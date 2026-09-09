Artcurial expands to the United States

Nicolas Orlowski, Adrien Durban et Matthieu Lamoure, at Artcurial’s headquarters

at the Rond-Point des Champs-Élysées Marcel Dassault, in Paris. Courtesy of Artcurial Motorcars

Paris, France - Artcurial continues its international expansion with the opening of a US subsidiary, headquartered in Miami’s Design District. This expansion builds on the house’s international development, already established in Paris, Monaco, Marrakech, and Switzerland. It marks a new stage in its growth strategy and strengthens its presence closer to American collectors. By establishing itself in the world’s leading market for art, collectible automobiles, and luxury goods, Artcurial affirms its ambition to deploy its expertise and know-how there, offering auctions and tailored services to its clientele across the Atlantic.

It is in the field of collectible automobiles, through its Artcurial Motorcars department, that Artcurial will kick off its American operations. The inaugural sale will be held on February 19, 2027, at The Hangar at Regatta Harbour in Coconut Grove, Miami, at the center of the Miami Concours and Moda Miami calendar. This inaugural sale will bring together international collectors around a selection of exceptional automobiles.

Adrien Durban takes the role of Managing Director

Adrien Durban, Managing Director of Artcurial Motorcars USA Courtesy of Artcurial Motorcars

To support its development in the United States, Artcurial has appointed Adrien Durban as Managing Director of Artcurial Motorcars USA. Starting August 1, his mission has been to grow the house’s activities in the American market and strengthen relationships with collectors, dealers, and partners.

With more than twenty-five years of experience in the collectible automobile industry across Europe and the United States, Adrien Durban has served an international clientele at RM Sotheby’s and then Bonhams|Cars, where he established himself as a specialist in the sale, acquisition, and management of exceptional collections.

He will be supported by Edward Fallon, a consultant to Artcurial Motorcars in the United States for several years, whose knowledge of the American market will be a major asset for this new chapter.

About Artcurial - Founded in 2002, Artcurial is France’s leading auction house and one of the three entities that make up the Artcurial Group, alongside John Taylor, a luxury real estate specialist, and Arqana, Europe’s leading thoroughbred horse auction house. A major player in the intermediation of exceptional goods in Europe, the Group generated business volume of €1.75 billion in 2025.

With four sales locations in Paris, Monaco, Marrakech, and Basel, Artcurial reinforced its leading position in the international art market in 2025, with €208.6 million in sales volume. The house covers the full range of major specialties: from Fine Art to Decorative Arts, Collectible Automobiles, Jewelry, Fine Watches, and Fine Wines and Spirits. Firmly focused on international growth, Artcurial maintains a strong presence abroad with representative offices in Brussels, Milan, Monte Carlo, Munich, and Marrakech, as well as a presence in Austria and Spain. To strengthen its presence in Switzerland, Artcurial partnered in 2023 with the auction house Beurret Bailly Widmer and opened a new space in Geneva in March 2025. https://www.artcurial.com/en

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