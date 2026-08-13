Packard Proving Grounds explores Albert Kahn’s connections to the leaders behind Packard

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Packard Proving Grounds invites members of the community to its next Historical Speaker Series presentation, "Albert Kahn and Packard's Investors," an examination of the relationships between legendary architect Albert Kahn and the influential leaders who helped shape the Packard Motor Car Company.

Presented by John Cole, Treasurer of the Albert Kahn Legacy Foundation Board, the program examines Kahn's connections with prominent Packard figures including James Packard, Henry Joy, Truman Newberry, Alvan Macauley and Joseph Boyer. Attendees will be able to learn how architecture, business and innovation came together during Detroit's rise as the automotive capital of the world.

"When people think of Albert Kahn, they often think of the remarkable buildings he designed," said Mary Anne Demo, Executive Director of the Packard Proving Grounds. "This program shifts the focus to the relationships behind those landmarks, revealing how the people Kahn worked with helped shape Packard, Detroit and the future of the American automobile. It's a story that's every bit as compelling as the architecture itself."

Drawing on decades at Albert Kahn Associates and his leadership with the Albert Kahn Legacy Foundation, Cole offers a unique perspective on one of America's most celebrated architects. His firsthand knowledge of Kahn's work and legacy provides attendees with an understanding of the people whose partnerships helped shape both Packard and Detroit's industrial history.

The Historical Speaker Series highlights the people, places and events that have shaped automotive and regional history. The Series offers presentations from historians, authors and subject-matter experts.

Event Details

Albert Kahn and Packard's Investors

Date: Oct 4, 2026

Time: 1pm - 2pm

Location: Packard Proving Grounds Historic Site

49965 Van Dyke Avenue

Shelby Township, MI 48317

Admission is free for Packard Proving Grounds members and $5 for the general public. Registration can be completed at PackardProvingGrounds.org/Oct4-HSS-PPG.

About the Packard Motor Car Foundation/Packard Proving Grounds - The Packard Motor Car Foundation (a 501c3 charitable organization) owns the Packard Proving Grounds Historic site which is recognized as a State of Michigan historic site, and on the National Register of Historic Places. Its mission is to preserve the legacy of the Packard Motor Car Company through the restoration and preservation of the Packard Proving Grounds, educating future generations about America’s automotive history.

Visit PackardProvingGrounds.org for more information.

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