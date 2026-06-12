A sneak peek of what’s inside Old Cars’ June 15, 2026, issue!

Dave Doucette tells the story about a second go-around with a 1951 Dodge Coronet



Pinellas Park, Fla., resident Jim Lannon owns a ’51 Coronet that is one of the popular sedans that were Dodge’s bread and butter. It includes the semi-automatic Fluid Drive transmission that was Chrysler Corp.’s offering between manual and fully automatic transmissions. Dodge also offered other engineering features such as full-pressure lubrication, aluminum pistons, Floating Power engine mounts, safety-rim wheels and dual-cylinder front brakes. Many of these features were not standard that year on its competitors.

Courtesy of Dave Doucette

Angelo Van Bogart speaks on the homecoming of the 'White Pearl'

or almost its entire existence, Mark North has known the whereabouts of the famous 1957 Ford his dad had customized when it was new. However, he never thought his dad’s old custom would land back in his family. The key to getting it back was a scale model of the car that Mark refused to give up.

Courtesy of the Bortz Collection

Bob Tomaine rubs elbows with a 1928 Dodge Victory Six found on the roadside

The cliché about being in the right place at the right time could apply equally to Anthony Caberinety or his Dodge, although assigning it to the Dodge would require referring to “places.” Either way, both were lucky.

Courtesy of Bob Tomaine

Al Rogers highlights a gloriously unrestored 1970 Coronet 440 station wagon

Within the MoPar community, Richard Myers is known for collecting rare, unrestored automobiles. Motivated by the loss of a close friend, he established the Manny Collection, located in Ontario, Canada.

In 2011, he bought this unrestored 1970 Dodge Coronet 440 station wagon that still wears its original dark green paint, tan vinyl interior, matching-numbers 318-cid V-8 and factory air conditioning. The car was originally purchased by the seller’s mother in Anniston, Ala., and had been stored on blocks for years before Myers acquired it.

Courtesy of Freeze Frame Image LLC

David Temple tells the tale of how a Cadillac man came to own a 1961 Imperial Custom

“If you are going to beat a drum, it may as well be as loudly as possible,” said Rick Smith, owner of the 1961 Imperial Custom two-door hardtop shown on these pages. Smith was making a point regarding the tasteful modifications he has made to the featured car, one he has owned for roughly 35 years. He was also alluding to the flamboyant nature of the 1961 Imperial itself. “I am not aware of any other car made at the time, in this country, that was as flamboyant as the Imperial,” he said. “If it were a drum, it would be the loudest. It’s a head turner and people ask, ‘What is it?’”

Courtesy of David W. Temple

Patrick Foster celebrates the 1975 Triumph TR7's design evolution

Automobile styling sometimes can be controversial. Remember the Edsel and the crude comments people made about its grille? Or the Bathtub Nashes, and that awful Pontiac Aztek?

One foreign car with styling that was controversial when it debuted was the Triumph TR7, introduced to the American market as a 1975 model. Initial comments by the motor press in England made it seem that the new sports car might be rejected on its looks alone. Thankfully, after a second look and some time to evaluate the car, both the public and automotive journalists began to accept the Triumph’s untraditional styling, allowing it to achieve the success it deserved.

Courtesy of Patrick Foster

Rodney Kemerer spotlights the man behind the USPS Lowrider stamp designs

In the world of famous automotive pinstripers, the names are very familiar: Von Dutch (Kenny Howard), Ed “Big Daddy” Roth, Tommy “The Greek” Hrones, Dean Jeffries and Danny Alvarado. Wait, Danny who?

If the name Danny Alvarado is unknown to you, then head to the post office and pick up a sheet of the newly minted USPS postage stamps honoring lowrider culture in America. The pinstriping designs of these stamps are the work of Southern California artist Danny Alvarado.

Courtesy of Rodney Kemerer

Old Cars reader, Ben Deutschman talks about his one-family-owned Savoy

I often visited Rossmeyer Chrysler/ Plymouth as a kid where I stared longingly at the new cars I wished I could afford, but could not. It was from this dealership on April 29, 1960, that my dad ordered our 1960 Plymouth Savoy. I still have the car and the original signed purchase order for it. The Plymouth was picked up from what we simply called Rossmeyer’s on June 13, 1960.

Courtesy of Ben Deutschman

These articles and a whole lot more can be found inside the June 15, 2026, issue of Old Cars.

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