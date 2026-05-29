A sneak peek of what’s inside Old Cars’ June 1, 2026, issue!

Bob Tomaine speaks on the perfect Independent

The 1954 model year was an important one for Nash, as the fine print in its advertisements changed from “Nash Motors, Detroit 32, Mich.” to “Nash Motors, Division of American Motors Corporation, Detroit 32, Mich.” It was the result of the merger on May 1 of that year that brought together Nash and Hudson.

Courtesy of Bob Tomaine

Ken Gross went drag racing on the sand

As a kid in high school, I was an enthusiastic drag racer. But that was decades ago. Fast forward 60 plus years to October’s The Race of Gentlemen (TROG, as it’s euphemistically known), and I was excited just to be a spectator. So when custom car builder Rob Ida flipped me the keys to his ratty 1957 Porsche coupe, I almost flipped them back. Rob was driving his 1954 Corvette, complete with a tonneau cover and a finned headrest, a car he built in just two weeks to emulate Zora Arkus-Duntov’s EX-87 Daytona race car.

(Image courtesy of Scott Kucharski)

Al Rogers talks to an owner who finally got a '50 Chevy of his own

Dr. Charles Colombo, of Rochester Hills, Mich., does not possess the original vehicle in which he learned to drive, but he has the next best thing. The 1950 Chevrolet Styleline De Luxe convertible that his sister once owned, and in which Dr. Colombo first began driving during 1962, is long gone, having driven off into the sunset when it was still just a “used car.”

Courtesy of Freeze Frame Image LLC

Jim Volgarino talks about the high school project 1960 Buick Invicta

The images you see in this feature depict the eight-year saga of Conner Kujak, of Chaska, Minn. Kujak is a determined lad who took a forlorn 1960 Buick Invicta Custom he had spied in the yard of his great-grandmother’s neighbor in Plankinton, S.D., and turned it into a glorious blue piece of automotive artwork that produces a breathless reaction that goes into double time upon hearing its story.

Courtesy of Jim Volgarino

Charles Farley reports on the 31st The Amelia

This year marked the 31st presentation of the premier The Amelia concours event, touted as its “Pearl Jubilee.” Attendance and spectator turnout at the 2026 Amelia Island, Fla., event on March 7 exceeded all previous years, according to show officials.

Courtesy of Charles Farley

These articles and a whole lot more can be found inside the June 1, 2026, issue of Old Cars.

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