Low-mile, in-the-wrapper ‘Malaise’ GM cars at Mecum Chicago 2019

Donald Pulver was ahead of his time during the 1970s and clear into the 1990s. Few others were buying new malaise-era cars and stashing them away after very little use. Those scant few who did stash cars usually went after new Corvettes and what we’ll loosely describe as “performance cars” of the era.

Starting at Kissimmee 2019, Mecum Auctions began selling Pulver’s stash. Sure, there were plenty of Corvettes as one might expect from a die-hard enthusiast with a sizable car collection. But there was also a 1981 Caprice Sport coupe with 17,000 miles; a 1982 Caprice Sport Coupe with 14,042 miles; a 1984 Caprice Sport Coupe with 13,600 miles (full disclosure: we bought this car); a 1996 Buick Roadmaster with 21,317 miles; a 1988 Caprice Estate Wagon with 12,271 miles; a 1976 Corvette with 3,384 miles; and a 1984 Corvette with 1,719 miles. (There were also C1 and C2 Corvettes from the Pulver Collection sold at this sale.)

Now, more General Motors products from Pulver’s collection (and the auto industry’s lethargic period) will cross Mecum’s 2019 Chicago block from Oct. 24-26. Those who want one more swing at a rarely seen GM product with low mileage can bid on Pulver’s 1984 Monte Carlo SS believed to have 15,800 miles; his 1984 Impala sedan (with F41 suspension); his 1982 Pontiac Firebird SE with 509 miles; two 1982 Chevrolet Camaro Z28s (45 and 4,470 miles); his 1977 Chevrolet Caprice coupe believed to have 13,655 miles; and his 1979 Caprice Classic sedan with a probable 21,245 miles.

We’ll be covering Mecum’s October sale to see how this round of time capsules do when they cross Mecum’s auction block.