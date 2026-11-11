A sneak peek of what’s inside Old Cars’ November 15, 2026, issue!

Bob Tomaine talks about Crosley trucks

Vehicles from independents long out of production are sometimes described as having been “ahead of their time,” as if they were beyond the appreciation and the interest of their contemporary motoring public. There are those cases, though, where the claim is at least partially accurate.

Consider Crosley. The obvious point is that an economy car in today’s world would be a good thing, given the advertised 35 to 50 miles per gallon as well as the testimonies such as “1,150 miles for $9.08” and “8,200 miles for $62.40.” Granted that a dollar in 2026 is not the same as a dollar in 1948 — and that those figures translate to $126.29 and $867.87 in 2026, respectively — a Crosley was cheap to run in an era when few drivers cared because fuel was cheap.

It was indeed ahead of its time in that sense, but there was more.

Courtesy of Bob Tomaine

B. Mitchell Carlson sees bicentennial at the Red Power Round Up

The 37th annual Red Power Round Up was held this year at the South Dakota State Fairgrounds in Huron, S.D., from June 25-27.



One of the featured themes of the Round Up was a group of 1976 bicentennial edition tractors and trucks from half a century ago.

Courtesy of B. Mitchell Carlson

David Temple talks about going with the flow... Airflow, that is!

The 1938 Dodge Airflow RX-70 tank truck shown here is quite rare, and with the passage of several decades since it was built, the vast majority of its kind is now gone. It doesn’t help that the Airflow truck was a particularly uncommon sight when new.

Courtesy of David Temple

Old Cars has 'Holiday Gift Giving' suggestions

Adobe Stock

Looking for something for your favorite old cars lover? Old Cars has you covered with some helpful holiday gifting suggestions.

Al Rogers highlights an early-production 1974 Plymouth Trail Duster

Some trucks feel less engineered than unleashed. John Rizek’s early-1974 Plymouth Trail Duster is one of them, and its story is not an untouched-time-capsule tale so much as a family handoff. Jim Rizek found the truck for sale in Arizona by the first owner and restored it in 1992, starting with a structurally sound body that had clearly lived a desert life.

Courtesy of Freeze Frame Image LLC

Dave Doucette catches up with a beautiful workorse

The closed-cab Model A trucks were a major improvement over the Model T trucks, which were built until 1927. In addition to being larger and stronger, closed-cab Model A trucks offered passengers greater protection from the weather and from road noise, and they generally made driving more enjoy.

Courtesy of Dave Doucette

Dave Doucette talks horses to horsepower

Vintage car owners usually have a story or two about how they became the current caretaker of a decades-old car or truck. Maybe they had one like it in high school, or they patrolled the neighborhood from the back seat of their parents’ similar car. Maybe it was inherited from a great aunt.

For Mike Culotta, of Seminole, Fla., the 1941 Plymouth PT-125 pickup that resides in his garage is there because of his son Tyler’s years-ago conversion from horses to horsepower.

Courtesy of Dave Doucette

Bob Tomaine goes 'olive drab' with a military Blazer

There’s something to be said for making a plan and sticking to it, but Mike Vassallo knows that there’s more to be said for being flexible.

“My original plan,” said Vassallo, whose 1985 Chevrolet M1009 is featured here, “was that it was just going to be a cheap, everyday beater vehicle. The 6.2 diesel would’ve been cheap to drive, but the more I read up on it, the more I started to learn about it, the more I fell in love with it and I thought, ‘You know, I’m going to go a little further on the restoration.’

Courtesy of Bob Tomaine

John Norris covers a local car show from 'over the pond'

Courtesy of John Norris

Once a month since 2021, for six months of the year, a field in the middle of England’s Somerset countryside becomes the venue for a collectors’ market. Attracting crowds from a wide area, up to and beyond London, the monthly Frome Flea Market & Craft at the West Woodlands Showground (www.fromwfleaandcraft.com) is a must-visit event in the calendar for collectors of all interests. Not only has it gained a reputation for the quality of items being sold, with up to 250 traders, it has also become known for the impromptu monthly gathering of classic cars.

These articles and a whole lot more can be found inside the November 15, 2026, issue of Old Cars.

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