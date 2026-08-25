Grab your readers …New books to check out

How to Rebuild MoPar Small-Block LA-Series Engines 1964-1992

Courtesy of CarTech Books

Larry Shepard is a former Chrysler engineer as well as a racing coordinator and parts manager, so when it comes to tapping an expert’s knowledge on rebuilding a small-block Chrysler Corp. engine from 1964-1992, there can be no better source. In his latest book, “How to Rebuild Mopar Small-Block LA-Series Engines 1964-1992,” Shepard gives his expert insight into what makes the engines roar and how to make your small-block roar again. The engines covered are the 273-, 318-, 340- and 360-cid V-8s that powered many popular Dodges and Plymouths, and even some Chryslers, during the peak performance years and beyond.

The book starts with a history of the LA-Series engine and provides identification and the original development details of producing the engine. The second chapter provides information on diagnosing issues, tool selection and engine removal with advice on whether it’s time to rebuild the engine, troubleshooting tips, the proper tools for rebuilding a small-block Chrysler V-8, associated engine systems and more. Other chapters cover engine disassembly, measurements and engine identification; inspection tips and details on the internal engine components; selecting new internal engine parts for the rebuild; machining the block and heads and notes about the associated components that will be reinstalled in the machined engine components; preassembly of the engine; final engine assembly; and engine installation and break-in steps. Appendices at the end provide torque specifications and a guide to sources.

Like other S-A Design books from publisher CarTech Books, Shepard’s book is heavily illustrated with numerous color images (508 images in this book alone) on its 176 pages. The paperback book measures 8-1/2 x 11 inches and retails for $36.95 plus shipping. Before tearing into an engine rebuild, grab a copy from CarTech Books by calling 800-551-4754, or order at www.cartechbooks.com/SA554.

Mercedes-AMG: Race-Bred Performance

Courtesy of Motorbooks

AMG is a revered name immediately associated with Mercedes-Benz, and while most gear heads understand that Mercedes plus AMG equals performance, they don’t know exactly how that sum was realized. In his substantial book “Mercedes-AMG: Race-Bred Performance,” author Matt DeLorenzo explains how AMG was formed by Hans Werner Aufrecht and Erhard Melcher and the wizardry that AMG has cast upon Mercedes-Benz products — and others, including boats — since its 1967 founding.

Many, if not all, of the Mercedes products that benefit from the AMG touch are featured on this large-format, 224-page hardcover book’s thick pages. The presentation of AMG-tuned cars is spectacular, with professionally shot period photos complementing text that follows the progression of AMG and its numerous products from the first (1971’s “Red Pig” race car), through the 1980s and 1990s AMG products that are so hot today, to the latest and greatest AMG products hitting showroom floors now. At the conclusion of the book, DeLorenzo even looks into the crystal ball to see what’s on the horizon for AMG.

Those immersed in AMG or who simply want a better understanding of AMG’s place in automotive history will benefit from the story within this book’s pages. Order a copy for $55 plus shipping from publisher Motorbooks at quarto.com, or check your local book seller.

Dodge Daytona & Plymouth Superbird: Design, Development, Production and Competition

Courtesy of CarTech Books

Steve Lehto’s 2016 hardcover book “Dodge Daytona & Plymouth Superbird: Design, Development, Production and Competition” is back in print as a 9 x 9 inch paperback book and remains an excellent source for information on these “Winged Warriors,” particularly as it pertains to their design and development for racing, and their success on the racing circuit, including NASCAR.

Given the book’s slant toward race Daytonas and Superbirds, most of the many illustrations are excellent period color and black-and-white images of winged cars on the track. There are also many vintage shots of the cars being developed within the walls of Chrysler Corp. No in-depth conversation on Daytonas and Superbirds can ignore the role of the Charger 500, and Lehto addresses that Daytona predecessor as well. In addition to the vintage shots, there are a number of recent images of restored NASCAR winged cars, as well as street Daytonas and Superbirds.

The paperback book has 204 pages with 360 color and black-and-white images and is available now from publisher CarTech Books by calling 800-551-4754, or order at www.cartecbooks.com/CT706 The price is $34.95 plus shipping.

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