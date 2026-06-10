Barrett Jackson is rolling in the collectible SUVs in Columbus June 25-27

Courtesy of Barrett-Jackson

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Barrett-Jackson is showcasing an incredible docket of collectible SUVs and pickups for the inaugural Columbus Auction, June 25-27, 2026, at the Ohio Expo Center & State Fairgrounds. Several professionally built classic Ford Broncos are expected to cross the block, including a 1973 model that was rebuilt from the ground up and features a modern drivetrain and custom interior appointments. Built in collaboration with NFL star quarterback Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals, a 2022 Ford Bronco will be sold with 100% of the hammer price benefiting the Joe Burrow Foundation.

The 1973 Ford Bronco was a complete rebuild using a new steel body and chassis. It is powered by a Ford Gen 3 Performance Coyote V-8 paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission. It is finished in a modern Carbonized Gray Metallic with a removable matching hardtop, chrome front bumpers, custom rear bumpers and Eddie Motorsports mirrors. The interior is trimmed in custom saddle leather with diamond stitching and features power windows, Vintage Air climate control and a Pioneer Bluetooth stereo with Kicker speakers. A 1974 Ford Bronco powered by a Gen 2 Coyote engine mated to an automatic transmission is finished in new Ruby Red paint with a white top over a black interior. It rides on a 2.5-inch suspension lift with Bilstein shocks and a 2-inch body lift with four-wheel disc brakes. The interior features a Dakota Digital dash, Vintage Air, power steering, power brakes, Ididit chrome tilt column, a full insulator kit and a carpet kit.

Also crossing the block is a 2022 Ford Bronco built by RealTruck in collaboration with NFL quarterback Joe Burrow and Pro Motorsports. 100% of the hammer price will benefit the Joe Burrow Foundation, which was launched in 2022 with a mission to address food insecurity and provide critical mental health resources for young people. The vehicle is powered by a 2.7-liter twin-turbo EcoBoost engine mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission and is equipped with four-wheel-drive, power steering, power brakes and air conditioning. The four-door custom build features numerous unique custom accents, including RealTruck AMP Vision steps, Superlift suspension, a Havoc Steel Bender bumper and RealTruck winch.

Additional classic Ford Broncos include a custom four-door 1972 Ford Bronco powered by a Cummins four-cylinder diesel engine paired with a rebuilt four-speed automatic transmission. It is finished in Marina Blue with a custom gray interior configured for third-row seating.

Two Chevrolet SUVs crossing the block in Columbus include the 1986 K5 Blazer that received a frame-off build with the body stripped to bare metal and reworked before being finished in Hyper Lime Metallic with cream accents. It is powered by a 6.0-liter V-8 engine paired with a 4L60 automatic transmission and features a custom interior wrapped in dark saddle leather with a DSP Audio Control system. The 1971 K5 Blazer underwent a four-year rotisserie nut-and-bolt photo-documented restoration. It is powered by a matching-numbers V-8 backed by a three-speed manual transmission with four-wheel drive. It is equipped with air conditioning and power steering and is finished in Hugger Orange and white with a Saddle interior.

“Chevrolet responded to the popular Ford Bronco with the K5 Blazer, and we have two beautifully restored models heading to Columbus,” said Jackson. “First-generation models, like the 1971 K5, were true performance standouts. The second-generation models, including the 1986 Blazer, are famous for their rugged, boxy styling and classic removable hardtops. Both these highly sought-after SUVs are excellent tributes to vintage American design, and both will cross the block with No Reserve.”

A 1972 International Scout II on the docket was built by Gotham Garage for the television show “Car Masters.” Originally a factory hardtop model, it was transformed into an off-road build featuring a 345ci V-8 engine, an automatic transmission and four-wheel-drive. It is finished in orange, rides on 37-inch tires and includes exposed front suspension upper mounts connected by custom-fabricated bracing.

In addition to the collector car and automobilia auctions, Barrett-Jackson will deliver an immersive lifestyle experience at the Ohio Expo Center & State Fairgrounds with a vast Exhibitor Marketplace, interactive sponsor displays, Dodge Thrill Rides, DJs playing top hits and festival of food.

Approximately half of the U.S. population lives within a 600-mile radius of Columbus, Ohio. This central location makes the city a major logistical hub, positioning it within a day’s drive of major cities like New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, Atlanta and Washington, D.C.

Barrett-Jackson is inviting consignments for the June 25-27 Columbus Auction. In addition, bidder registration is open, with three packages to choose from and upgrades for Muscle Lounge access and Hammer High Top packages. Advance tickets are on sale now, with special pricing for seniors, military and first responders. Student tickets are $10 and children 12 years of age and younger automatically receive complimentary admission. Barrett-Jackson VIP Experiences hospitality packages are available and offer elevated access.

Download the Barrett-Jackson mobile app on your Apple or Android device to browse the auction vehicles and automobilia, save your favorites, find your way around the auction site and scroll through the event schedule.

About The Barrett-Jackson Auction Company - Established in 1971 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Barrett-Jackson is a leader in collector car auctions and automotive lifestyle events, which include authentic automobilia auctions and the sale of private collections. Welcoming hundreds of thousands of attendees per year, Barrett-Jackson hosts live collector car auctions in Scottsdale, Arizona; Palm Beach, Florida; Columbus, Ohio; and Las Vegas, Nevada, where thousands of the most sought-after, unique and valuable vehicles cross the block in front of a global audience. With broadcast partner A+E Networks, Barrett-Jackson features live television coverage of their events on FYI and HISTORY, as well as “All the Cars, All the Time” via their produced livestream on Barrett-Jackson.com. Also based in Scottsdale, the Barrett-Jackson Collection Showroom offers a rotating selection of premium vehicles that meet the high standards for which the company is known. For more information about Barrett-Jackson, visit www.barrett-jackson.com, or call 480-421-6694.

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