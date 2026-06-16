2026 ATHS National Convention welcomed over 500 trucks into Springfield, MO

Courtesy of ATHS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - More than 500 trucks gathered in Springfield, including first-time participation from truck owners from Mexico, demonstrating the growing international reach of ATHS and the trucking preservation movement. “The event attracted more than 4,300 spectators and brought together truck enthusiasts, industry professionals, historians and families to celebrate trucking's rich heritage,” said ATHS Operations Director and convention organizer, Courtney Cesar.

The event, June 4-6, featured truck displays, vendors, educational sessions, demonstrations and social activities, all centrally located at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds for attendees' convenience all week long.

Educational sessions and live demonstrations were among the event's most popular attractions. ATHS wishes to thank and recognize each of its speakers for sharing their expertise: Winch Demo by Brian Blaylock; Jake Brake Demo, Transmission Demo, and Kansas City’s Kenworth Plant by Tony Martin; Frame Modifications by Erich Reiselt; Finding & Making Parts by Steven Snelson and Tony Martin; and Bigfoot Truck Haulers by Mike Middleton. All seminars and demonstrations were recorded and will be available to watch on ATHS.org and the ATHS YouTube Channel.

Courtesy of ATHS

The ATHS Awards Banquet provided an opportunity for members and volunteers to celebrate the accomplishments of individuals who have contributed to the trucking industry and the organization's mission. The following individuals were honored during the banquet:

• Golden Achievement Award honors individuals with 50 or more years in the trucking industry: Tom Henderson (Weedsport, NY), is a Golden Achievement Award honoree and has been an ATHS member since 1994. Watch Henderson’s video.

• ATHS Historian Award recognizes individuals who demonstrate exceptional dedication to preserving and sharing trucking history. The 2026 recipient is LargeCar magazines editor and owner Steve Ford (Strasburg, PA). Watch Ford’s video.

The 2026 ATHS scholarship winners were announced during the Awards Banquet. The following recipients are outstanding students who have positively impacted their communities within and beyond their schools. George Schroyer Memorial Scholarship Recipients

• Carina Caballero (Montclair, CA) | Daughter of ATHS Life Member Chris Caballero and granddaughter of Bruce Caballero

• Jack Molaison (Waukesha, WI) | Grandson of ATHS Member Jack Schwerman ATHS Cummins Scholarship Recipient

• Addison Alles (Fresno, CA) | Daughter of ATHS Members Stanley & Diane Alles Lewis Semple Clarke Educational Fund Recipient

• Michael Roberson (Knightstown, IN) | Son of Cummins Employee Cory Roberson The American Trucking and Industry Leader Hall of Fame announced its 2026 inductees, who will be honored during an induction ceremony on October 22, 2026, at the ATHS headquarters in Kansas City, Missouri.

• Chester England, CR England

• Harold C. Groendyke, Groendyke Transportation

• Al Peterman, Peterbilt

“ATHS thanks all its volunteers and sponsors for helping make the National Convention & Truck Show successful. There was an outstanding variety of trucks and trailers on display, representing different eras, models and levels of restoration. For the first time, ATHS welcomed truck exhibitors from Mexico. They even brought their own cooker and roasted meat onsite to share with attendees! We look forward to continuing a long-time relationship with them! We are now looking forward to being in the ‘Cherry City’ in Salem, Oregon, next year. Mark your calendars for June 10-12, 2027,” said Executive Director, John Gravley.

2026 supporters include: Cummins, Mack Trucks, Kenworth, Vander Haag’s, Iowa 80, CAT Scale, Truckomat, The Sercombe family, GTG Peterbilt, Reiselt’s Machine Works, Gallagher, Gully Transportation, Rick Knox, Dysart Taylor McMonigle Brumitt & Wilcox, P.C., Clark Freight Lines, Midway Truck Center, TransLand, and TransAm Trucking-Johnny Jacobson.

Courtesy of ATHS

About ATHS: The American Truck Historical Society was formed in 1971 to preserve the history of trucks, the trucking industry, and its pioneers. ATHS is international in scope, with approximately 25,000 members and 90 chapters spanning 23 countries and all 50 states. The ATHS Library hosts a collection of over 500,000 digitized and original photographs and documents; 35,000 pieces of sales literature, and more than 45,000 books and periodicals, along with an extensive collection of scale model trucks. The American Trucking and Industry Leader Hall of Fame and Library are housed at the main office in Kansas City, Missouri, United States. More information about ATHS, including hours of operation, can be found at ATHS.org.

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