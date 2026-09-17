Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale now expanded to nine days

Courtesy of Barrett-Jackson

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Barrett-Jackson announced a major expansion of its flagship Scottsdale Auction for 2027, expanding to nine full days of live auction action from Saturday, January 23 through Sunday, January 31, 2027. The shift directly addresses global consignment demand and fully maximizes the premier facilities at WestWorld of Scottsdale across two consecutive weekends.

This schedule change officially begins with the high-energy Rock The Block concert on Thursday, January 21, 2027, followed by the exclusive invitation-only Opening Night Gala on Friday, January 22, 2027, before vehicles officially start crossing the auction block on the morning of Saturday, January 23.

The strategic vision behind this extended calendar marks a significant step in Barrett-Jackson’s evolution from a traditional collector car auction into a premier global lifestyle destination. The sheer volume of vehicle consignments applying for lot numbers required expanding the event's physical footprint and schedule. By opening the block a full weekend earlier, Barrett-Jackson aims to increase its vehicle docket to well over 2,000 collectible vehicles, allowing the team to showcase an even wider variety of exceptional consignments and collections. Additionally, more operational days will accommodate a significantly larger automobilia docket to feed the growing collector demand for rare automotive memorabilia.

“This historic expansion not only allows us to meet unprecedented global demand for our dockets, but it also drives a massive economic boost for Scottsdale and the greater Phoenix area through extended tourism and hospitality revenue,” said Craig Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson. “Adding a second full weekend also creates more opportunities for kids and families to experience the excitement of the auction, which is vital to cultivating the next generation and growing the collector car hobby. Most importantly, anchoring our flagship event across two high-traffic weekends provides a powerful platform to elevate our charity sales, giving us prime-time visibility to raise millions of additional dollars for deeply important causes.”

Highlighting the enhanced guest experience, opening weekend kicks off with Coca-Cola Family Day, featuring immersive STEM programming for young enthusiasts alongside high-stakes prime-time bidding. To consign a vehicle, register to bid, or purchase tickets for the nine-day 2027 Scottsdale Auction, visit Barrett-Jackson.com.

Download the Barrett-Jackson mobile app on your Apple or Android device to browse the auction vehicles and automobilia, save your favorites, find your way around the auction site and scroll through the event schedule.

About The Barrett-Jackson Auction Company - Established in 1971 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Barrett-Jackson is a leader in collector car auctions and automotive lifestyle events, which include authentic automobilia auctions and the sale of private collections. Welcoming hundreds of thousands of attendees per year, Barrett-Jackson hosts live collector car auctions in Scottsdale, Arizona; Palm Beach, Florida; Columbus, Ohio; and Las Vegas, Nevada, where thousands of the most sought-after, unique and valuable vehicles cross the block in front of a global audience. In addition to the four main in-person events, Barrett-Jackson will hold several Digital Select Auctions. With broadcast partner A+E Networks, Barrett-Jackson features live television coverage of their events on FYI and HISTORY, as well as “All the Cars, All the Time” via their produced livestream on Barrett-Jackson.com. Also based in Scottsdale, the Barrett-Jackson Collection Showroom offers a rotating selection of premium vehicles that meet the high standards for which the company is known. Since 1971, Barrett-Jackson has helped raise over $173 million to support more than 200 local and national charities. For more information about Barrett-Jackson, visit www.barrett-jackson.com, or call 480-421-6694.

If you like stories like these and other classic car features, check out Old Cars magazine. CLICK HERE to subscribe.

Sign up for our weekly e-newsletter and stay up to date with Old Cars news and features - CLICK HERE