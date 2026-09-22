Bonhams Motorcycles announces the Autumn Stafford Sale the Classic Motorcycle Mechanics Show on October 11th

Bonhams Motorcycles to present The Autumn Stafford Sale, the official auction of The Classic Motorcycle Mechanics Show, taking place on October 11, 2026 at the Staffordshire County Showground. Featuring 207 lots ranging from pioneering veteran motorcycles and British classics to championship-winning racing machines and modern collectables, the sale offers one of the most diverse catalogues ever assembled at Stafford.

This year's auction is distinguished not only by the quality and rarity of the motorcycles on offer, but also by the remarkable stories, achievements and personalities behind many of them. Several significant single-owner collections will cross the block, representing the lives, achievements and passions of some of motorcycling and motorsport's most respected names.

1978 Formula 750 World Championship-winning Yamaha OW31 works racer, Courtesy of Bonhams Motorcycles

At the centre of the sale is The Johnny Cecotto Collection, offering motorcycles from the ownership of the Venezuelan racing legend who became the youngest-ever 350cc Grand Prix World Champion before forging a successful career in Formula One, DTM and endurance racing. The collection is led by one of the most important racing motorcycles to come to auction in recent years: Cecotto's own 1978 Formula 750 World Championship-winning Yamaha OW31 works racer. Remaining in Cecotto's ownership since his racing career, the machine carried him to the 1978 Formula 750 World Championship, delivering victories at Imola and the prestigious Coppa delle Nazioni.

Part of the John Surtees Family Collection Courtesy of Bonhams Motorcycles

The auction will also feature motorcycles from The John Surtees Family Collection, a fitting tribute to the only individual in history to become World Champion on both two and four wheels. John Surtees remains one of the greatest competitors motorsport has ever produced, winning seven motorcycle world championships before capturing the 1964 Formula One World Championship with Ferrari. The collection includes motorcycles owned, ridden and cherished by Surtees and his family, reflecting both his extraordinary racing career and lifelong passion for motorcycling. Highlights include a 1949 Vincent Black Shadow Series-C and a rare Petty Manx racing motorcycle.

Another particularly poignant offering is The Michael ("Mick") Brough Collection. Assembled by the late Michael Brough, a passionate enthusiast who was deeply respected within the classic motorcycle community, the collection reflects a lifetime dedicated to historic motorcycles, motorsport and restoration. Following his passing in 2026, the collection offers enthusiasts the opportunity to become custodians of a remarkable group of motorcycles assembled through decades of dedication, expertise and enthusiasm - from Brough Superiors and vintage racers to unique specials and classic sporting machinery.

The sale is further enhanced by The Andrew Tillman Collection, featuring notable Vincent-HRD motorcycles, including a rare 1937 Vincent-HRD Series A Comet, as well as an extraordinary group of highly desirable British classics. Meanwhile, The Balderston Collection presents a distinguished selection of vintage racing and collector motorcycles assembled over decades by the respected Peterborough dealer and enthusiast.

A major attraction is The Connoisseurs' Collection, Part IV, offered entirely without reserve. This remarkable single-owner collection charts Yamaha's evolution from its earliest production motorcycles through to its Grand Prix and endurance-racing legends, creating opportunities for collectors at every level while showcasing the extraordinary breadth of Yamaha's motorcycling heritage.

Offroad royalty including the ex-Steve McQueen Husqvarna Courtesy of Bonhams Motorcycles

Further enhancing the collection is the ex-Steve McQueen 1972 Husqvarna 250cc Motocrosser, an unrestored and highly evocative machine linked to McQueen's Solar Productions organisation and the golden era of American motocross, making it a particularly compelling lot for collectors of significant off-road motorcycles and motorsport-related provenance.

A selection of notable Brough Superiors, led by the exceptional 1930 Brough Superior SS100 Alpine Grand Sports. Courtesy of Bonhams Motorcycles

Few names carry greater resonance among collectors than Brough Superior, and the magnificent 1930 Brough Superior SS100 Alpine Grand Sports is one of just 21 JAP-engined examples produced in 1930, embodying the performance, engineering quality and exclusivity that earned Brough Superior its reputation as the "Rolls-Royce of Motorcycles." Such motorcycles seldom reach the open market, making this a truly unmissable opportunity.

