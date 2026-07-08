Artcurial Motorcars to offer impressive European collection of Theirry Dehaeck in Paris

Courtesy of Dennis Notten /Artcurial Motorcars

Artcurial Motorcars - On February 5, 2027, Artcurial Motorcars will present in Paris one of the most remarkable private collections ever offered on the European market.

Entitled “In praise of excellence”, this auction will bring together the entire culmination of four decades of collecting by Thierry Dehaeck. Estimated at €15–25 million, this ensemble comprises 60 collector cars, more than 100 automobilia items, and a spectacular 1953 carousel of extraordinary scale.

For the occasion, Artcurial’s headquarters at the rond-point des Champs-Élysées, in the heart of Paris’s Golden Triangle, will be transformed into a prestigious showcase for this unique universe, offering collectors from around the world a rare opportunity to acquire pieces from a collection widely regarded as one of the most coherent, thoroughly documented and discerning ever assembled.

A discreet collector, driven by passion and an uncompromising pursuit of perfection, Thierry Dehaeck devoted decades to assembling not merely a collection of exceptional automobiles, but the finest examples of each: the rarest, the most authentic, the best preserved, the most comprehensively documented, and the most historically significant.

This relentless pursuit of excellence is reflected not only in every car offered for sale, but also in the extraordinary research undertaken by Thierry Dehaeck. Each automobile is accompanied by a historical dossier of remarkable depth and precision, painstakingly assembled over the years with near-museum standards of scholarship: original factory archives, correspondence, ownership records, period photographs, press articles, technical documentation, certificates and expert reports. Few private collections today can claim such an exacting level of documentary rigour.

“Some collections impress by their size. Thierry Dehaeck’s collection impresses by its exceptional standard of excellence—in terms of condition, rarity and historical documentation. Every car was acquired as the benchmark example of its model. Each tells a unique story and is distinguished by exceptional provenance or outstanding historical documentation.” Matthieu Lamoure, President of Artcurial Motorcars

Artcurial

7 rond-point des Champs-Élysées

75008 Paris France

+33 1 42 99 20 20

https://www.artcurial.com/en/specialties/artcurial-motorcars

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