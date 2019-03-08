Saratoga Automobile Museum names Bill Windham as auction director



Veteran auction professional brings decades of experience to post



SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. – The Saratoga Automobile Museum (“SAM”) has named William (Bill) H. Windham III as auction director.

Windham, an auction industry veteran, comes to Saratoga Springs with a 35-plus year track record in the automotive and racing worlds, most recently as sales and marketing manager for Auctions America and vice president of the automotive division for Morphy’s Auctions. Windham will manage overall auction operations, with a focus on attracting bidders and consignors for the Sept. 2019 auction.

Windham is a car enthusiast himself, holding memberships with Indycar, IMSA, NASCAR, and the Ferrari and Porsche Clubs of America. He has also driven competitively in the Sports Car Club of America (SCCA) Formula Ford and Formula Atlantic classes.

“Bill brings a lot to the table from his many years in management, partnership positions with luxury car dealerships, his connections in the racing industry, and his friendships with other classic car collectors. We know that Bill will be a great asset to our team this year and for the future,” said Kevin Biebel, chairman of the board of trustees. “2019 is the year that the Saratoga Auto Auction pulls out the all the stops. With the incredible opportunities to raise awareness for the auction, we’re confident under Bill’s leadership, the auction will reach new heights.”

“The Saratoga Auto Auction is more than a celebration and appreciation of the automobile and I’m thrilled to be part of it for its next great chapter,” said Windham. “In just two years, the auction has become a premiere auction and I look forward to building upon previous successes to grow this into a top-destination event for Upstate New York.”

Windham graduated from Montana State University (B.S., Pre-Law). He previously held management and partnership posts at other top automotive dealerships. Early in his career, he worked for both Penske Racing in Reading, Pa., and the Reading Stock Car Association.

The 2019 Saratoga Auto Auction will take place on Sept. 20 and 21, 2019 at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center. To consign a vehicle for the 2019 auction, contact Bill Windham at bill.windham@saratogaautomuseum.org or by phone at (518) 587-1935 ext. 22.

For more information about the Saratoga Automobile Museum, visit saratogaautomuseum.org. For more information about the Saratoga Auto Auction, visit saratogaautoauction.org.



About the Saratoga Automobile Museum: The Saratoga Automobile Museum was organized in 1999, and opened to the public in 2002. The Museum’s mission is to preserve, interpret and exhibit automobiles and automotive artifacts. We celebrate the automobile and educate the general public, students and enthusiasts regarding the role of the automobile in New York State and in the wider world. In addition to technical and design aspects, our educational focus is on the past, present and future social and economic impact of the automobile.



The Museum is located within the 2,500 acre Saratoga Spa State Park, in the heart of historic Saratoga Springs, New York, world famous for its legendary, much honored one-mile thoroughbred track. The museum’s facility is the totally restored and renovated Saratoga Bottling Plant, a beautiful neo-classic structure built in 1934. The Museum is adjacent to the Saratoga Performing Arts Center and near the landmark Gideon Putnam Hotel. Within walking distance in the Park are the National Museum of Dance, the Spa Little Theatre and the lavish Hall of Springs banquet facility. saratogaautomuseum.org