Barrett-Jackson’s return to Las Vegas and hits the jackpot with $36 Million in sales

Courtesy of Barrett-Jackson

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Barrett-Jackson returned to Las Vegas, auction attendees saw close to $36 million in collectible vehicles and automobilia change hands during this year’s auction from Sept. 10-12, 2026, in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center. The Las Vegas Auction featured 593 collectible vehicles that generated close to $35 million. UFC President and CEO Dana White took home a pair of Ram trucks after he dropped $1.5 million on the winning bid that benefited charity, bringing the total amount Barrett-Jackson has helped raise for charity to more than $173 million. During the three-day auction, Barrett-Jackson sold 250 pieces of authentic automobilia for more than $1.1 million, generating nearly $36 million in total auction sales.

“We just wrote another amazing chapter in Barrett-Jackson and Las Vegas history,” said Craig Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson. “For three days, we turned the Entertainment Capital of the World into the center of the collector car hobby. From fierce bidding for millions of dollars of fantastic vehicles to celebrity sightings and impressive exhibits, it was truly an immersive experience. On 9/11, we were incredibly proud to raise significant funds for Folds of Honor and the UFC Foundation, highlighted by an unforgettable $1.5-million winning bid by our good friend Dana White. The robust turnout by fans, bidders and consignors drove impressive sales and created numerous exciting and memorable moments.”

The 2026 Las Vegas Auction featured a diverse lineup, including world-class customs, iconic muscle cars, and elite supercars. Excitement peaked on Super Saturday with the $968,000 sale of a 2019 Ford GT (Lot #742) and a 2025 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Weissach (Lot #735) that sold for $495,000.

The Top 10 vehicles sold during the Las Vegas Auction included:

Barrett-Jackson continued its tradition of giving back to the community. One of the biggest moments of the auction came when UFC President and CEO Dana White joined Barrett-Jackson Chairman and CEO Craig Jackson on the block for the sale of two championship-style, one-of-one trucks. The result of a collaboration between Ram, UFC and RealTruck, the first retail production 2027 Ram 1500 Rumble Bee SRT pickup (Lot #3000) and a 2005 Dodge Ram 1500 SRT-10 custom pickup (Lot #3001) sold as a pair for $1.5 million — with White personally placing the winning bid to take both vehicles home. With all fees and commissions waived, the entire hammer price will be shared equally between the Folds of Honor Foundation and the UFC Foundation. Folds of Honor provides life-changing educational scholarships to the families of America’s fallen or disabled military and first responders. The UFC Foundation’s portion will support Hispanic charities.

“Watching Dana White battle other bidders for the pair of custom charity Ram trucks was incredibly special — a moment enthusiasts will never forget,” said Jackson. “Dana is one of the most patriotic individuals in our country, and it is fitting that his winning bid on 9/11 will benefit those in need, especially the families of fallen American service members and first responders.”

Star power met horsepower in Las Vegas when a custom 1971 GMC Jimmy (Lot #687) consigned by singer/songwriter Edie Brickell fetched $88,000. Another celebrity-connected vehicle was a 1951 Cadillac Series 62 Royal Parade convertible (Lot #721) built by General Motors at the Cadillac factory for Her Royal Highness Princess Elizabeth, prior to her accession. The princess was chauffeured in the special one-off parade Cadillac during the 1951 Canadian Royal Tour, not long before she became Queen Elizabeth II. The final auction price for the royal Cadillac was $220,000.

Actor Cody Walker, CEO of Reach Out WorldWide (ROWW) and founder of FuelFest, was on-site to check out the last-ever Toyota GR Supra MkV Final Edition; the car was on display in Las Vegas before it heads to the Barrett-Jackson 2027 Scottsdale Auction in January. Generously donated by Toyota, the car’s entire sale price will go to ROWW, which was founded in 2010 by Cody’s brother, the late actor Paul Walker, to assist in the aftermath of natural disasters around the world.

Another star car headed to Scottsdale that was on display at the Las Vegas Auction was the historic 2006 Maybach 57 luxury sedan formerly owned by legendary Academy Award-winning actress Elizabeth Taylor. It was her last vehicle and was willed to renowned celebrity stylist and trendsetter José Eber upon her passing. The vehicle has been rarely driven since Taylor’s death and has only 7,200 actual miles.

Barrett-Jackson successfully auctioned 250 pieces of authentic automobilia — all selling with No Reserve — to generate $1,150,699 in total sales. This landmark event marked the second most successful Las Vegas Auction in company history.

Top automobilia items included:

1958 Seeburg Model 201 Jukebox (Lot #9174) - $57,500

1923 Gilmore Oil Rapid Dayton Model #600 Filling Station Gas Pump (Lot #8199) - $41,400

1952 Mobilgas Porcelain with Animated Neon Sign (Lot # 9189) - $35,075

1950s Standard Oil Porcelain with Animated Neon Sign (Lot # 9196) - $32,200

1960s Chris-Craft Woody Speedboat Coin-Operated Kiddie Ride (Lot #9160) - $30,475

Barrett-Jackson is inviting consignments for the 2027 Scottsdale Auction, which will be held at WestWorld of Scottsdale, January 23-31. In addition, General admission and Barrett-Jackson Experiences hospitality packages for the 2027 Scottsdale Auction are on sale now. The inaugural Barrett-Jackson Digital Select Auction is scheduled for Nov. 5-12 on Barrett-Jackson.com.

About The Barrett-Jackson Auction Company - Established in 1971 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Barrett-Jackson is a leader in collector car auctions and automotive lifestyle events, which include authentic automobilia auctions and the sale of private collections. Welcoming hundreds of thousands of attendees per year, Barrett-Jackson hosts live collector car auctions in Scottsdale, Arizona; Palm Beach, Florida; Columbus, Ohio; and Las Vegas, Nevada, where thousands of the most sought-after, unique and valuable vehicles cross the block in front of a global audience. In addition to the four main in-person events, Barrett-Jackson will hold several Digital Select Auctions. With broadcast partner A+E Networks, Barrett-Jackson features live television coverage of their events on FYI and HISTORY, as well as “All the Cars, All the Time” via their produced livestream on Barrett-Jackson.com. Also based in Scottsdale, the Barrett-Jackson Collection Showroom offers a rotating selection of premium vehicles that meet the high standards for which the company is known. Since 1971, Barrett-Jackson has helped raise over $173 million to support more than 200 local and national charities. For more information about Barrett-Jackson, visit www.barrett-jackson.com, or call 480-421-6694.

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