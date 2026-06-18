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A ’61 Cadillac is back in scale

Automodello’s long-awaited 1:24-scale model of the 1961 Cadillac Series 62 convertible is just about here.

Old Cars Weekly
Prototypes of the 1961 Cadillac Series 62 convertible model in 1:24 scale now offered by Automodello. Above and lower right depicts Fontana Rose prototype model; bottom right photo depicts a prototype model in Lexington Green.

Automodello’s long-awaited 1:24-scale model of the 1961 Cadillac Series 62 convertible is just about here. While models of this scale were mass produced of the four-door 1961 Cadillac Fleetwood Sixty Special as a Jo-Han promotional model and model kit when the cars were new, no two-doors were offered. Those four-door Fleetwoods built by Jo-Han have been out of production since the 1960s and are highly desirable scale models today.

Automodello’s highly anticipated new curbside model (no opening features) is cast in resin and is available in three editions, each in 1961 Cadillac factory colors:

The Standard Edition is modeled in Shell Pearl Poly (light purple) paired with a black convertible top, or Lexington Green with a green convertible top. There were 124 built in each color; they are priced at $249.99.

The Encomium Edition is modeled in Nautilus Blue Poly paired with a blue convertible top, or Fontana Rose with a black convertible top. Just 62 of each color were built, and they are priced at $299.99.

The Exclusive Limited Edition is Ebony Black with a black convertible top. Production was limited to 9 cars.

All editions include a white convertible top and boot cover, giving owners display options.

To order, go to www.automodello.com, or call 888-212-5160.

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1961 Cadillac Series 62 convertibleautomodelloCadillacScale automotive models
Old Cars WeeklyAuthor
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