2026 Old Cars Holiday Gift Ideas

Looking for something for your favorite old cars lover? Old Cars has you covered with some helpful holiday gifting suggestions.

Mustang vs. Camaro: The Battle for Pony Car Supremacy

Even though the Camaro went out of production in 2024, the battle between Ford and Chevrolet’s pony cars continues in “Mustang vs. Camaro: The Battle for Pony Car Supremacy.” Author David Newhardt pits the little Mustang and Camaro against each other, generation by generation, with highlights of the cars’ performance prowess on and off the track, their visual features and how the cars were navigating the ever-changing times in which they were built. The book is heavily illustrated with standard models and many of the special models that vied for public attention to answer the question of which car would come out on top in sales. For each year of production, Newhardt answers the question of “who won” with production numbers, but more importantly, he shares how those numbers were achieved.

Order a copy for $42.95 plus $6.95 shipping from publisher CarTech Books at www.cartechbooks.com or call 800-551-4754.

The Complete Book of Jaguar: Every Model Since 1935

From building sidecars to coachwork to its own car, the entire history of Jaguar is covered in this lavish and large hardcover book by Nigel Thorley. The sidecar and SS years are abbreviated in order to give space for covering every Jaguar-branded automobile built since 1935. Each model is covered with specification charts, illustrations and period and contemporary images in both color and black-and-white. In total, the hefty 272-page book is a beautiful ode and informative source on all things Jaguar from 1935 to 2026.

Order a copy for $60 from Motorbooks at quarto.com or your local bookseller.

Mercedes-Benz: The AMG CARS — A Journey Through 30 Years of Performance Icons

The most recent 30 years of Mercedes-Benz’s AMG performance rung is covered in this weighty, landscape-format hardcover book by Brian Long from publisher Veloce. Across 480 thick pages, beautiful 1993-and-later AMG brutes are heavily illustrated through professionally captured images. The emphasis is clearly on the look of the cars with the large and numerous images of the cars on each page, although there is plenty of text to keep the reader turning pages. In total, the book is a visual feast for the AMG owner and will look magnificent next to their pride and joy or on their living room coffee table.

Order a copy for $80 through veloce.co.uk or your favorite book seller.

Mustang UnBridled: The High-Octane History of Ford’s Legendary Pony Car

So many Mustang books rely on the beautiful steeds that carry the galloping Mustang emblem to tell the car’s story, but not Robert M. Kennedy’s new book, “Mustang Unbridled.” The hardcover, 296-page book focuses on words to tell the story of how the Mustang re-imagined personal transportation in the 1960s and how the Mustang has maintained its relevance and desirability in the 60-plus years since. Kennedy tells that story generation by generation by adding context to the changing world around the Mustang, as well as sharing the behind-the-scenes people and their decisions that kept the Mustang charging through today.

Order a copy for $32 from Quarto.com or find the book at your nearest book seller.

Designing Dreams: Essays on the inside story of GM, Harley Earl and America’s Golden Automotive Age

“Designing Dreams” is a rare glimpse into the postwar glory days of the GM Design Studio written by one of those designers who created the glory. Author Dick Ruzzin worked in GM Design for 40 years and on 140 design programs. Part of his career was spent as design chief of General Motors divisions, from Chevrolet to Cadillac, so he was in a position to see it all. One of Ruzzin’s most proud moments was the original Oldsmobile Toronado project, which is covered in great detail within Designing Dreams. However, Ruzzin also spends much of the book discussing the other famous people he worked with at GM Design and the many projects with which they were charged.

Everyone interested in the design process and the products that made it to show floors and showroom floors will thoroughly devour Ruzzin’s words. Order the hardcover,

176-page book for $29.99 from publisher Veloce at www.veloce.co.uk.

OLD CARS ‘SWAG’

Give Old Cars gear this holiday season with our full line of hats, shirts, bags and other accessories, plus much more to for car-crazy hobbyists. Old Cars’ store has dozens of great items, and plenty more coming! Shirts feature past or present Old Cars logos, our famous 1954 Chevy panel truck, beloved late research editor Kenny Buttolph and other great designs. Digital back issues are also available on the site.

Go to https://store.oldcarsweekly.com to see the wide selection and order today!

OLD CARS GIFT SUBSCRIPTION

Stop sharing and start keeping your past issues of Old Cars by ordering a gift subscription for an old car pal or relative. Each gift subscription includes a card to let the recipient know the source of the generous giver — you! Have Old Cars delivered to a friend or relative by calling 877-300-0243, or going to www.oldcarsweekly.com/page/subscribe and clicking the orange “Click Here to Subscribe” link.

Old Cars Price Guide Big Book

Give the gift of pricing information with the “Old Cars Price Guide Big Book: Pricing from 1901-2012.” This 376-page paperback book contains all of the prices from Old Cars’ extensive pricing database with 300,000 prices for domestic and imported cars and trucks, from American Austin to Willys and AC to Yugo in the car section, to Acura to Willys-Overland in the combined import and domestic truck section.

Whether buying or selling, the “Old Cars Price Guide Big Book” is a handy reference that any gearhead won’t want to be without.

And while you’re at it, check out our “2026 Trucks Price Guide” too!

Order printed copies from amazon.com for $39.99.

Big Lift Capability Without Giving up Your Garage

The MaxJax MAX7 packs 7,000 lbs. of lifting power into a portable two-post lift built for garages where space matters. Designed for serious wrenching without the permanent footprint of a traditional lift, the MAX7 combines a compact, removable design with the strength and versatility to handle everything from daily drivers and performance cars to trucks and SUVs. When the work is done, remove the posts and take your garage space back.

The MAX7 gives you the flexibility to reach a wide range of manufacturer-recommended lifting points without making vehicle setup a chore. Longer lifting arms provide plenty of reach for different wheelbases and chassis layouts, helping the MAX7 move easily between sports cars, daily drivers, SUVs, and trucks.

To learn more, visit www.maxjax.com.

Isky: Ed Iskenderian and the History of Hot Rodding

Just before his passing, CarTech Books coincidentally re-released Matt Stone’s book “Isky: Ed Iskenderian and the History of Hot Rodding” in paperback form, and even with Iskenderian’s passing, that book and the story it tells remain just as relevant.

Iskenderian was, of course, one of the earliest hot rodders to gain notoriety in the budding hobby before World War II. His story provides insight into how the hobby grew, as well as how he himself became established as a wildly famous cam grinder and machinist with his “Isky Cams” stickers decorating all of the top race cars in the country.

Complementing the text are more than 250 black-and-white and color images showing the life of Iskenderian and, by default, the history of hot rodding.

Order a copy from publisher CarTech Books for $36.95 plus $6.95 shipping from www.cartechbooks.com/CT705 or call 800-551-4754.

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