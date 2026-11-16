Hot Wheels 2026 Legends Tour crowns custom El Camino as next die-cast

A radically reimagined 1979 Chevrolet El Camino takes the top prize in the 2026 Hot Wheels Legends Tour Courtesy of 2026 Hot Wheels Legends Tour

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Mattel, Inc. announced the 2026 winner of the Hot Wheels™ Legends Tour presented by Mobil 1, the world’s largest traveling car show and global custom car competition. At the November 14 Global Grand Finale, Matt McEntegart’s custom 1979 Chevrolet El Camino, which began its journey by winning the Tampa stop, was crowned the global champion. The victory marks the first time a U.S. entry has won the global title since 2022. The one-of-a-kind creation will now be inducted into the Hot Wheels Garage of Legends™ and transformed by the Hot Wheels® design team into an official 1:64-scale die-cast collectible sold worldwide.

Tampa custom-car builder Matt McEntegart brings the global title back to the U.S. for the first time since 2022 Courtesy of 2026 Hot Wheels Legends Tour

McEntegart’s custom 1979 Chevrolet El Camino, nicknamed the “SS Monte Mino,” combines elements of three iconic Chevrolet vehicles: the El Camino, Monte Carlo SS and sixth-generation Corvette. Built over thousands of hours, the project involved mounting the El Camino body onto a modified 2008 Corvette chassis and stretching the wheelbase by 12 inches. Reflecting the creativity, authenticity and garage spirit of the Hot Wheels Legends Tour, McEntegart designed and fabricated nearly every aspect of the vehicle himself. The process involved shaping foam prototypes, creating molds and fabricating a custom Monte Carlo-inspired widebody, finished in rich maroon paint with red-tinted forged carbon fiber panels that capture the distinctive styling of a Hot Wheels car.

Courtesy of 2026 Hot Wheels Legends Tour

Beneath its custom hood, the El Camino features a modified Chevrolet V8 engine with exposed velocity stacks and several performance upgrades. A custom air suspension system allows the vehicle to sit exceptionally low over massive 22-inch wheels. Inside, the bespoke cabin blends retro 1980s styling with modern Corvette technology, featuring custom upholstery and interior components handcrafted by McEntegart.

Ted Wu, General Manager and Global Head of Vehicles and Building Sets at Mattel, said: “What makes Hot Wheels Legends Tour so special is its ability to bring automotive communities together and celebrate the incredible talent of builders around the world. Matt’s El Camino stood out for its bold design and craftsmanship, and we’re honored turn to his passion project into an official Hot Wheels die-cast car for fans to play and collect around the world.”

Courtesy of 2026 Hot Wheels Legends Tour

The 2026 Hot Wheels Legends Tour traveled to 19 countries, including 12 stops across North America, bringing together thousands of custom vehicles from around the world. Hot Wheels designers and local automotive experts evaluated entries based on authenticity, creativity and garage spirit. Winners from local Tour stops advanced to their respective regional finals, with champions from North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Latin America (LATAM) and Asia-Pacific (APAC) competing in the Global Grand Finale, where McEntegart ultimately took home the top honor.

The 2026 Hot Wheels Legends Tour runners-up included Sandranto Hertanu, aka Achun Owen, of Indonesia, Andrea Cionco of Italy and Andres Romero Maureira of Chile. Hertanu transformed a 1961 Morris Mini Van into a custom pickup, while Cionco reimagined a 1990 Mazda MX-5 NA with Japanese-inspired widebody styling. Romero Maureira rounded out the finalists with his 1992 Chevrolet Salaya SP, a purpose-built race car powered by a 450-horsepower V8 engine.

Since its launch in 2018 to celebrate Hot Wheels’ 50th anniversary, the Hot Wheels Legends Tour presented by Mobil 1 has grown from a U.S.-based series of local Walmart events into the world’s largest traveling car show and global custom car competition, attracting builders and automotive fans through live and virtual events. Previous champions include the inaugural 2018-winning 2JetZ™, 2019-winning THE NASH™, 2020-winning 1970 Pontiac® Firebird™, 2021-winning 1969 Volvo P1800 Gasser, 2022-winning “Texas Toot,” an ultra-custom 1992 Autozam Scrum micro truck, 2023-winning 1990 Mazda MX-5 roadster nicknamed “Chimera,” 2024-winning custom-built 1968 Ford Falcon nicknamed “La Liebre,” and 2025-winning rally-inspired Fiat 126P Bis from Poland.

To learn more about the Hot Wheels Legends Tour, visit www.HotWheels.com/Legends.

Hot Wheels Legends Tour

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