A sneak peek of what’s inside Old Cars’ September 1, 2026, issue!

Bradley Gerke and a Duesy of a love

In all the great movies and unforgettable wedding scenes, the couples always drive off in something special, something that leaves a lasting impression as they disappear into the Percival sunset and start the next chapter of their lives. For us, that moment came behind the wheel of a 1929 Duesenberg Model J, engine number J-118, the perfect blend of elegance, power and timeless style. This past fall, my wife, Claire, and I were married at Kruse Plaza in Auburn, Ind., and it is, as we say, a Duesy of a love.

Courtesy of Callie Brooke Images

Bob Tomaine touches on the Imperial Dynasty

Launching a new model is an act of supreme confidence on the part of an automaker, and when conditions a century ago seemed right to do so, Chrysler was ready.

“This is a ’26 Imperial 80, which is an important car as far as Chrysler history goes,” said Hank Hallowell, AACA Museum president. “It’s the first Imperial, and the reason it’s ‘80’ is that it would go 80, if you could find a place to go 80. That was the tricky part.”

The 80 is one of the cars in the museum’s exhibit, “Imperial: Chrysler’s Handcrafted Masterpiece,” which runs through Oct. 18.

Courtesy of Bob Tomaine

Angelo Van Bogart talks history on the Duesenberg Arlington sedan

Having been launched during 1887 in the carriage-building trade, the Derham Body Co. was well established by the time the Model J Duesenberg came on the scene in late 1928. The Rosemont, Pa., coachbuilding firm made the switch from building horse-drawn carriages to self-propelled carriages in 1907, and by 1928 was a highly respected body builder for motorized chassis. Upon the Model J’s introduction, it was ready with catalog designs and even a body on a Model J chassis at the 1929 Chicago Salon. Of the 481 completed Model J chassis ever built, some 40 of them would wear Derham bodies.

Courtesy of Freeze Frame Image LLC

Joel Nystrom clues us in on his 1933 Auburn Salon Speedster

Back in 1987, I was in Arizona on vacation and ended up going to the Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale, and there was an Auburn speedster that was going to be coming up for sale. It was of the same generation as this 1933 Auburn Twelve Salon, which was ’31 to ’33 (leftover ’33s were sold as ’34s). I had never seen anything like that Speedster before, and I was just blown away with the style of it. I always remembered it and I thought, “I gotta get one of those one of these days!”

Courtesy of Angelo Van Bogart

Brian Earnest catches up wit the owners of a sporty 1972 Volvo 1800E

Kim Hardy will tell you that her father’s decision to buy a brand new Volvo 1800E sports car back in 1972 wasn’t one of his brightest ideas. But Dr. Edmundo Nunez’s sweet coupe is somehow still with the family and bringing smiles from his kids, even though he’s gone.

Courtesy of Brian Earnest

Old Cars celebrates Pontiac's 100th with reader's rides



Old Cars subscribers show off their Ponchos!

Courtesy of Randy Durham

These articles and a whole lot more can be found inside the September 1, 2026, issue of Old Cars.

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