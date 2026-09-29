Two-wheeled rides of the Piano Man up for sale at Gooding Christie’s inaugural Auction at Rétromobile New York in November

Courtesy of Gooding Christie’s

NEW YORK – Gooding Christie’s, the official auction house of Rétromobile New York, has announced the world-famous Billy Joel Motorcycle Collection as its first major consignment for its upcoming inaugural sale at the Javits Center in New York City. The Rétromobile New York Auctions, taking place on Friday, November 20 and Saturday, November 21, will feature over 70 lots from the legendary recording artist’s collection, presented entirely without reserve. Select offerings from the Billy Joel Motorcycle Collection will be displayed at Christie’s Rockefeller Center from October 8-12. Interested media and clientele are encouraged to reach out to the auction house to scheduling viewing appointments in advance.

As one of the most successful and respected recording artists of all time, having sold over 150 million records and the recipient of numerous Grammy and Tony awards, Billy Joel needs little introduction. A six-time Grammy award winner with over 23 nominations, Billy Joel’s unparalleled career has been lauded by countless awards and accolades, including induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the Songwriters Hall of Fame, and the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Mr. Joel has a long history of collecting, and Gooding Christie’s is honored to behold the unique privilege of presenting many of his most cherished motorcycles from his personal collection at the Javits Center this November. His robust collection includes bikes of various eras and styles from the most important marques, including Ducati, BMW, Moto Guzzi, Harley-Davidson, Yamaha, Triumph, Honda, Kawasaki, and more.

Among the most captivating motorcycles in the collection is a 1978 Triumph T140 Bonneville (Without Reserve), gifted to Mr. Joel by Madison Square Garden on the occasion of his 150th sold-out show at the world-famous venue. The custom-painted motorcycle was commissioned especially for Mr. Joel and is accompanied by a matching helmet listing every single show and year he played at Madison Square Garden. To date, Mr. Joel still maintains the record for the highest number of sold-out shows at the venue. The collection also includes an iconic 1982 Ducati 900 Mike Hailwood Replica ( Without Reserve), marketed by Ducati to commemorate the motorcycle that Mike Hailwood rode to his legendary comeback victory at the 1978 Isle of Man. A restored 1975 Ducati 750 Sport (Without Reserve), one of the most beautiful motorcycles ever conceived, also joins the sale.

The consignor intends to use proceeds from the sale to support his organization, The Joel Foundation.

Gooding Christie’s President, David Gooding, said: “We are truly honored to present the Billy Joel Motorcycle Collection, and with what better location than New York City itself, a place so strongly associated with Mr. Joel and his celebrated legacy as one of the most beloved musicians of all time. Billy Joel is one of the most recognized motorcycle enthusiasts in the world and we are thrilled to be presenting his prized collection at Rétromobile NY in November.”

Billy Joel said: “I've always been drawn to bikes built by people who cared about getting every detail right. I've loved building this collection. Now it's someone else's turn to hit the road.”

Learn more about the inaugural Auction at Rétromobile New York at https://www.goodingco.com/

About Christie’s - Christie’s has a 260-year heritage, offering exceptional objects from the world’s greatest collectors, and a commitment to the highest levels of service and expertise.

Christie’s offers approximately 50,000 objects a year through trusted live and online auctions spanning more than 80 categories of art and luxury —including 20 and 21 Century art, (Post War and Contemporary, Modern and Impressionist art) Old Masters, prints, photographs, jewellery, handbags, wine, watches, cars, design, rare books, guitars, memorabilia, manuscripts, and much more— with prices ranging from $500 to over $100 million. Christie’s also offers Private Sales, and has an unparalleled network of specialists across fine art, luxury, and collectibles providing clients a full portfolio of global services, including art appraisal, financing through Christie’s Art Finance, and education.

About The Joel Foundation

Led by Billy and Alexis Joel, The Joel Foundation invests in organizations that help people live more creative, connected, and healthier lives. Rooted in Billy Joel’s own experience as a student encouraged by a dedicated high school music teacher, and shaped by Billy and Alexis Joel’s shared commitment to create a better world for future generations, the Foundation supports nonprofit partners working in music education, public and women’s health, humanitarian causes, and the environment. Through both general operating and program-specific support, The Joel Foundation advances initiatives that create measurable, meaningful impact and strengthen the arts, education, and healthy communities as essential pillars of a just and vibrant world.

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