midsize B-body received a complete redesign.

With the postwar baby boom, station wagon sales likewise boomed, and the trend continued through the 1960s. Plymouth made sure to cover the competitive family-hauling market in its full-size and midsize lines with an extensive menu of station wagons. For 1969, there were three available midsize station wagons: the Belvedere, Satellite and Sport Satellite wagons. Each station wagon touted 88 cubic feet of storage space. The Sport Satellite station wagon was perched above the Satellite and Belvedere for having such features as a foam-padded front seat, extra interior and exterior trim and woodgrain body trim that Plymouth said was scratch-resistant. In another nod to durability against the stress of hauling children, Plymouth said the “vinoleum” floor of all Plymouth wagons was almost impossible to scratch, “but if you do, no problem. It’s color-impregnated clear through.” The headliner was also designed with children in mind. “The ceiling is lined with sectional acoustic panels. A great-looking way to set off the interior. And if your little leaguer rams it with a baseball bat, you need only replace the damaged section.”

Instrument panel features gauges for the amperage, fuel level and engine temperature, plus a clock. Below the clock are switches for the wipers and window washer. The switches to the left of the steering wheel are for the interior and exterior lights and the flashers. Courtesy of Freeze Frame Image LLC

Families also likely appreciated the midsize Plymouth station wagon’s two-way tailgate that swung out like a door or folded downward like a truck tailgate. When a third-row seat was optioned, Plymouth also made the rear window power-operated. A unique and handy Plymouth station wagon option was its self-washing tailgate window. To use the extra-cost feature, the driver pushed a “wash” button when the rear window was lowered. When the window was lifted, the rear glass was magically clean!

Powertrain availability varied somewhat by station wagon model. The Belvedere and Satellite wagons were available with the 225-cid Slant Six or the 318-cid V-8, both of which had the three-speed manual transmission as standard equipment. The Sport Satellite station wagon had the 318-cid V-8 and three-speed manual transmission as standard equipment ­— the Slant Six was not available. Either the four-barrel 383 Super Commando with 330 hp and dual exhaust and the two-barrel 383 Commando with 290 hp and single exhaust were optional on any midsize V-8 station wagon model.

With the third-row seat, the tailgate window was power-operated. The Dual-action tailgate could swing out like a door, or fold down as on a pickup truck. Courtesy of Freeze Frame Image LLC

The featured Sport Satellite survivor was optioned with the Commando 383-cid V-8 engine and TorqueFlite automatic. Other optional factory equipment includes air conditioning, an AM-FM radio, cruise control, fender-mounted turn signal indicators, power brakes, power steering and Road Wheels, making it a comfortable and well-optioned wagon rather than a stripped-down utility vehicle.

Today, the wagon is displayed alongside other original, unrestored Plymouths, including examples equipped with the legendary 426 Hemi engine and four-speed transmission. In that setting, it tells a different but equally important story: one of utility, family use and the quieter side of Plymouth’s muscle-era identity.

Two-tone materials and woodgrain trim added a luxurious look to the top-line Sport Satellite station wagon. Courtesy of Freeze Frame Image LLC

The 1969 Sport Satellite station wagon could be purchased as a two-seat wagon for $3,241 or a three-seater for $3,350; these prices were about $150 more than the corresponding Satellite wagons. Plymouth built 3,221 of the two-seat Sport Satellite station wagons and 3,152 of the three-seat versions in 1969. Courtesy of Freeze Frame Image LLC

The Sport Satellite had woodgrain on the door panels and instrument panel to match the exterior. The front seat was foam-padded for driver comfort. Courtesy of Freeze Frame Image LLC

“Sport Satellite” appears on the grille and front fenders. Courtesy of Freeze Frame Image LLC

Courtesy of Freeze Frame Image LLC

The shape of the station wagon’s taillamp was similar to that of the two-doors and the four-door sedans, but the station wagon taillamps were narrower. Courtesy of Freeze Frame Image LLC

Plymouth abbreviated the Sport Satellite station wagon’s name on the tailgate with “Sport Wagon,” but the name didn’t appear in factory literature. Courtesy of Freeze Frame Image LLC

“383” engine call-out is cleverly hidden at the back of the hood ornament where it’s visible to the passengers. It complemented the optional chromed fender-mounted turn signal housings, which this car has. Courtesy of Freeze Frame Image LLC

The face of the hood ornament is the Plymouth symbol. Courtesy of Freeze Frame Image LLC

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Courtesy of Brian Earnest

Courtesy of Freeze Frame Image LLC

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