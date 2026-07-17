2026 Carlisle Truck Nationals promises fun for all ages August 7-9

Courtesy of Carlisle Events

Carlisle, PA – There isn’t a more family-friendly event on the Carlisle Events schedule than the Carlisle Truck Nationals. This year’s event is August 7–9 at the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds and promises to wow attendees of all ages.

Gates open at 7 AM daily, and from the moment the first truck rolls onto the grounds until the final award is handed out on Sunday, there is no shortage of action and incredible sights. Trucks of all sizes populate the Showfield, and with this being Carlisle’s fastest-growing event over the past five years, showgoers can expect more than 2,700 trucks of all shapes, sizes, styles, and eras. You'll see antique firetrucks, cool custom vans, big rigs, heavy equipment and machinery, lowered trucks, lifted trucks—and a few creations that can only be described with one word: Wow!

With two great indoor displays, guests can choose between a gallery of Syclones and Typhoons in Building Y, or a “best of the best” gallery of trucks within Building T. This includes an Americana display and antique fire trucks. Additionally, the pavilion on the east side of the grounds welcomes Vanarama, while the south side hosts the Big Rig Show & Shine. Numerous clubs showcase their own unique features, including Sky High Rides, Old Body Styles, S10 Nation, the 717 Outlaws, and more. Of course, the trucks themselves and truck clubs are just the beginning. Event highlights include the following:

Rolling Exhaust Contest

Rolling Burnout Contest

Low Truck Limbo

High Truck Challenge

Drop & Drag Contest

Big Rig Glow Show

Monster Truck Shows featuring Ramdemption & Raminator – brought to by Central Pennsylvania RAM Dealers – nothing stops a RAM!

Monster Truck Rides with Virginia Giant

Freestyle Motocross Stunt Jumps & Moto Motion Freestyle Trials Stunt Show

RED 102.3’s Annual Redneck Games Competition

Courtesy of Carlisle Events

Kids are in for a treat too! They can see real-life versions of the toy trucks they love, receive a free kids' goodie bag, enter to win an RC truck, help pick a winner in Building T, or take part in a fun Kids' Cash Grab.

The show also includes the National Parts Depot judged Showfield powered by eJudged.com, plus a massive automotive flea market offering truck parts, accessories, merchandise, and more. There’s even a Manufacturers Midway, featuring top brand names in the hobby, late model parts, aftermarket upgrades and RAM Trucks, the official truck of the 2026 Carlisle Truck Nationals. Looking to buy or sell? The Truck Corral is your place to do just that.

Show, shop, spectate—or do all three—the 2026 Carlisle Truck Nationals your one-stop destination for truck lovers and families alike. Spectator admission is $15, and kids 12 and under get in free. Student and military discounts are available at the gate with valid ID. Discount tickets and Showfield registration are available online now through August 3. On-site registration opens August 4. For complete event details, to register, become a vendor, or purchase tickets, visit CarlisleEvents.com.

Carlisle Events is a partner or producer of nearly a dozen annual collector car/truck events. Events are held at the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds (Carlisle, PA) and Allentown Fairgrounds (Allentown, PA). The season schedule includes automotive flea markets of varying sizes, multiple auctions, as well as individual specialty shows featuring Corvettes, Fords, GMs, Chryslers, trucks, imports, tuners, and performance sport compacts. Founded in 1974 by friends Bill Miller and Chip Miller, events hosted at Carlisle attract enthusiasts annually from all corners of the globe. More information is available at www.CarlisleEvents.com or www.CarlisleAuctions.com.

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