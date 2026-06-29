Barrett-Jackson’s inaugural Columbus Auction hammered home $38.1 million with 2015 Porsche 918 Spyder changing hands for $2.695 million

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – June 29, 2026 – Barrett-Jackson batted a thousand with the company’s inaugural Columbus Auction, June 25-27, 2026, at the Ohio Expo Center & State Fairgrounds. The Columbus Auction featured a docket of 550 collectible vehicles that generated more than $37 million in vehicle auction sales with 100% sell-through. Two vehicles sold for a combined $240,000 to benefit charity, bringing the total amount Barrett-Jackson has helped raise over the years to more than $172 million. During the three-day auction, Barrett-Jackson also sold 255 pieces of authentic automobilia for more than $1.1 million, generating total auction sales of $38.1 million.

Marking a major milestone, this expansion brought the historic Barrett-Jackson auction block to the Midwest for the first time. The event united generations of enthusiasts and highlighted the deep emotional connection within car culture. The 2026 Columbus Auction showcased a diverse lineup, including nostalgic Americana, record-setting muscle cars, and elite supercars and hypercars. By establishing a presence in Columbus, Barrett-Jackson celebrated the region's automotive heritage and provided local collectors with a premier stage to showcase their passion.

“We chose Columbus as our newest destination because it’s a location where the passion for collector cars runs deep,” said Craig Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson. “From the moment the doors opened, the Columbus Auction captured the exact same look, feel and energy as our iconic Scottsdale Auction. The incredible turnout by fans, bidders and consignors, and the remarkable sales over these three days, proved that the Buckeye State was revved up to make collector car history with us. Our diverse docket featured 550 collectible vehicles, with late-model supercars, original and professionally restored 1960s muscle cars, as well as custom trucks, commanding premium bids. Of course, the excitement peaked on Super Saturday with the $2.695 million sale of a 2015 Porsche 918 Spyder (Lot #736) and an original 1969 Boss 429 (Lot #743) that hammered in at $1.045 million — marking a new Boss 429 world auction record.”

2015 PORSCHE 918 SPYDER Courtesy of Barrett-Jackson

The top 10 vehicles sold during the inaugural Columbus Auction include:

Barrett-Jackson continued its tradition of giving back to the community with the sale of two charity vehicles. On Friday, the 2022 Ford Bronco (Lot #3001), built in collaboration with Heisman Trophy winner and NFL star quarterback Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals, sold for $90,000, with 100% of the hammer price benefiting the Joe Burrow Foundation. Lot #3002, a custom 2025 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71 pickup designed by Anduril Industries, sold for $150,000, with the entire sale price benefiting the Call of Duty Endowment. In total, Barrett-Jackson helped raise $240,000 for charity in Columbus, bringing the total raised to date for worthy causes to more than $172 million.

Barrett-Jackson also offered 255 pieces of authentic automobilia, all selling with No Reserve, that generated more than $1.1 million in total sales. Top automobilia items included:

1920s Standard Gold Crown Fry Model No. 17 Mae West Visible Gas Pump (Lot #9178) - $138,000

Late 1950s-Early '60s Texaco Oil Porcelain Sign with Animated Neon (Lot #9196) - $44,850

1928 Sinclair Oil Wayne Model No. 615 Gas Pump (Lot #9199) - $34,500

1950s Chevron Dealer Porcelain with Animated Neon Sign (Lot #9192) - $28,750



Barrett-Jackson is inviting consignments for the Sept. 10-12 Las Vegas Auction, which will be held in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center, walking distance from the host hotel, the Fontainebleau Las Vegas. In addition, bidder registration is open, with three packages to choose from and upgrades for Muscle Lounge access and Hammer High Top packages. Advance tickets are on sale now, with special pricing for seniors, military and first responders. Student tickets are $10 and children 12 years of age and younger automatically receive complimentary admission. Barrett-Jackson VIP Experiences and hospitality packages are available and offer elevated access.

About The Barrett-Jackson Auction Company - Established in 1971 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Barrett-Jackson is a leader in collector car auctions and automotive lifestyle events, which include authentic automobilia auctions and the sale of private collections. Welcoming hundreds of thousands of attendees per year, Barrett-Jackson hosts live collector car auctions in Scottsdale, Arizona; Palm Beach, Florida; Columbus, Ohio; and Las Vegas, Nevada, where thousands of the most sought-after, unique and valuable vehicles cross the block in front of a global audience. With broadcast partner A+E Networks, Barrett-Jackson features live television coverage of their events on FYI and HISTORY, as well as “All the Cars, All the Time” via their produced livestream on Barrett-Jackson.com. Also based in Scottsdale, the Barrett-Jackson Collection Showroom offers a rotating selection of premium vehicles that meet the high standards for which the company is known. Since 1971, Barrett-Jackson has helped raise over $172 million to support more than 200 local and national charities. For more information about Barrett-Jackson, visit www.barrett-jackson.com, or call 480-421-6694.

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