The sale includes a host of exclusive Italian masterpieces, including examples from the stables of Ducati, Mv Agusta, Moto Guzzi, Benelli and beyond. The beautifully preserved 1973 MV Agusta 750S, supplied new by legendary dealer Gus Kuhn and showing only 5,814 miles from new is considered one of the finest examples of MV Agusta's iconic road-going four-cylinder superbike.

Joining it is a highly desirable Gilera 500cc Grand Prix Racing Motorcycle Recreation by Kay Engineering. Built to an exceptionally high specification and signed by multiple World Champion Geoff Duke, it celebrates one of Grand Prix racing's most celebrated eras.

Gilera 500cc Grand Prix Racing Motorcycle Recreation by Kay Engineering Courtesy of Bonhams Motorcycles

Beyond these headline lots, the catalogue offers an extraordinary range of collectors’ motorcycles, from legendary British marques including Vincent, Brough Superior, Velocette, Norton and Sunbeam, to Italian masterpieces from Ducati, Moto Guzzi, MV Agusta and Benelli, alongside highly desirable Japanese superbikes and modern classics.

‘Dark Rider – Year of Shadow’ 2000 Bourget 1,750cc Custom Courtesy of Bonhams Motorcycles

The auction also features the unique ‘Dark Rider – Year of Shadow’ 2000 Bourget 1,750cc Custom, offered in support of the Luca Guintoli Foundation. Inspired by Sega's Year of Shadow campaign and created as a one-off custom motorcycle, the machine is being sold to benefit the charity established by Sylvain Guintoli, former World Superbike Champion and MotoGP broadcaster, and his wife Caroline in memory of their son, Luca Guintoli. Following Luca's tragic passing at the age of six after a battle with cancer, the foundation was created to provide financial assistance, practical support and guidance to children and families affected by childhood cancer and autism.

James Stensel, Head of Department, Bonhams Motorcycles, said:

"The Autumn Stafford Sale celebrates the passion, history and people that make motorcycling so special. Every motorcycle in the catalogue has a story to tell, and we are privileged to help preserve and share those stories with collectors and enthusiasts around the world.

The Motorcycle Team are exceptionally proud to bring together motorcycles associated with legendary names such as Johnny Cecotto and John Surtees alongside important private collections built through decades of passion and expertise. From world championship-winning race bikes and historically significant British heavyweight twins to accessible rider machines, this sale truly offers something for every collector.”

With more than 200 lots spanning over a century of motorcycling history, the Autumn Stafford Sale reinforces Bonhams’ reputation as the UK’s leading motorcycle auction house and Stafford as a premier destination for motorcycle collectors and enthusiasts.

The Autumn Stafford Sale

The Classic Motorcycle Mechanics Show

Sunday, October 11, 2026

Staffordshire County Showground, Stafford

Catalogue Live - Bidder registration now open: www.bonhams.com/32043

PUBLIC VIEWING TIMES

Saturday, October 10, 9am to 5pm Sunday 11 October, from 9am

SALE TIMES

Sunday, October 11, from 11:00am BST Lots 201 – 407

ABOUT BONHAMS MOTORCYCLES

Bonhams is the auction house of choice for the sale of important collectors' motorcycles and single-owner collections - renowned for achieving world record prices across the board. Their dedicated team of international specialists strive to ensure you realise the best price for your motorcycle(s) and their sales consistently achieve the highest percentage sold rates in the industry.

BUYING AND SELLING MOTORCYCLES AT BONHAMS Bonhams are proud to cater to every corner of the motorcycle market. Whether you have a selection of vintage motorcycle spares, a Brough Superior or BSA Bantam or even a motorcycle collection, Bonhams Motorcycle Team has the expertise and breadth to ensure your prized property benefits from maximum exposure internationally.

Visit www.bonhams.com/motorcycles, pick up the phone, or drop us an email to:

Contact them today for a complimentary auction valuation and guidance on achieving the best possible results. We’re here to support you every step of the way.

Enquiries:

motorcycles@bonhams.com

+44 (0) 20 8963 2817

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