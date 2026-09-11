A sneak peek of what’s inside Old Cars’ September 15, 2026, issue!

Angelo Van Bogart visits lowriders at the Smithsonian

Parked across the hall from Dorothy’s ruby red slippers at Washington, D.C.’s National Museum of American History are two heavily metallic Impalas. The famous “six-three” and “six-four” Impalas are the largest artifacts in the Smithsonian’s new Corazón y vida: Lowriding Culture exhibit coinciding with the USPS’s popular 2026 lowrider stamps.

Courtesy of Angelo Van Bogart

John Lee talks on the two lifetimes of a 1954 Pontiac Chieftain Custom Catalina

In the spring of 1954, Albert Thieszen returned after two years of college to his home town, the small, prosperous farming community of Henderson, Neb., full of “vim and vinegar,” as the old folks would say, and ready to take his place in the adult world.

High on his agenda was to get a set of wheels for the traveling he had planned, so a visit to the General Motors dealer was in order.

Courtesy of John Lee

John Lee Showcases a Route 66 icon

Phil Becker grew up just down the street from the Ambler Texaco station in his little home town of Dwight, Ill. Nothing remarkable about that except that the station had been strategically located where State Hwy. 17, which cuts through Dwight from east to west, intersects with U.S. Hwy. 66. Yes, that Route 66, the one established in 1926 that stretched 2,448 miles from Chicago to Los Angeles and was fast becoming the major path for travelers migrating to the west.

Built in 1933 and located 80 miles southwest of Chicago, the Texaco station was a convenient early stop for motorists heading to California or a last fill-’er-up for those nearing the end of their eastward journey. After taking over management of the station in 1938, Basil “Tubby” Ambler would operate it as Amber’s Texaco until 1966.

Courtesy of John Lee

Bob Tomaine reports on the 2026 ATCA meet in Macungie, PA

Even if it drew only 50 trucks, the ATCA national meet would likely still provide a surprise or two, but with almost 1,000 vehicles on the field, choosing among the surprises can be a challenge.

Courtesy of Bob Tomaine

A glimpse behind the famous Forest Lawn-Glendale Memorial Park operations

Nestled in the buildings adjacent to the oldest part of Los Angeles’ Forest Lawn-Glendale — so historic they have the above-ground gravestones largely eschewed by the memorial park — lies the Automotive and Mechanical Maintenance Department, the hub that keeps Forest Lawn’s fleet in motion. There’s much to uncover in Forest Lawn’s maintenance department. From classic and contemporary hearses to custom-made vehicles designed to perform park-specific duties, each vehicle and machine underscores the vital role this department plays in the life of the memorial park.

courtesy of Forest Lawn

Al Rogers highlights a 1969 Plymouth Sport Satellite station wagon

The Manny Collections’ 1969 Plymouth Sport Satellite station wagon stands out not because it has been restored, but because it has been carefully preserved by a chain of conscientious owners. Finished in yellow with a tan interior, the wagon is an original, unrestored example and maintained as an authentic piece of Plymouth history regardless of where it has traveled.

Its known story reaches back to Terre Haute, Ind., where it was purchased new by a Catholic church and used as a service vehicle by the parish priest and other members of the church’s staff. How the parish exactly used the Plymouth is unknown, but the station wagon was very likely a carefully used work horse rooted in service, practicality and the everyday needs of the church it served.

Courtesy of Freeze Frame Image LLC

David Temple takes us back to the beginning of the Camaro

Believe it or not, the Camaro’s launch will be 60 years in the past at the end of September 2026. That past is deeply intertwined with the success of Ford’s Mustang, which debuted more than two years earlier.

Courtesy of GM Media Archive

Old Cars reader, Greg Creighton reminisces on his impressive 1967 Camaro RS

I purchased this 1967 Chevrolet Camaro RS in May 2018 from a seller in Chico, Calif., where I also live. The mileage shown was 24,780, and the current mileage is 28,058. I cannot verify this figure as the original miles.

Courtesy of Creighton

Leroy Drittler takes us along on a trip to McLeod's British Cars

When Ronnie McLeod entered military service, he sold everything he owned. After serving in Vietnam and being discharged, he returned home to restart civilian life. Having no transportation, he borrowed his brother’s motorcycle to hunt for a car, and after about six months, he found an Austin-Healey “Bugeye” Sprite roadster that he fell in love with and purchased. Wanting to be self-employed, he also bought some property and went into business selling T-shirts and advertising items to schools, businesses and individuals. In his spare time, he started buying inoperable British automobiles, because he loved repairing and selling them. Thus, McLeod’s British Cars was born.

Courtesy of Leroy Drittler

These articles and a whole lot more can be found inside the September 15, 2026, issue of Old Cars.

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