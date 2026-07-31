Barrett-Jackson returns to Las Vegas Sept. 10-12 featuring Queen Elizabeth II 1951 Cadillac Royal parade convertible and custom 1962 Corvette

Courtesy of Barrett-Jackson

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Barrett-Jackson is bringing the ultimate automotive lifestyle event back to Las Vegas from Sept. 10-12, 2026. Taking over the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center, this premier auction features a spectacular docket of restored classics, authentic originals, elite restomods and late-model supercars. The excitement is just a short walk from the official host hotel, Fontainebleau Las Vegas, offering guests an unmatched blend of luxury and convenience. Among the highly anticipated vehicles set to electrify the auction block are a stunning custom 1962 Chevrolet Corvette convertible and a 1951 Cadillac Series 62 Royal Parade convertible used by Queen Elizabeth II.

1951 Cadillac Series 62 Royal Parade convertible used by Queen Elizabeth II Courtesy of Barrett-Jackson

The 2026 Las Vegas Auction kicks off Sept. 9 with an invitation-only Opening Night Reception at LIV Las Vegas inside the luxurious Fontainebleau resort. The gathering for registered bidders will feature cocktails and light hors d'oeuvres. The event offers the perfect opportunity to connect with fellow guests at the Strip’s premier nightlife and daylife destination, which includes both the high-energy LIV Nightclub and the outdoor LIV Beach oasis.

“Las Vegas fully embraces the automotive lifestyle, making it the perfect setting for our upcoming September auction,” said Craig Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson. “As a global hub for premier events like Formula One, NASCAR, the NHRA Nationals, IndyCar and SEMA, the city shares our deep passion for car culture and entertainment. We’re thrilled to bring The World's Greatest Collector Car Auctions back to the Las Vegas Convention Center and the Fontainebleau Las Vegas, with a diverse docket, including incredible vehicles like the custom 1962 Corvette convertible and the 1951 Cadillac Series 62 Royal Parade convertible.”

1962 Chevrolet Corvette convertible Courtesy of Barrett-Jackson

Guests at this year’s Las Vegas Auction will again be amazed at the wide variety of collectible vehicles on offer, like the recently finished custom 1962 Chevrolet Corvette convertible, which is powered by an LS3 stroker engine with a six-speed manual transmission and rides on an Art Morrison GT Sport Chassis. Powered by its original V-8 with four-speed Hydramatic automatic transmission, the 1951 Cadillac Series 62 Royal Parade convertible was built by General Motors at the Cadillac factory as a one-off parade car for Her Royal Highness Princess Elizabeth prior to her accession as Queen Elizabeth II in February 1952.

1996 Ferrari F35 Courtesy of Barrett-Jackson

2007 Ferrari F430 F1 Spider Courtesy of Barrett-Jackson

Modern collectibles include a custom 1996 Ferrari F355 powered by a twin-turbocharged V-8 with a six-speed gated manual transmission. Exterior modifications include front fenders and hood vents inspired by F430 Super GT race cars, front bumper styling influenced by the F40 and one-off carbon-fiber rear wing with chassis-mounted uprights modeled after the 488 GTC. A 2007 Ferrari F430 F1 Spider is powered by a naturally aspirated V-8 producing 483hp and paired with a six-speed F1 automated manual transmission with paddle shifters. It is finished in black with a black soft-top over a black interior, and features carbon-fiber interior and exterior accents, 19-inch black Hamann wheels and a steering-wheel-mounted Manettino dial derived from Formula 1.

2013 Chevrolet Corvette custom Split-Window Coupe Courtesy of Barrett-Jackson

Also crossing the block is a 2013 Chevrolet Corvette custom Split-Window Coupe powered by an LS3 engine equipped with a Lingenfelter E-Force supercharger and intercooler and backed by a six-speed automatic transmission. It is one of 14 limited-edition models built by Classic Reflection Coachworks on a 2013 C6 Corvette 60th Anniversary chassis and features an all-carbon-fiber body, inner fenders finished in silver gray, LED Vortex headlights and tinted windows.

1966 Ford Mustang custom fastback Courtesy of Barrett-Jackson

Restored by renowned American hot-rod designer and television personality Boyd Coddington, a 1963 Chevrolet Corvette 327/360 Split-Window Fuelie set to cross the block is powered by a fuel-injected 360hp V-8 with a four-speed manual transmission. Assembled in St. Louis, Missouri, it is one of 10,594 coupes produced for 1963 and one of 3,516 finished in Sebring Silver. The product of a five-year restoration, a 1966 Ford Mustang custom fastback is powered by a Coyote V-8 with a six-speed manual transmission. Finished in 2003 SVT Cobra Torch Red (Performance Red) with white stripes, the interior is equipped with a Dakota Digital RTX gauge cluster, push-start ignition, Ringbrothers shifter components and TMI Sport 2 seats with pony inserts.

2024 Rezvani Military Edition Tank Courtesy of Barrett-Jackson

Late-model SUVs include a 2024 Rezvani Military Edition Tank powered by a turbocharged four-cylinder hybrid system with electric motors and a battery pack and mated to an eight-speed automatic hybrid transmission. Finished in Stealth Gray Satin, custom features include automatic side steps, bullet-resistant glass, Gladiator-style seats, multi-colored interior lighting, a SiriusXM audio module, BlackVue cameras and a center console safe.

Beyond the action on the auction block, Barrett-Jackson will continue its tradition of hosting a massive automotive lifestyle festival filled with activities for the whole family. The event will feature a vast Exhibitor Marketplace, interactive sponsor displays, live DJs and an array of food options.

Barrett-Jackson is inviting consignments for the Sept. 10-12 Las Vegas Auction, which will be held in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center, within easy walking distance from the host hotel, Fontainebleau Las Vegas, a Michelin Key Award Hotel. In addition, bidder registration is open, with three packages to choose from and upgrades for Muscle Lounge access and Hammer High Top packages. Advance tickets are on sale now, with special pricing for seniors, military and first responders. Student tickets are $10 and children 12 years of age and younger automatically receive complimentary admission. Barrett-Jackson VIP Experiences and hospitality packages are available and offer elevated access.

Download the Barrett-Jackson mobile app on your Apple or Android device to browse the auction vehicles and automobilia, save your favorites, find your way around the auction site and scroll through the event schedule.

About The Barrett-Jackson Auction Company - Established in 1971 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Barrett-Jackson is a leader in collector car auctions and automotive lifestyle events, which include authentic automobilia auctions and the sale of private collections. Welcoming hundreds of thousands of attendees per year, Barrett-Jackson hosts live collector car auctions in Scottsdale, Arizona; Palm Beach, Florida; Columbus, Ohio; and Las Vegas, Nevada, where thousands of the most sought-after, unique and valuable vehicles cross the block in front of a global audience. With broadcast partner A+E Networks, Barrett-Jackson features live television coverage of their events on FYI and HISTORY, as well as “All the Cars, All the Time” via their produced livestream on Barrett-Jackson.com. Also based in Scottsdale, the Barrett-Jackson Collection Showroom offers a rotating selection of premium vehicles that meet the high standards for which the company is known. Since 1971, Barrett-Jackson has helped raise over $172 million to support more than 200 local and national charities. For more information about Barrett-Jackson, visit www.barrett-jackson.com, or call 480-421-6694.

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