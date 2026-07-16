A sneak peek of what’s inside Old Cars’ August 1, 2026, issue!

Old Cars breaks down the upcoming Monterey Automotive Week Events Schedule

With August comes the annual celebration of all things old cars with the Monterey Automotive Week festivities. We give you the 4-1-1 on dates and times for the major events to take place.

The Best of Show award at the 2025 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance was presented to this Torpedo-bodied Hispano-Suiza. Courtesy of Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance

Old Cars was at the Wisconsin Autofest

It was hard to beat being in Hartford, Wis., over the weekend of June 12-13 if you are a fan of orphan car royalty. Hartford is a great place for car lovers to begin with, being the home for the Wisconsin Auto Museum and the home of the long-extinct Kissel brand, which the museum showcases. And every June the museum hosts Wisconsin Autofest, which attracts a relatively small gathering of cars and attendees, but among the group are always some long-lost, very rare and truly impressive machines.

The Old Cars staff was in attendance this year, and here are a few of our favorites rides from the show.

Courtesy of Brian Earnest

Old Cars special pricing issue

Four times a year Old Cars produces a special "Price Guide" issue. This issue covers Imports 1945-1980 and Domestics 1935-1965.

Al Rogers catches up with the 'Yellow Peril' 1911 Oldsmobile before its upcoming appearance at Pebble Beach



Among surviving brass-era American cars, few have a story as rich as that of the 1911 Oldsmobile Autocrat known as “Yellow Peril.” Bought new by John Henry Greenway Albert, it began as a standard touring car before becoming a one-off competition machine with custom coachwork and unusual mechanical experiments. But racing was only part of its life. The car also became part of the public identity of an Old West town, and survived with an unusually complete record of ownership, restoration and continued use.

Courtesy of Freeze Frame Image LLC

Bob Tomaine finds a 1931 Chrysler CD Deluxe that 'shouldn't have been restored'

Rob Burchill’s 1931 Chrysler might be the perfect example of the cliché about dodging the bullet.

“It was actually advertised on the AACA forum,” Burchill said. “A street-rodder had it and he did a little research and said, ‘It’s too rare to do.’”

The third-series CD Eight Deluxe is what Chrysler called a Royal five-passenger coupe, he said, and the numbers support the claim of its rarity.

“According to some publications,” Burchill explained, “they made 250 of these in each of the second and third series. According to another one, they were all third series. Split the hair, that’s right, but they didn’t make many of them any way you look at it.”

Courtesy of Bob Tomaine

B. Mitchell Carlson behind the scenes of choosing move cars

In the Oct. 1, 2025, issue, we presented a number of automotive images that dated from the mid 1920s to late 1930s. These interesting images were submitted to Los Angles talent agencies that might be seeking vehicles for use in Hollywood movies. While most of the vehicles in the Oct. 1 issue were rather high-end cars (then and now), most of the cars featured here are a bit more common. Or, in some cases, a bit odd (both the cars and the owners).

One thing that wasn’t previously discussed in detail was the destination for most of these images: Selznick International Pictures (SIP).

Courtesy of B. Mitchell Carlson

B. Mitchell Carlson talks about Phil Hill's Family Packard... Which was put up for rent

Over the course of cataloging a series of period images from folks who wanted to rent their cars to the motion picture industry (see page 114), I saw a variety of images and letters from a wide swath of residents of the Los Angles area. However, one letter made me stop in my tracks. It was addressed to the Transportation Department of Selznick International Pictures, dated Dec. 1, 1938, with two photos of a 1919 Packard Twin Six, with Fleetwood town car coachwork, from Mrs. Philip T. Hill of Santa Monica. After researching it, I can confidently say that this was the mother of famed race car driver Phil Hill, who was the first American to win a Formula One Championship.

Courtesy of B. Mitchell Carlson

Gerald Perschbacher talks about 'True Classic Customs'

The term “classic” has been used for a wide range of collector cars. Hobbyists say there were classic Chevrolets made in 1955, ’56 and ’57. For some in the hobby, their design and sometimes performance made these cars seem eternally classy. Some say the same for Chevys made in the 1960s, 1970s and beyond. Early Corvettes were quickly granted the same aura in terminology. At times, we hear-tell that Model T Fords are “classic,” which seems to apply not to rarity, but watershed historical offerings that added an aura to cars from select years and styles. The Model A Ford was likewise a benefactor in the usage of the term, while the early Ford V-8 of the 1930s soon grabbed that “classic” aura for its own.

So has the word “custom” often defined modified cars — personalized cars made special by tweaks and extra curves, shaves and additions, including lowered bodies and chassis able to bounce or dance on hydraulics.

Courtesy of Gerald Perschbacher

These articles and a whole lot more can be found inside the August 1, 2026, issue of Old Cars.

Not a subscriber? Now is the time to find out what old car lovers have been loving since 1971.