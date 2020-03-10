The COVID-19 virus and old cars

On Feb. 28 the promoters of the early March Geneva International Motor Show were forced to cancel the event due to coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns. The Swiss government had issued a decree banning public gatherings of more than 1,000 people. The Beijing Auto Show in China, which is scheduled for April, had already been cancelled.

According to industry sources, even before the Swiss decree, auto show participants were considering changing plans. Automakers exhibiting in the annual new-car show had been worried about having their executives contract the virus.

The Geneva cancellation took place at the last minute, as press days for the show were set for March 3 and March 4. The move also followed a decision in the United States to move Detroit’s North American International Auto Show from January to June. To date, the organizers of April’s New York Auto Show say that they plan to take precautionary measures inside the Javits Center venue to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses.

According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC) Website, common human coronaviruses, including types 229E, NL63, OC43, and HKU1, usually cause mild to moderate upper-respiratory tract illnesses, like the common cold. Most people get infected with one or more of these viruses at some point in their lives. This information applies to common human coronaviruses and should not be confused with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) which was formerly referred to as 2019 Novel Coronavirus.

The CDC is monitoring an outbreak of respiratory illness caused by COVID-19, the novel coronavirus first seen in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China. COVID-19 cases are being reported in many countries, including the United States. There have been some deaths in the U.S. You’ll find the latest on COVID-19 at https://www.cdc.gov/media/dpk/diseases-and-conditions/coronavirus/coronavirus-2020.html.

How the virus will affect old-car events scheduled for 2020 is yet to be determined, but is certainly on the minds of both car club show chairmen and the promoters of for-profit car shows and auctions. It’s likely that classic car auction companies will see more online bidding, which could actually increase the workload for dealers, brokers, car inspectors and appraisers. Possibly parts suppliers and vendors will also find ways to use the Internet more—at least until a vaccine for COVID-19 is developed.

Developing new drugs, getting them approved and creating a delivery pipeline is typically a lengthy process. Steps are being taken to streamline the procedures, but the estimates we’ve heard to date say full approval could require more than a year. Some medical experts believe that the number of virus cases will drop as spring and summer weather arrive, but the problem is so new that no one knows many facts for certain.

Old Cars thinks that it is important for all of our readers to know about this virus and to understand some of the ways to hopefully help avoid getting it. At the same time, it’s important to know the sign and symptoms of the COVID-19 virus. The following information has been disseminated:

