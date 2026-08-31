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America’s Transportation Experience to offer up a free presentation on the history of board track racing

Learn about the thrilling and dangerous history of board track racing, featuring steep wooden tracks, early race cars, motorcycles and high-speed competition.

courtesy EMMR Collection

Hershey, PA. - America's Transportation Experience will offer a free Museum webcast on Saturday, September 5th. The webcast is titled, "Board Racing: Speed, Spectacle and Risk in Early Auto Racing."

America's Transportation Experience welcomes Eastern Museum of Motor Racing's Director of Collections, Alison Kreitzer, Ph.D., for a Museum Live presentation focused on board tracks. Join us Saturday, September 5th, at 11 a.m. ET for an online and on-site presentation

Board track racing was an incredibly popular and dangerous motorsport in the early 1900s. Competitors raced stripped-down, brakeless motorcycles and early race cars on oval tracks built from wooden planks. To maintain high speeds, the tracks were steeply banked, sometimes reaching angles of up to 60 degrees. 

FIND OUT MORE AND REGISTER.

161 Museum Drive
Hershey, PA
717-566-710
https://atexpa.org/

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America's Transportation Experienceboard track racingboard track racing historyearly 1900s motorsportsearly auto racingearly motorsports historymotorcycle board track racingvintage auto racingwooden race tracks
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