A sneak peek of what’s inside Old Cars’ October 15, 2026, issue!

David Temple takes a look at Ford patrol cars from 1950-1959

Starting in 1950, Ford began building cars outfitted with special equipment for dedicated use by law enforcement agencies. The list of special features grew over the years as cars were improved and needs changed. An extensively detailed account would virtually require a book; sometimes the choices given to police departments were actually a bit convoluted.

Courtesy of Milwaukee Police Historical Society

Bob Tomaine spotlights a 1988 Lincoln Town Car

It didn’t take Mike Berry long to have second thoughts about buying his 1988 Lincoln Town Car and, in fact, he briefly second-guessed himself the first time he saw it.

“I almost didn’t buy it,” he recalled, “because of where it was stored and how things were stored in it, on it and around it. When (the seller) opened the door for the first time of my seeing it, knowing full well that I was getting the car, I said, ‘What the heck am I going to do with that?’ That’s how bad it was."

Courtesy of Bob Tomaine

Al Rogers catches up withe a Fairlane fan that finally gets his '63

Some automobiles make an impression that outlasts the showroom lights. Bob Mannel was 13 when his father took the family to the Baltimore City Armory, where local dealers had gathered to display the new models. Among them was a yellow 1963 Fairlane turning slowly on a display turntable. To Bob, it was the car in the room. The salesman was ready to write the order, but practicality won the day. Bob’s father instead chose a Mercury Meteor, swayed by its larger trunk and full oil-pressure and ammeter gauges rather than the Fairlane’s warning lamps.

Courtesy of Freeze Frame Image LLC

Rodney Bauman speaks with the Flathead Kid

Deep in the heart of Montana’s Flathead Valley, there’s noteworthy hope for our hobby, profession, obsession — whatever you consider it. If you were to ask the volunteer rodding instructors at Flathead High School’s Auto Shop, we’d likely say the toughest point to make is the importance of preserving tradition. Sure, creativity is good. Without some degree of guidance, however, a few of these students would color way outside the lines.

Among this year’s standout students is sophomore Carter Colby. It’s been said that “the automotive apple don’t fall far from the tree.” As a member of the Colby family, young Carter was born with a head start to hot rodding.

Courtesy of Rodney Bauman

Brian Earnest goes back to the Honda that paved the way

When John Henschen’s plan to buy an old Citroën to add to his fleet didn’t pan out, he kept an open mind. Instead of winding up with a French microcar, the Russells Point, Ohio, resident cast his eyes upon another little unusual import he had interest in — the Honda 600.

A Citroën could still be in his future, but for now, Henschen is more than pleased with the 1971 Honda N600 he purchased and put back together.

Courtesy of Brian Earnest

These articles and a whole lot more can be found inside the October 15, 2026, issue of Old Cars.

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