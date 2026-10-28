A sneak peek of what’s inside Old Cars’ November 1, 2026, issue!

Angelo Van Bogart gives the history behind the 1953 Pontiac Parisienne concept car



Of all of the concept/dream cars, mood cars and special convertibles displayed at the 1953 GM Motorama, only the Fiesta, Eldorado, Skylark and Corvette could be purchased at a local GM dealership. Due to their untested nature, GM never planned for its other experimental dream car concepts to ever make it into public hands — they were merely attention-getting displays intended to test the reaction to new design and technology ideas. However, a few concepts eventually floated into museums and wandered into the public’s hands, including the 1953 Pontiac Parisienne.

Courtesy of Freeze Frame Image LLC

Patrick Foster asks the question, 'Were there any Wolseleys here?'



One brand I haven’t covered up to now is the wonderful, whimsical, Wolseley. Wheely? Yes, I wheely haven’t. (Sorry, I couldn’t help myself). It’s one of the more obscure English-built cars from the grand days of the British auto industry. I’ve avoided writing about it until now, partly because there are disagreements as to whether or not it was sold in the United States on a steady, official basis by an importer or licensed distributor.

Courtesy of Patrick Foster

Rotten Rodney Bauman talks about sprayin' in the '70s

Without divulging his name, let this story begin with one anonymous auto restorer. No doubt, the gent deserves due propers for career-long success, but he also likes to take pride in the fact that he’s “self taught.” Be all that as it may, I can’t help feeling sorry for him — because I can’t imagine being “self-taught.” I was fortunate enough to have mentors.

As a tagalong kid in the ’60s I spent time in Riverside, Calif., body shops where the fragrances of synthetic enamel and nitrocellulose lacquer firmly set the proverbial hook. Among my earliest influences was Riverside Roadsters member Robbie Rash. By day, Robbie worked as service manager for our town’s Lincoln-Mercury dealership, but he also did paintwork on the side.

Courtesy of Rodney Bauman

Old Cars Price Guide Listings

This time around Old Cars covers pricing on trucks and domestics from 1946-1983.

Brian Earnest highlights a red-hot 1967 Hemi GTX

Eric Judd insists that he’s really a Ford guy that somehow fell into MoPars. And when it comes to his prized 1967 Plymouth GTX, Judd isn’t sure if he found his Hemi, or his Hemi found him.

One way or another, it seemed like it was meant to be six years ago when the Dousman, Wis., resident unexpectedly came home from the huge Mecum Kissimmee Auction with a pretty sweet addition to his fleet.

Courtesy of Brian Earnest

David Temple once again revisits Ford squad cars, this time covering 1960-1970

Beginning in the 1930s, Fords were overwhelmingly the most popular choice for law enforcement agencies across the United States. For example, New York state’s police car fleets were 98 percent Ford, according to a 1957 advertisement from the automaker. The lower-cost models were usually ordered for such duty to meet state, county and municipal budget constraints, and in the case of Fords from 1960 to 1970, those economical models were the full-size 1960-’61 Fairlane; the 1961 Ford 300; the Custom and Custom 500 (1964-’70); and the Galaxie, minus the “500” addendum (1962-’63).

Courtesy of David Temple

These articles and a whole lot more can be found inside the October 15, 2026, issue of Old Cars.

Not a subscriber? Now is the time to find out what old car lovers have been loving since 1971.