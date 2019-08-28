Three low-mile Cadillac cream puffs at Auburn

1960s Cadillac lovers will be able to experience time travel, if they’re in the right place at the right time.

The right place is the Auburn (Indiana) Auction Park.

The right time is RM Auctions’ 2019 Fall Auburn sale, scheduled for August 29 thru September 1.

RM Auctions has been heavily promoting the Ed Meurer collection that it will be selling almost entirely at no reserve. The sale has gotten lots of press, including here at Old Cars, and RM Auctions has been bringing select cars from the collection – a 1960 Cadillac Eldorado Biarritz, a 1938 Chrysler Imperial Custom LeBaron limousine among them – to select events in order to promote the sale.

But you have to look deeper to find the low-mileage Cadillac gems from the Meurer and other collections.

It appears that Mr. Meurer and a couple other consigners to the auction really enjoy low-mileage originals and it’s not until you dig deep into the sale bill to find them. We did the work for you and picked out a few of our favorites, because the smell and feel of a low-mileage original just can’t be replicated at any cost.

1960 ELDORADO SEVILLE

1960 Cadillac Eldorado Seville — 40,000 miles – This gem shows 40,000 miles on the odometer and a GM expert familiar with the car for 40 years believes that’s the actual mileage and the car is in an unrestored original. RM Auctions’ site states the car has an older restoration so prospective buyers are urged to inspect the car for themselves. If it is indeed an original, it’s a fine virginal example of a 1960 Seville that only appears to need a driver, a fresh set of bias-plies and a stretch of open road.

1962 COUPE DEVILLE

1962 Cadillac Coupe deVille — 4500 miles – The next best thing to buying a new 1962 Cadillac Coupe deVille is buying this 4500-mile example. Sure, she’s a stripper – probably bought by the original owner as their first and only Cadillac – but she’s been babied since day one. There’s no air conditioning, no bucket seats, no fog lamps nor Guidematic headlight dimmer, but let’s face it, you’ll probably want to keep this car cherry by limiting travel to local cruise-ins and car shows rather than a road trip. At least it has standard Coupe deVille power windows for that wind-in-your-hair experience on those short jaunts. As a ’62 Coupe deVille owner, I believe there’d be world peace if everyone glided down the road in a smooth and powerful early-1960s Cadillac, and experiencing this Cadillac must be euphoric.

1965 CALAIS SEDAN

1965 Cadillac Calais — 4500 miles – From the sale collection as the 1962 Cadillac comes this 1965 Cadillac Calais four-door hardtop with an equally low 4500 miles. Unlike the 1962, this Cadillac adds much-desirable air conditioning and features power windows and door locks, both of which were optional on the Calais. It even rides on its original triple-stripe whitewall tires. If you want to go back to 1965, this is your chance.

Angelo Van Bogart is the editor of Old Cars and author of “Cadillac: 100 Years of Innovation.” He has been collecting finned Cadillacs since he was 16 years old and frequently judges at concours and national club events. He is a longtime member of the Cadillac & LaSalle Club, the Antique Automobile Club of America, the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Club, the Minnesota Street Rod Assocation and many other clubs. He’s also an active member of several Facebook groups.