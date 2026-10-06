Carlisle Auctions wraps up 2026 season at Fall Carlisle sale

Leading the way among the top sales was a 1970 Plymouth Superbird, which brought $275,400 including fees Courtesy of Carlisle Auctions

CARLISLE, PA – The 2026 Fall Carlisle Collector Car Auction wrapped up October 1-2 at the Carlisle PA Expo Center, bringing more than 400 past, present and future classics to the auction block. From high-end consignments to trucks and pre-1950 vehicles, the two-day event offered buyers and sellers an impressive assortment of collector vehicles while generating more than $50,000 in contributions for three charitable organizations.

Leading the way among the top sales was a 1970 Plymouth Superbird, which brought $275,400 including fees. Other top sellers included a 1970 Plymouth Cuda at $159,300, a 1969 Chevrolet Camaro at $140,400 and a 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Split Window at $102,000.

The auction also featured two themed hours that provided unique opportunities for buyers and sellers. The All Truck Hour once again proved popular, kicking off Thursday's auction action with a strong collection of trucks and leading the auction in sales during the themed segments. The inaugural 1950 & under themed hour was also a tremendous success, drawing a crowd and showcasing an assortment of vehicles dating from 1929 through 1950. Among the highlights of each themed hour were sales of a 1952 MACK B42 and a 1939 Ford 2 Door Sedan.

Beyond the vehicles crossing the block, the Fall Carlisle Collector Car Auction once again provided an opportunity to make a difference in the community. In total, $50,120 was contributed to charity through the event.

Fund The Firehouse generated $30,370 for volunteer fire companies, pushing its all-time total over $100,000, while Community CARES received $8,750 to support its efforts to combat homelessness. Finally, a new charity partner, Let Hope Grow, which is working toward a cure for ALS, received $11,000 by way of a sale of a 1963 VW Bug.

“The 2026 Fall Collector Car Auction was so much fun, and we are excited for what turned out to be yet another successful event,” said Tony Cline, Director of Auction Operations. “From those who consigned to those who bid, our team greatly appreciates the support and look forward to seeing everyone again in the Spring!”

Vehicles that did not sell during the live auction may still be available through the Still for Sale process. Visit CarlisleAuctions.com and view the results. Those not listed as sold may still be available. Call 717-960-6400 to speak with an auction specialist to learn more.

With Fall Carlisle now in the books, attention turns to the 2027 Spring Carlisle Collector Car Auction, set for April 22-23 at the Carlisle PA Expo Center, held in conjunction with Spring Carlisle (April 21-25). The All-Truck Hour will return as part of the 2027 Spring auction lineup, with a TBD themed hour planned for Friday the 23rd.

For more information about Carlisle Auctions, upcoming auctions, consignments and vehicles currently available through Still for Sale, visit CarlisleAuctions.com.

Carlisle Events is a partner or producer of over a dozen annual collector car/truck events. Events are held at the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds (Carlisle, PA) and Allentown Fairgrounds (Allentown, PA). The season schedule includes automotive flea markets of varying sizes, multiple auctions, as well as individual specialty shows featuring Corvettes, Fords, GMs, Chryslers, trucks, imports, tuners, and performance sport compacts. Founded in 1974 by friends Bill Miller and Chip Miller, events hosted at Carlisle attract enthusiasts annually from all corners of the globe. More information is available at www.CarlisleEvents.com or www.CarlisleAuctions.com.

If you like stories like these and other classic car features, check out Old Cars magazine. CLICK HERE to subscribe.

Sign up for our weekly e-newsletter and stay up to date with Old Cars news and features - CLICK HERE