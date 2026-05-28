Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum’s special exhibit celebrating vintage women’s fashion

Courtesy of Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum

Auburn, Indiana — The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum announce the opening of a special, limited-time exhibit exploring the evolution of women’s fashion in the early 20th century. This exhibit opened on May 13th and on view through November, this exhibit is free with museum admission.

This unique installation invites visitors to step into a transformative era spanning the 1900s through the 1930s, decades that not only shaped modern fashion but also paralleled the rise of the iconic automobiles featured throughout the museum. This limited-time experience encourages guests to see fashion not simply as adornment, but as a powerful lens into the lives and ambitions of women during one of the most dynamic periods of the modern age.

Courtesy of Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum

Featuring authentic, carefully preserved garments, the exhibit highlights how fashion both reflected and influenced the changing roles of women in society. From the structured silhouettes of the Edwardian era to the liberating designs of the 1920s, each piece tells a story of identity, progress, and self-expression.

Displayed throughout the museum alongside its world-renowned collection of classic cars, these ensembles offer visitors a richer, more immersive view of history. Together, fashion and automobiles reveal how women navigated a world rapidly evolving through technological innovation, cultural shifts, and new opportunities.

Courtesy of Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum

Exhibit Details:

Opening Date: May 13th, 2026

On View: Until November 2026

Location: Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum

Admission: Included with regular museum admission

The museum’s November 7th Highlights Tour will be taking a deep dive into this special exhibit with our collaborator, Jessica Garrison-Butler. This tour is free with museum admission and starts promptly at 11:00 AM.

This exhibit was made possible by The Butler Family Foundation, The Butler Collection, and Diskey Architectural Signs.

About Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum

The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum – where the world’s finest cars of yesterday live today! Over 120 classic, antique, vintage, and special interest cars are displayed with other automotive-related exhibits on three floors. The museum is located in the original 1930s national headquarters of the legendary Auburn Automobile Company and is a National Historic Landmark. The museum is open from 9:00 am – 5:00 pm daily. The museum is closed on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day. Visit the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, a place where automotive history comes to life! 1600 S. Wayne St., Auburn, IN, 46706 • (260) 925-1444 • automobilemuseum.org.

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