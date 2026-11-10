A beautiful workhorse

Edsel Ford’s prodding resulted in a new and more beautiful Ford for 1928 that borrowed from the bigger Lincoln motor car. Named the Model A, the new Ford replaced the Model T and was built from 1928 to 1931. Dan McCool’s Model A truck is a 1930 example. Courtesy of Dave Doucette

Ford Model A pickups were a significant step forward in light-duty truck evolution in almost every way possible — in power, in braking, in interior space, in conventionality and in the introduction of a closed-cab option.

The new Model A introduced for 1928 was not a warmed-over version of the Model T, but a thoroughly new Ford. The ’28 Model A cars and trucks featured a larger and wider chassis, four-wheel brakes and the introduction of new, modern-era controls. Even color. While the last couple of years of Model T pickup production added green in addition to black, the rollout of the 1928 Model A trucks added a blue-green option. By the end of the 1930 model year, buyers had least nine colors to choose from.

Dan McCool, of Clearwater, Fla., owns several Model A Fords. His 1930 closed cab truck is representative of his affection for trucks in general, and Model A pickups in particular, a sentiment shared throughout the hobby. His 1930 Model A truck shares garage space with a Model A two-door sedan (Tudor) and a Model A roadster pickup hot rod powered by a Chevy V-6.

“I just like the trucks,” Dan says. “I’m a truck guy.”

Ford starts anew with the A

The closed-cab Model A trucks were a major improvement over the Model T trucks, which were built until 1927. In addition to being larger and stronger, closed-cab Model A trucks offered passengers greater protection from the weather and from road noise, and they generally made driving more enjoyable. Open-cab versions had more of a farm-truck reputation and were lighter, simpler and certainly less comfortable.

In both cars and trucks, the Model A featured a new 40-hp four-cylinder displacing 200.5 cubic inches. Courtesy of Dave Doucette

The new cab provided more space but remained Spartan, as was expected in any truck of the period. Courtesy of Dave Doucette

The Model A pickup’s biggest advantage over the Model T truck was size and power. Model T trucks were built on the narrow 1908-designed chassis and proportions. The Model A frames were wider and had a 3.5-in. longer wheelbase that allowed for the larger cab dimensions, better road stance and more options for commercial users.

A power surge came from a larger inline four-cylinder that sported 200.5-cubic inches of displacement versus the earlier 177-cid four-cylinder found in the Model T. Horsepower output was doubled from 20 to 40 hp, with the larger Model A engine producing 128 lb.-ft. of torque. Transmissions were also improved. The Model T two-speed planetary gearbox was replaced with a three-speed sliding-gear manual transmission with a more modern floor shift. The primitive Model T pedal arrangement was replaced with conventional clutch, brake and accelerator pedals and hand shift and hand brake configuration.

Model T trucks relied mostly on a transmission brake while the newer Model A trucks featured mechanical drum brakes on all four wheels. That upgrade provided a substantial improvement in stopping control, especially under load. The new Model A truck featured a gravity-fed fuel tank in the cowl that required attention to fuel-shutoff and gravity-feed habits.

The new Model A truck was larger than the Model T it replaced, giving it more cab space and a larger pickup bed. Courtesy of Dave Doucette

While Model T trucks were offered with or without electrical equipment, Model A trucks introduced full electrical starting/charging equipment. 1930 Model A trucks were fitted with 30-spoke 19-in. wheels with 4.75x19-in. tires. Dan’s truck has a stock wheel/tire as the fender-mounted spare, but he opted to upgrade to smaller wire wheels and tires. He says he likes the slightly lower-profile look.

Light-duty Model A trucks continued to use solid front axles and transverse leaf springs, but the larger Model A trucks were equipped with upgraded axles, suspension hardware and body mounts.

Like their passenger car counterparts, Model A trucks featured a taller grille shell and hood; larger, more rounded fenders; deeper running boards; and more substantial door and body panels for a more modern appearance. While Ford offered just a couple paint options during the last years of Model T trucks, the Model A years saw an increasing palette of color choices for trucks. By late in the 1930 model year, Ford offered at least nine color options. Dan’s truck is painted that year’s Thorne Brown with black fenders.

The handsome Model A gauge cluster was mounted centrally in the instrument panel. Courtesy of Dave Doucette

The spare tire on this 1930 truck is mounted on a factory-issued Model A wheel, but the truck now rolls on smaller-diameter wheels from a later Ford. Courtesy of Dave Doucette

The all-new Model A pickup was a sales success. The introductory 1928 Model A trucks sold more than twice the number of 1927 Model T trucks. Model A trucks would remain popular through their entire production run, which ran through 1931.

More power over the Model T moved the Model A farther into the future, especially in areas of performance, comfort and drivability. Model As were capable of top speeds near 65 mph on smooth surfaces — which were rare in the 1930s — but 45-mph speeds were more common, even on smooth roads.

Because Model A cars and trucks were so attractive, were a step forward mechanically, and were relatively simple to repair (or modify), they became favorites for decades with restorers, hot rodders and racers. That continues today, with even a variety of reproduction steel bodies and components available. While Model A pickups generally sold new for less than $500, nicely restored trucks sell today in the $25,000-$35,000 range. Highly modified or customized trucks can draw substantially higher figures, but the price tags to create those vehicles are much higher than the costs to restore a truck to original condition.

Dan bought his pickup from a collection in Kansas City, where the truck had been stored for at least 20 years. He drives the truck as often as possible, especially on short runs to the hardware store, as well as to local car shows and cruises.

“Around town — 35 to 40 — it’s real smooth,” he says. “Maybe 45. That’s about what the Model A was good for.”

Owner Dan McCool regularly drives his Model A truck around Florida and looks at home behind the wheel. Courtesy of Dave Doucette

If you like stories like these and other classic car features, check out Old Cars magazine. CLICK HERE to subscribe.

Sign up for our weekly e-newsletter and stay up to date with Old Cars news and features - CLICK HERE