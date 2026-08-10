A sneak peek of what’s inside Old Cars’ August 15, 2026, issue!

Jim O'Hare talks about his 1969 Camaro Z/28 that is back home after 47 years

On Sept. 27, 1968, this 1969 Chevrolet Z/28 Camaro was ordered from Pape Chevrolet on Tremont Avenue in the Bronx, N.Y. Today it would be considered an early-production 1969 Z/28 with a build date during the first week of November 1968. The car was ordered by my then-girlfriend, who later became my wife, and then my ex-wife. Like my then-girlfriend, the Z/28 left, but in 2015 the car made it back home.

The Z/28 was sold around 1973 as we had two small children and the Camaro was too small. We were also moving to Florida, so it was simply time to sell the Z/28.

Courtesy of Jim O'Hare

Steve Ingalls shares the tale of a rare 9C1 patrol car Nova

General Motors manufactured the Chevrolet Nova “9C1” police car package from 1975-’78. In those four years, GM produced 13,800 units. But here and now, in 2026, only 28 are known to have survived.

Courtesy of Steve Ingalls

Patrick Foster remembers the Plymouth Champ

Plymouth dealers in America were left without a small car for a couple of years until the Mitsubishi-supplied Plymouth Arrow coupe arrived for 1976, followed by the more family-centric Horizon for 1978. However, Horizon was noticeably larger than the foreign mini-cars; it was nearly a compact. So, for 1979, Plymouth supplemented it with a new Mitsubishi-built subcompact dubbed the Plymouth Champ.

Courtesy of Patrick Foster

Al Rogers catches up with the iconic 1957 Chevrolet Corvette 'Fuelie'

For 1957, Chevrolet grew even more dedicated to making the Corvette a performance machine with the introduction of fuel injection as an option on the V-8, which now displaced 283 cubic inches.

Courtesy of Freeze Frame Image LLC

Brian Earnest catches the rare Kissel Gold Bug

Ron Hausmann remembers seeing a flashy little car when he was young. At the time, he wasn’t sure what it was, but it made quite an impression on the native of tiny Barton, Wis., and he never forgot.

It turns out the car was a Kissel “Gold Bug” Speedster, another small town Wisconsin native — Hartford, to be exact — and eventually it landed on Hausmann’s lifetime bucket list of things he’d like to experience.

Courtesy of Brian Earnest

Gregg Merksamer highlights more tired iron

One of our best “Weathered Wheels” hawks is Gregg D. Merksamer, who always seems to make it a point to travel back roads and keep his eyes out for rusty relics. And when we get photos from Gregg, we get them in bunches!

Courtesy of Gregg D. Merksamer

These articles and a whole lot more can be found inside the August 15, 2026, issue of Old Cars.

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