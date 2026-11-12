What’s ahead for the 76th Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance

Courtesy of Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — The Pebble Beach Concours continues to expand the range of cars on its show field in 2027 with features that range from the Open-Front Town Cars that were the epitome of luxury in the Vintage Era to delightful sprites like the diminutive beach cars that embodied La Dolce Vita in the 1950s and ’60s and modern supercars such as the Ferrari F40.

Creations of the Classic Era of the 1930s retain a place of honor on the show field, of course, with an emphasis on the sweeping and sensual lines of Delages and Delahayes bodied by the greatest coachbuilders of their day.

Special classes mark several centennials, including that of Delage’s 1927 World Championship win in Grand Prix racing, the start of the historic Mille Miglia, and Harley Earl’s move to General Motors and the formation of its “Art and Colour Section.”

Several groundbreaking additional classes are being curated and will be announced in the coming months.

2027 Pebble Beach Concours Features Include:

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Delage

Delage is often equated with style; the marque was bodied by the finest French coachbuilders of the Classic Era, and their sublime creations have been celebrated at concours then and now. But, on the centennial of its World Championship victory, we also celebrate Delage for its sporting history. Founded by Louis Delâge in 1905, the marque was initially equated with light and swift voiturettes that won a number of races and hill climbs. Delage went on to win the Indianapolis 500 in 1914, and after collecting several speed records over the ensuing decade, a sophisticated low-slung Delage 15 S 8 race car powered by a high-revving tiny gem of a 1.5-liter DOHC straight-eight engine placed first in four out of five Grand Prix races in 1927, thereby earning the championship title for both the constructor and its driver, Robert Benoist. Two years later, at the 1929 Paris Auto Salon, Delage went upmarket, introducing the spectacular chassis that would become the darling of the concours world—the low-slung and sporting, yet luxurious D8. The Great Depression later took its toll on sales, and Delage was acquired by Delahaye in 1935, but its competitive record and elegant creations live on.

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Delahaye

Founded in 1894 in France, Delahaye already had a long and well-established reputation for building practical and dependable commercial and personal vehicles when it introduced the sophisticated Type 135 chassis in 1935. The model quickly became a favorite platform for top coachbuilders of the day, including Figoni et Falaschi, Saoutchik, Pourtout, Franay, Vanvooren and Chapron, among others. Delahayes soon showcased the most desired streamlined shapes and avant-garde designs of the prewar period. Delahaye sales, bolstered by the marque’s success in rallies like Monte Carlo and races like Le Mans, eventually enabled the company to acquire its competitor, Delage, in 1935. World War II interrupted its success, and the heavy taxation on luxury goods in the postwar period robbed Delahaye of much of its market, but the company soldiered on until it was absorbed by Hotchkiss in 1954.

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Open-Front Town Cars

Few automotive body styles signal wealth and privilege as clearly as the open-front town car, which was introduced in the early 1900s and continued well into the 1950s. With distinct and clearly delineated compartments for the driver and passengers, which often necessitated mounting the coachwork on the longest available wheelbase, it was the epitome of luxury and elegance. Yet this layout hearkens back to the days of horse and carriage, when coachmen had to be on the exterior to easily control the reins and readily see and hear whatever might be approaching the conveyance from any direction while their passengers were tucked safely inside the carriage. Overseas a Town Car is often referred to as a Coupé Chauffeur, a Coupé de Ville or a Sedanca de Ville.

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Mille Miglia Centennial

The original Mille Miglia, a 1,000-mile nonstop endurance road race around Italy, came into being a century back, in 1927, proving the mettle of sports cars from Alfa Romeo, BMW, Ferrari, Lancia and Mercedes-Benz and drivers like Tazio Nuvolari, Rudolf Carraciola, Clemente Biondetti, and Stirling Moss. Danger was ever present, as millions of people lined the roads to watch cars barrel through villages and countryside at full speed, even in the dead of night. The race ended after a tragic collision in 1957. Decades later, the Mille was resurrected as a reliability rally, and it continues as that today. It is one of the most important historic and contemporary events on the automotive calendar. In 2027, Pebble Beach is collaborating with 1000Miglia to celebrate this 100-year milestone with a special class and award.

