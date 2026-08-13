Bentley to headline 2026 Chesapeake Bay Concours

A rare 1931 W. O. Bentley Saloon by Vanden Plas, one of five known survivors of just 25 built, is powered by an 8-liter six-cylinder engine and will represent Bentley, the featured marque of the 19th annual St. Michaels Concours d'Elegance on Chesapeake Bay, Sept. 25-27 at the Kent Island Yacht Club. Entrant nominations, advance tickets, sponsorship opportunities, and more are available at www.smcde.org Courtesy of 2026 Chesapeake Bay Concours

Chester, MD - One of the Mid-Atlantic's premier automotive events returns to Maryland's Eastern Shore Sept. 25-27 for the 19th annual St. Michaels Concours d'Elegance on Chesapeake Bay, welcoming collectors and enthusiasts from across the country. The public is invited to attend the Concours on Sunday, Sept. 27, at the Kent Island Yacht Club.

Presented by Bentley Washington, this year's Concours showcases Bentley as the featured marque while commemorating America's 250th anniversary with a celebration of the Centennial of the American-built Springfield Rolls-Royce Phantom of 1926. Built in Springfield, Massachusetts, these rare automobiles represent a remarkable chapter in American automotive history.

A meticulously restored 1928 Ford Model A pickup represents the working trucks that helped build America and will be featured in the St. Michaels Concours d'Elegance on Chesapeake Bay's special invitational class celebrating iconic American pickup trucks. Entrant nominations, advance tickets, sponsorship opportunities, and more are available at www.smcde.org. Courtesy of 2026 Chesapeake Bay Concours

The Concours will also feature a special invitational class honoring the All-American pickup truck, recognizing the vehicles that helped build the nation's farms, businesses, industries, and communities.

Additional displays will include a unique grouping of Pontiacs in recognition of its Centennial, as well as many nationally recognized collector automobiles, classic wooden speedboats, vintage motor yachts, and other concours-quality vehicles set against the scenic Chesapeake Bay waterfront.

A classic 1955 Chevrolet pickup is one of the vehicles expected in the Concours' special invitational class honoring the All-American pickup truck, celebrating the vehicles that supported the nation's farms, businesses, industries, and communities. Entrant nominations, advance tickets, sponsorship opportunities, and more are available at www.smcde.org. Courtesy of 2026 Chesapeake Bay Concours

A 1934 Rolls-Royce Phantom II Drophead Coupe by H.J. Mulliner returns to the St. Michaels Concours d’Elegance on Chesapeake Bay with a special family connection. First shown at the Concours in 2008 by the current owner’s grandfather, the automobile is now in its third generation of family ownership. The 19th annual Concours takes place Sept. 25-27 at the Kent Island Yacht Club. Entrant nominations, advance tickets, sponsorship opportunities, and more are available at www.smcde.org Courtesy of 2026 Chesapeake Bay Concours

“This year's Concours celebrates the artistry, innovation, and history that make the automobile an enduring part of our culture,” said Concours Chairman Luke L. Phipps. “Whether you're an avid collector, a lifelong enthusiast, or someone who simply appreciates beautiful design, the Concours offers an unforgettable opportunity to experience some of the world's finest automobiles in an extraordinary waterfront setting.”

The weekend begins with entrant activities on Friday and Saturday before culminating in the public Concours on Sunday, Sept. 27. Guests can enjoy locally inspired cuisine, craft beverages, live music, vendor exhibits, and spectacular waterfront views while experiencing one of the country's finest collections of classic automobiles and boats.

Automobile and yacht owners interested in displaying their automobiles or yachts are encouraged to submit entrant applications early, as space is limited and participation is by acceptance. Advance discounted public tickets, entrant applications, sponsorship opportunities, and additional event information are available at www.smcde.org.

The St. Michaels Concours d'Elegance on Chesapeake Bay is one of the nation's premier concours events, celebrating exceptional automobiles and classic yachts in an elegant waterfront setting. Now in its 19th year, the Concours attracts nationally recognized collector vehicles, distinguished judges, and enthusiasts from across the United States while showcasing the beauty and hospitality of Maryland's Eastern Shore.

If you like stories like these and other classic car features, check out Old Cars magazine. CLICK HERE to subscribe.

Want a taste of Old Cars magazine first? Sign up for our weekly e-newsletter and get a FREE complimentary digital issue download of our print magazine.