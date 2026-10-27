Artcurial Motorcars sale hammers home nearly $10 million in sales

Courtesy of Artcurial Motorcars

Despite a challenging backdrop, Artcurial Motorcars’ annual Automobiles sur les Champs auction took place on Sunday, October 25th, at the Artcurial auction house. Held on October 24-25 in the Artcurial garage, the exhibition gave collectors and enthusiasts the opportunity to discover an exceptional selection of cars and collectables.

Conducted by auctioneer Anne-Claire Mandine, alongside Pierre Novikoff, Vice-President and Historian, and Matthieu Lamoure, President of Artcurial Motorcars, the sale achieved total proceeds of €8,770,239 / $9,829,902, with 80% of lots sold. Several outstanding results for highly sought-after models contributed to the sale’s success.

“€30 million in sales over a single weekend: the combined result of Artcurial’s three art auctions and its Automobiles sur les Champs sale! Despite a challenging social climate, collectors turned out in force. Bidding was brisk both in the room and online, with spirited bidding battles and strong results confirming the continued vitality of the market for high-quality collector cars.” - Matthieu Lamoure, President of Artcurial Motorcars.

Courtesy of Artcurial Motorcars

Top lots of the auction:

A 2006 Porsche Carrera GT, showing just 7,300 km on the odometer, sold

for €2,625,000 / $2,944,806.

for €2,625,000 / $2,944,806. Another highlight was a 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL “Gullwing”, from the Guido Hommel Collection and previously owned by renowned racing driver Klaus Ludwig, which achieved €1,624,800 / $1,822,750.

Completing the top three was a 2001 Ferrari 550 Barchetta Pininfarina, with fewer than 13,700 km from new, which sold for €667,520 / $748,844.

Several other cars also attracted strong interest:

A 1972 Dino 246 GTS sold for €488,720 / $548,261, while its sister model, a 1971 Dino 246 GT delivered new by Charles Pozzi, achieved €369,520 / $414,539.

A 2010 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG 6.3-litre sold for €238,400 / $267,444.

Courtesy of Artcurial Motorcars

The Automobilia category also delivered some notable results:

A limited edition of Ferrari, published by Taschen and designed by Marc Newson, sold for €28,267 / $31,710.

A sculpture by Antoine Dufilho depicting a green Porsche 992 Sport Classic, produced in a limited edition of just 12, achieved €16,550 / $18,566.



LOT

DESCRIPTION

PRICE

55

2006 Porsche carrera GT

2 625 000€ / $2 944 806 (Est.1.900.000€ - 2.500.000€)

38

1955 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Gullwing

1 624 800€ / $1 822 750 (Est.1.100.000€ - 1.500.000€)

51

2001 Ferrari 550 Barchetta Pininfarina

667 520€ / $748 844 (Est.470.000€ - 650.000€)

39

1972 Dino 246 GTS Série E

488 720€ / $548 261 (Est.400.000€ - 500.000€)

50

1971 Dino 246 GT Série M

369 520€ / $414 539 (Est. 260.000€ - 320.000€)

37

2010 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG 6,3L

238 400€ / $267 444 (Est.180.000€ - 240.000€)

Artcurial Motorcars now looks ahead to two exceptional auctions during Paris Car Week: Automobile Legends on February 2, 2027, followed by L’Éloge de l’excellence, dedicated to the Thierry Dehaeck Collection, on February 5, 2027.



ABOUT ARTCURIAL: Founded in 2002, Artcurial, France's leading auction house, is headquartered in Paris and continues to strengthen its position as a major player in the international art market. In 2025, the company achieved €208.5 million in total sales across its four salerooms in Paris, Monaco, Marrakech and Basel. Artcurial specialises in a broad range of categories, including Fine Art, Decorative Arts, Collector Cars, Jewellery, Collectors' Watches, Fine Wines and Spirits. With a strong international outlook, Artcurial has representative offices in Brussels, Milan, Monte-Carlo, Munich and Marrakech, as well as a presence in Austria and Spain. To further expand its network in Switzerland, Artcurial partnered with Beurret Bailly Widmer in 2023 and, in March 2025, opened a new premises in Geneva.

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