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40 Years of the Ferrari F40

Upon its debut in 1987, the Ferrari F40 redefined what a supercar could be—fast indeed, but also light and agile, bold and striking. The last model to be built under Enzo Ferrari’s watchful eyes, the F40 quickly found its place in the pantheon of Ferraris to be revered. In essence, it was a racecar built and sold for road use! Powered by a twin turbocharged V8, producing 478 horsepower, the car regularly clocked speeds in excess of 200 mph—making it the fastest production car in existence. And its body, designed by Pininfarina, was low and wide, with a distinctive and dramatic rear wing. Ultimately, just over 1,300 F40s were built between 1987 and the mid-1990s. Our curated class will showcase the development and range of this iconic and much-desired model, from the early 288 GTO Evoluzione that served as its immediate precursor to the later LM and GTE racing variants that continued to be built even after normal production ceased.

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Harley Earl & GM Art and Colour Centennial

Harley Earl changed the automotive world in ways equaled by few if any other designers. While working at his father’s coachbuilding company, he was tasked with styling the 1927 LaSalle for Cadillac. The resulting car was such a success that General Motors brought Earl inhouse and built a full design division—the “Art and Colour Section”—around him. Earl was among the first to utilize clay modeling as a tool, and in 1939, to get an advanced read on the public’s reaction to a design, he introduced the world’s first Concept Car, the Buick Y-Job. GM Motoramas soon traversed the country showcasing new cars and concepts. In terms of styling cues, Earl is perhaps best known for the tailfin, done in concert with stylist Frank Hershey, which premiered on the 1948 Cadillac. In terms of cars, he greenlit the Chevrolet Corvette, introduced in 1953. He continued to head GM design until retiring in 1958, but his influence carried on.

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La Dolce Vita Beach Cars

Life was sweet—a thing to be savored—in Italy in the 1950s. Following decades of national turmoil, it was a time of freedom and peace, spurring economic and cultural growth. Hardships diminished and there was an increased focus on arts and entertainment, on elegance and luxury. It was also a time of carefree living, a time to enjoy all that life offered, with ease. The spirit of that time was encapsulated by tastemaker and soon-to-be-head-of-Fiat Giovanni “Gianni” Agnelli when he invited Carrozzeria Ghia to transform a diminutive Fiat 500 into an open-air beach car, the Fiat Jolly “Spaggina.” Soon, Grace Kelly, the Aristotles and even Lyndon B. Johnson had similar beach cars—and they remain popular today, in the Hamptons, on Palm Beach and elsewhere. This class celebrates the Jolly and other beach cars made with the simple goal of bringing happiness and joy.

About Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance - First conducted in 1950, Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance® (www.pebblebeachconcours.net) has grown to be the world’s premier celebration of the automobile. Only the most beautiful and historic cars are invited to appear on the famed 18th fairway of Pebble Beach Golf Links®, and connoisseurs of art and style gather to admire these masterpieces. Charitable donations raised by Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance® now total over $50 million. Related events include Pebble Beach Tour d’Elegance® presented by Rolex, Pebble Beach RetroAuto™, Pebble Beach Classic Car Forum™, and Pebble Beach® Auctions presented by Gooding Christie’s. Pebble Beach®, Pebble Beach Golf Links®, Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance®, Pebble Beach Tour d’Elegance®, Pebble Beach RetroAuto™, Pebble Beach Classic Car Forum™, and Pebble Beach® Automotive Week are trademarks, service marks and trade dress of Pebble Beach Company. All rights reserved. For more information, please call 831-622-1700 or visit pebblebeachconcours.net .

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