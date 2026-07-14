Pre-Model T Ford ‘Letter Cars’ to drive live at 2026 Celebration of Brass

HICKORY CORNERS, MI — The Museum of the Horseless Carriage has announced three extraordinary features for its upcoming signature event, the 2026 Celebration of Brass. The event is held over two days, Friday and Saturday, July 17 and 18, 2026, on the Gilmore Car Museum campus in Hickory Corners, Michigan, drawing collectors and visitors from around the country. The event focuses entirely on the pioneering "Brass Era" of motor cars built prior to 1916—the dawn of the automotive age.

As one of the most ostentatious cars of the era, the 1910 Oldsmobile Limited featured towering 43-inch tires and a monstrous 6-cylinder engine. This rare breed remains highly coveted—a 1911 example recently broke records by selling at auction for over $5 million. Courtesy of the Museum of the Horseless Carriage

The first special feature highlights the era's luxury "Road Monsters." During the pioneering days of the horseless carriage, automobiles were largely considered a fad for the wealthy. By 1910, roughly 400 auto manufacturers existed in the United States, with most attempting to build cars for the mass market. While Oldsmobile found immense success with its affordable 5-horsepower Curved Dash Runabout, the world's first mass-produced car, its strategy shifted dramatically after joining General Motors. The brand pivoted toward massive, ultra-premium vehicles, culminating in the 1910 Oldsmobile Limited. As one of the most prodigious cars of the era, it featured massive 43-inch wheels and a monstrous 6-cylinder engine; an example recently broke records by selling for more than $5 million. This powerhouse will be showcased alongside other high-horsepower luxury marques like the Kissel Kar, Thomas Flyer, and the Grand Rapids-built Austin.

Most people associate the Model A Ford with the 1928–1932 era. However, the original 1903 Model A—an 8-horsepower, twin-cylinder “horseless carriage”—is the vehicle that actually launched Ford Motor Company. Ford experimented with several "Alphabet" models before striking gold with the iconic Model T in 1908. Courtesy of the Museum of the Horseless Carriage

The second feature marks a true rarity in automotive history. While millions recognize the legendary Ford Model T, few know that the Ford Motor Company experimented with an alphabet of models before the Model T's 1908 launch. Primarily consisting of 1- and 2-cylinder engines built for the masses, these early vehicles trace Henry Ford's rapid engineering evolution. For the first time in decades, at least one fully operational example of every production letter vehicle built by Ford prior to the Model T (Models A, B, C, F, K, N, R, and S) will take to the road together.

Coming to the Gilmore Car Museum campus: An AI rendering of the proposed Museum of the Horseless Carriage. Inspired by a 1910 Kalamazoo dealership, the facility honors the early era when cars were sold out of local blacksmith shops, stables, and bicycle stores. Courtesy of the Museum of the Horseless Carriage

The third feature is the museum's greatly anticipated groundbreaking ceremony to be held Saturday, July 18 at 1:00 pm. Housed in the Gilmore Steam Barn since 2020, the organization will break ground on an all-new, purpose-built museum of its own -- the first in the nation to focus exclusively on Brass Era vehicles and the stories of the pioneering age of the automobile.

Ford’s high-end 6-cylinder behemoth, the 1906 Model K, fits perfectly into our 45+ horsepower feature. Henry Ford despised the luxury model because it clashed with his vision of a car for the masses. Following its commercial failure, Ford didn't produce another 6-cylinder engine until 1941. Courtesy of the Museum of the Horseless Carriage

Hosted annually on the historic campus of the Gilmore Car Museum of Hickory Corners, MI, the Celebration of Brass gives visitors a look at a broad variety of early marques in stark contrast to modern times, where only a handful of major U.S. automakers remain. Attendees will experience these rare machines not as static displays, but as living history. Visitors can stroll through the Pre-WWII Swap Meet, watch Brass Era vehicles cranked to life, hear the distinct rhythms of early engines, and experience the sights and smells of a century ago as they drive live across the campus.

Event Details

The Celebration of Brass features 80 to 100 pre-1916 vehicles alongside a pre-WWII swap meet, specialized technical presentations, and public Brass Era car rides.

Dates: July 17 and 18, 2026

Time: 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM daily (The "Pass-in-Review" driving parade takes place Friday and Saturday at 2:00 pm near the Gilmore Shell Station)

Location: Gilmore Car Museum campus, 6865 W Hickory Road, Hickory Corners, MI 49060

Admission: Adults $20.00, 11 – 17-year-olds $12.00, ten and under FREE.

Special Event: Official Museum of the Horseless Carriage Groundbreaking Ceremony, celebrating the future permanent museum construction on site, Saturday, July 18 at 1:00 pm

About the Museum - The Museum of the Horseless Carriage is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, international home dedicated to preserving Brass Era, pre-1916 motor cars and telling the stories of the pioneering inventors and entrepreneurs who created them.

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