‘American Iron: Red, White & Blue’ exhibit opens at Northeast Classic Car Museum

Courtesy of Northeast Classic Car Museum

NORWICH, NY – As America celebrates 250 years of independence, innovation and freedom, the Northeast Classic Car Museum is featuring a new exhibit titled “American Iron: Red, White & Blue” that opened on June 13, 2026. The new exhibit will be on display through May 2027. The museum changes out part of the more than 200 vehicles on display every year in celebration of the first exhibit opening twenty-nine (29) years ago, in 1997.

The new exhibit “American Iron: Red, White & Blue” features 24 vehicles that highlight both the innovations and style across automobile manufacturing in American history; while also honoring the 250th anniversary of the United States. Vehicles in the new exhibit will not only sport red, white & blue paint schemes, but also sleek bodies, tail fins, big block engines and many more aesthetics that made the American Auto Industry distinguishable over the past decades.

Not only will one exhibit feature a major change, but the museum’s post war exhibit will also feature a high number of American muscle cars. This change will coincide with the new feature exhibit “American Iron: Red, White & Blue” to extend the celebration of American auto manufacturing. The iconic Ford Mustang, Pontiac Firebird, Plymouth Roadrunner, Chevrolet Chevelle, Pontiac GTO and much more will band together to take over more than half of the museum’s exhibit honoring the golden era of automobiles in the country.

Robert M. Jeffrey, Executive Director of the Northeast Classic Car Museum, stated, “The Northeast Classic Car Museum Exhibit Committee has been busy working hard the past year selecting the vehicles for the new “American Iron: Red, White & Blue” exhibit and they have added cars in our Pre War and Post War Exhibits, which features some of the rarest cars and motorcycles in American History.” Jeffrey added “There is a tremendous amount of thought and work required to present new exhibits and I want to thank all of our exhibitors, volunteers, supporters, staff and members of the NECCM Board of Trustees that have dedicated their time to make the Northeast Classic Car Museum the world class Museum it is today.”

The museum is open daily from 9:00 AM to 4:30 PM, 7 days per week. The museum is on one level, wheelchair accessible and scooters are available. The museum is closed three days per year on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas and Easter Sunday. Admission is $15.00 for adults, $8.00 for children ages 6-18 years old, children under 6 years old are free.

For more information please visit their website at www.classiccarmuseum.org or call the Northeast Classic Car Museum at 607-334-2886.

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