IH got into the ‘Spirit of ’76’

The International Harvester 1976 Scout-Spirit illustrated on a company document. Courtesy of Michael Petti

Like many hobbyists, Koby Leighton has a favorite brand. In 2017, he started the South Dakota International Harvester Scout and Truck Club and supplied Old Cars readers with information and photos of the Bicentennial 1976 IH models.

But before its bicentennial models were offered to the public, International financed and built 17 Scouts for the U.S. Ski Team involved with the Winter Olympics in Innsbruck, Austria. Ten of the special IH trucks were the longer, 118-inch-wheelbase models known as Travelers, and seven were Scout II trucks on the 100-inch wheelbase. Both models had hardtop roofs, and all were built in 1975. The bodies were painted Winter White and had red and blue side stripes separated by white paint. Ahead of the front doors, on the stripes, were “USA Team” decals.

These Scouts came with a Deluxe interior of Wedgewood Blue and were 4x4 models with V-8 engines and automatic transmissions. Additional equipment included Warn winches on the front bumpers. Only six of the 10 Travelers were shipped to Austria; the rest were used as team transport vehicles for practice at sites in Montana, Washington, Colorado and Ontario.

Chevrolet, Ford, Dodge, and Jeep were going to have special bicentennial editions, and since IH had already built patriotic-themed vehicles for the U.S. Ski Team, it was already prepared to jump on the bandwagon. IH offered the Spirit (as in “Spirit of ’76”) and Patriot. Upon announcing its bicentennial models, IH stated in a press release: “In keeping with our country’s 200th Anniversary, International Trucks takes great pride in introducing the “Scout-Spirit.” This special — Limited Production Model — incorporates selected options and trim appliques into the most accepted four wheel drive vehicle on the market today. The Scout-Spirit is a true representative of the bicentennial theme and certainly is the vehicle to ‘Scout The America Others Pass By.’”

The U.S. Ski Team Olympic vehicles were produced in 1975 and were similar to the 1976 Patriot Scout II and Traveler, but did not have the “USA Team” decals and Warn winches. Courtesy of Michael Petti

IH broke down the selected options into each letter of the word “SPIRIT.” “S” was for the “Special Red/Blue Side Trim on Winter White Body.” “P” was for “Promotional Model — Limited Production.” “I” was for “Interior — Wedgewood Blue with Sport Steering Wheel.” “R” was for “Roll Bar — Color Keyed.” The second “I” was for “Imaginative Blue Denim Convertible Top.” The “T” was for “Tires by Goodyear” (Tracker ATs).

The appearance of the IH Scout-Spirit four-wheel drive was directly inspired by the U.S. ski team vehicles by using the same red/blue applique with Winter White body paint between the decals. However, the “U.S. Team” logo was deleted. The Scout-Spirit’s Wedgewood Blue interior with the Sport steering wheel was also carried over from the Olympic vehicles.

Each Spirit of ’76 IH was based on the 100-inch-wheelbase Scout. This model only came as a soft top with the blue denim covering and a color-keyed blue roll bar. The Spirit of ’76 came with chrome rally wheels shod with the Goodyear tires. Unlike the ski team trucks, the Scout-Spirit could come with any Scout engine and transmission. A total of 384 were built.

Whereas the Scout-Spirit came in one form, the Patriot came in three configurations. All Patriots had hardtop roofs. The short-roof Patriot was based upon the Scout II, the long-roof Patriot was based upon the Traveler and the Patriot pickup was labeled a Terra. The Scout II had a 100-inch wheelbase; the Traveler and Terra had 118-inch wheelbases. Also available was a Sno-Star package for the Scout and Traveler consisting of a luggage rack and ski holder. All came with red-and-blue decals sans the “USA Team” decals. The bodies were painted the Winter White hue and also had Wedgewood Blue interiors with the Sport steering wheel. These 4x4 vehicles came with Goodrich tires on chrome rally wheels. Like the Scout-Spirit, Patriots were available with various power plants and transmissions.

Based on available reports, factory-produced Patriots included one Terra, six Sno Stars (five were Scouts and one was a Traveler), seven Travelers and 45 Scott IIs. The Patriot was a decal and trim package, and an undetermined number of Patriot decals were placed on ordinary Scout II models through the IH Truck Sales Processing Center.

While there are factory photo releases of the Olympics’ U.S. Ski Team vehicles and the Scout-Spirit, there seem to be none of the Bicentennial Patriots. Perhaps because the Patriot Scout and Traveler looked like the Olympic models, IH felt it did not need additional photos.

Leighton coordinated a show for a gathering of IH vehicles for the 250th birthday of America in Huron, S.D., for the Red Power Roundup from June 25-27, 2026. For more information head on over to www.sdihscouts.com.

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