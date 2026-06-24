A sneak peek of what’s inside Old Cars’ July 1, 2026, issue!

You showed us your Pontiacs

In celebration of the 100th anniversary of Pontiac we asked for your Ponchos. You came through in spades!

Courtesy of Bill Brech

Bob Tomaine illuminates a 1970 Pontiac 'Insurance Beater'

“It’s a stock 350, four-speed Muncie transmission, Hurst four-speed shifter,” Ruby said. “It’s got a 3.23 rear-end gear in it, a Posi rear. The color is Palomino Copper, bucket seats with a console, black vinyl top. Power steering, power brakes. It’s an air conditioning car, but the air conditioning parts under the hood are missing. They were missing when I bought it. It was an air conditioning car.

“It is an odd combination. Somebody ordered it with all of the GTO options — in-dash tach, the wheel-opening trim, the trim around the gauges, the trim around the taillights — it’s all GTO options. Somebody wanted cheaper insurance."

Courtesy of Bob Tomaine

Automodello celebrates '61 Cadillacs with new models

Automodello’s long-awaited 1:24-scale model of the 1961 Cadillac Series 62 convertible is just about here. While models of this scale were mass produced of the four-door 1961 Cadillac Fleetwood Sixty Special as a Jo-Han promotional model and model kit when the cars were new, no two-doors were offered. Those four-door Fleetwoods built by Jo-Han have been out of production since the 1960s and are highly desirable scale models today.

Edward Bacon recalls participating in the 1967 Plymouth Trouble Shooting Contest

Old Cars reader Edward Bacon participated in the Sixth National Championship of the Plymouth Trouble Shooting Contest held in Detroit from June 19-21, 1967. One of the souvenirs that Bacon received was the trouble shooting souvenir program, which tells the story of the contest.

Courtesy of Harold Bacon

Al Rogers catches the 'Wild Banshee' 1964 Pontiac Banshee XP-833 prototype

Over the past decade, I have collaborated with Joe Bortz in Highland Park, Ill., to photo-document several General Motors Motorama concept cars that he’s collected over the years. Under Bortz’s guidance, and by employing a dedicated camera vehicle, we captured the 1964 Pontiac Banshee XP-833 operating on local streets adjacent to the Bortz Collection. Looking at these photos, its clear that the Banshee XP-833 inspired design aspects of the Pontiac Firebird, and at least shared features with Corvette Stingray models. Anyone who puts the Banshee under the microscope — Bortz and myself included — would likely begin to ponder how production of this vehicle would have significantly impacted the Corvette legacy, and whether it actually did. The Banshee’s distinct features exemplify Pontiac’s pursuit of innovation and ambition, and the car’s ongoing preservation by collectors such as Bortz has ensured Pontiac’s enduring commitment to bold design and performance remain unforgotten.

Courtesy of Freeze Frame Image LLC

Bob Tomaine was having a 'Wood Time' covering this 1947 Pontiac woodie

When the right car shows up and it’s really, really the right car, it’s smart to buy it and smarter to keep it for half a century.

“I just always liked driving it,” said Phil Stofanak, owner of the 1947 Pontiac 26 Series Streamliner station wagon shown here. “Even to this day, I just like getting into it and going. If I have to go to the hardware store or go to the doctor, the Pontiac is the first thing I grab. If it’s a nice day, I’ll just get in the Pontiac and drive it. It’s comfortable, it gets me where I’m going, I enjoy it and I like the reactions I get.”

Courtesy of Bob Tomaine

Gregg Merksamer catches up with a Pontiac workhorse

When The Professional Car Editor Walt McCall ran an image of this 1964 Superior Pontiac Model 208 extended-wheelbase Service Car in 1998, he expressed hope this “rare beauty” had found a buyer through the ad placed in the magazine’s Marketplace section two years prior, and would eventually “show up at a future PCS meet.” It finally did in 2024.

Courtesy of Gregg D. Merksamer

Old Cars reader, Jack Notman talks about his rekindles love for his 1969 Chevelle SS

It would be understandable to forget a warm, sunny Friday afternoon in late October 1968 since it’s so far back in our past, but this day was special to me.

That day, a couple buddies and I skipped college classes, and on the way to a local bar, I fell in love. While walking by a local Chevy dealership, a beautiful orange convertible getting unloaded caught my eye. The guys went on for a beer, but I was smitten and stayed behind. I waited until the car was on the ground, then checked every inch of the stunning Monaco Orange 1969 Chevelle SS convertible being unloaded. “396” emblems on the fenders designated what turned out to be a 375-hp car.

Courtesy of Jack Notman

Ron Kowalke revisits Watts Repair & Salvage

A lot has changed in the almost two decades since Old Cars previously visited Watts Repair & Salvage in Wymore, Neb. A late-afternoon arrival back in 2007 resulted in a rushed effort to survey the 44-acre salvage yard containing 4,500 vehicles before closing time. A return visit seemed appropriate to properly explore what the entire yard has to offer, as well as to update yard protocol.

Courtesy of Ron Kowalke

Michael Petti gets in the 'Spirit of '76'

Like many hobbyists, Koby Leighton has a favorite brand. In 2017, he started the South Dakota International Harvester Scout and Truck Club and supplied Old Cars readers with information and photos of the Bicentennial 1976 IH models.

Courtesy of Michael Petti

Old Cars keeps with the 'Spirit of '76' with a celebration of Bicentennial models

Patriotism among U.S. citizens was at a fevered pitch in the mid 1970s as the country neared its bicentennial in 1976 — car companies included. Looking to capitalize on the widespread red, white and blue fervor, Detroit stamped out many different models painted in the same colors as Old Glory.

Courtesy of Mike Scott

Gerald Perschbacher takes us back to early Hudson

Let’s get one fact straight: Technically, there were no Hudson cars available before 1910. Production of the first batch began in early July of 1909, but those were labeled as 1910 models. Better to get the attention of the public that this was a totally new run of American-made car. It had a strange yet very American-sounding name. That seemed comforting to the ears of Americans in ’10.

Courtesy of Gerald Perschbacher

These articles and a whole lot more can be found inside the June 15, 2026, issue of Old Cars.

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