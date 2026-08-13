2026 Fall Carlisle Auction to include high-end and muscle consignments on October 1-2

Carlisle, PA – Annually, Carlisle Auctions hosts collector car auctions with 400+ consignments that showcase the best from the past, present, and future of the automotive world. These events, held at the Carlisle PA Expo Center bring buyers and sellers together with lot sales ranging from four figures to six. Now, as Carlisle Auctions prepares for its highly anticipated Fall Carlisle Collector Car Auction (October 1-2), let’s take a look at some of the star cars that should no doubt fetch top dollar when the gavel slams.

Among the most anticipated consignments for Fall Carlisle is a diverse collection of high-end collector cars that spans generations, while also bringing several limited-production modern supercars to the auction block. From iconic MoPar muscle and legendary Shelby performance to ultra-exclusive modern offerings from Hennessey, Dodge and Porsche, the early lineup provides plenty for serious collectors to watch.

1970 Plymouth Superbird Courtesy of Carlisle Auctions

Leading the way is a 1970 Plymouth Superbird, one of the most recognizable and collectible examples of the classic muscle car era. Created with NASCAR homologation in mind, the Superbird combined Plymouth’s Road Runner platform with its unmistakable aerodynamic nose and towering rear wing. With only approximately 1,935 produced for 1970, genuine Superbirds remain among the most coveted MoPar performance cars and are seldom overlooked when they cross an auction block.

1970 Dodge Challenger, Courtesy of Carlisle Auctions

Another standout from the golden era of American muscle is a 1970 Dodge Challenger, adding an iconic E-body to an already impressive selection of MoPar machinery. The Challenger’s combination of aggressive styling, available big-block power and limited production has made the 1970 model a perennial favorite among collectors, and its presence further strengthens the auction’s growing roster of significant American performance cars.

1969 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 Courtesy of Carlisle Auctions

Ford fans will have plenty to watch as well with a 1969 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350. This genuine GT350 is powered by a 351 Windsor V-8 paired with a Toploader four-speed manual transmission and is finished in Candy Apple Red with a black interior. The car is described as numbers matching, retains its Shelby-specific exterior equipment and appears in the Shelby American Automobile Club registry. Documentation accompanying the car includes a Marti Report and original build documentation, adding considerable historical and collector appeal to an already desirable Shelby.

1996 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport Courtesy of Carlisle Auctions

Corvette collectors will have their own reasons to keep a close eye on the auction, including a 1996 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport. Chevrolet built just 1,000 Grand Sports for the final year of C4 production, making the model a collectible from the moment it was introduced. The Grand Sport received the one-year-only LT4 5.7-liter V-8, rated at 330 horsepower, and every example wore the now-famous Admiral Blue finish with an Arctic White center stripe and red fender hash marks.

1955 Chevrolet Corvette Courtesy of Carlisle Auctions

The Corvette story reaches even further back with a 1955 Chevrolet Corvette, representing the second-generation year that helped establish the Corvette as a legitimate American performance icon. As one of the earliest Corvettes eligible for serious collector consideration, the 1955 model carries an important place in the evolution of Chevrolet's sports car and offers bidders an opportunity to acquire a piece of Corvette history.

1955 Chevrolet Corvette Courtesy of Carlisle Auctions

The modern performance market is equally well represented. A 2023 Chevrolet Camaro Hennessey Exorcist brings Hennessey Performance’s take on the Camaro ZL1 to Carlisle. Powered by a 6.2-liter V-8 and equipped with a six-speed manual transmission, this blue-and-black example features Hennessey Exorcist modifications, specialized badging and a heavy-duty clutch and flywheel. It is a modern performance car built with a decidedly old-school attitude — serious horsepower, a manual transmission and an emphasis on straight-line performance.

2023 Chevrolet Camaro Hennessey Exorcist Courtesy of Carlisle Auctions

Dodge answers with a 2023 Challenger Hellcat Widebody Demon 170, representing one of the most extreme factory-produced muscle cars of the modern era. With a supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI V-8, eight-speed automatic transmission and the widebody configuration, the Demon 170 stands as a fitting bookend to the classic Mopar muscle represented by the 1970 Challenger and Superbird.

2023 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet America Edition Courtesy of Carlisle Auctions

For collectors seeking something from “across the pond,” the auction also features a 2023 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet America Edition. Just 1 of 100 produced, this fast ride is finished in Azure Blue 356 and equipped with a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged flat-six and offers a seven-speed manual transmission. The America Edition combines Porsche performance with limited-production exclusivity and a specification created specifically to celebrate the brand's American heritage.

Together, these consignments underscore the breadth and depth already developing for the Fall Carlisle Collector Car Auction. Whether the preference is a legendary winged MoPar, a documented Shelby, a landmark Corvette, a modern horsepower monster or a highly limited Porsche, the early high-end lineup offers collectors an opportunity to pursue vehicles that stand out not only for their value, but for the stories, engineering and performance that make them special.

The thing is, there will be more…more like this, and hundreds more within the auction itself. That includes the all-truck hour on October 1, the 1950 and older hour on October 2 (both at approximately 3 PM), charity themed consignments, pre-war classics, post-war gems, daily drivers, and everything in between. The auction starts at 10 AM each day, with preview hours starting at 8 AM daily, including Wednesday, September 30. Carlisle Auctions also offers three great ways to bid; in person, on the phone, and online. In addition, consignments 25 years and older are welcome by way of Carlisle Auctions’ Free Unless Sold Guarantee. Visit CarlisleAuctions.com or call 717-960-6400 to learn more and get involved today!

Carlisle Events is a partner or producer of nearly a dozen annual collector car/truck events. Events are held at the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds (Carlisle, PA) and Allentown Fairgrounds (Allentown, PA). The season schedule includes automotive flea markets of varying sizes, multiple auctions, as well as individual specialty shows featuring Corvettes, Fords, GMs, Chryslers, trucks, imports, tuners, and performance sport compacts. Founded in 1974 by friends Bill Miller and Chip Miller, events hosted at Carlisle attract enthusiasts annually from all corners of the globe. More information is available at www.CarlisleEvents.com or www.CarlisleAuctions.com.

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