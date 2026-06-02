Bonhams Motorcyles Online Summer Sale hits the throttle June 5-15

Courtesy of Bonhams Motorcycles

Milton Keynes, UK - Bonhams Motorcycles presents its Motorcycles Online – The Summer Sale, a major timed online auction running from Friday, June5 to Monday, June 15, 2026.

Featuring over 300 lots spanning more than a century of motorcycling history, the sale offers a dynamic and wide-ranging celebration of two and three-wheeled collecting - from pioneering veteran motorcycles and iconic British classics to Italian exotica, competition motorcycles, restoration projects and coveted memorabilia.

Bidding opens at 12:00 noon (BST) on June 5, with lots closing sequentially from 12:00 noon (BST) on June 15. The full catalogue is now live, with global participation available via www.bonhams.com/32059 and the Bonhams App.

300 Lots Up For Grabs

With more than 250 lots offered without reserve, the Summer Sale presents an exciting and wide-ranging snapshot of the motorcycling world. From thunderous V-twins and iconic Italian thoroughbreds to modern classics, minibikes, three-wheelers with estimates spanning from just £80 to £80,000. In addition to the incredible line up of motorcycles, is a vast selection of rewarding restoration projects, rare spares, TT trophies, period advertising, original brochures and highly collectible memorabilia — ensuring opportunities for collectors and enthusiasts of every interest, experience level and budget.

Courtesy of Bonhams Motorcycles

Motorcycle Highlights

Courtesy of Bonhams Motorcycles

Left: 1974 Ducati 750SS – An authentic ‘Green Frame’ example and one of just 401 ‘round-case’ 750SS models produced. A true landmark in Ducati’s history, widely regarded as one of the most coveted models ever built. Restored in 2005 and repainted in tribute to the owner’s late father - a Jaguar design engineer and RAF serviceman during WWII, who was shot down over Dortmund in March 1945.

Middle: 1973 MV Agusta 750S - Showing just 5,814 miles from new, this Gus Kuhn-supplied example is a true high-speed symphony in red, white and blue. Hand-built in limited numbers and priced to match, it has had only three owners, including one long-term custodian of 44 years. First registered to Romans of Woking Ltd, it was initially owned privately by G.D. Brown of Godalming, Surrey, before passing in 1974 to Graham Cook, founder of the renowned Bramley dealership

Right: 1975 MV Agusta 750S America – Introduced in 1976 as the successor to the 750S, the 750S America featured an enlarged 789cc engine producing a claimed 75bhp, delivering impressive performance with 0 - 100mph in around 13 seconds and a top speed of approximately 135mph. Production continued until February 1979. Bike magazine famously described the 750S as “one of the most dramatic-looking bikes made - the real stuff of legend,” a sentiment widely shared among enthusiasts. This particular example was acquired by the private vendor during their honeymoon in Spain in 1986, having been discovered at the Motos Javier dealership in Pamplona.

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Left: 1954 Vincent 998cc Series-C Black Shadow 'Black Lightning Replica' - Offered from the estate of the late David Page, who campaigned the machine extensively in 1960s sprinting. Originally normally aspirated, it was enlarged to 1,300cc and fitted with a supercharger in 1965 by renowned tuner Jim Smith of Pegsdon. A truly thunderous V-twin - see online running video.

Middle: 1923 Indian 74ci Big Chief 'Board-Track Racing Motorcycle' – Acquired from California in 2012 and benefitting from significant recent expenditure, this Big Chief has been restored to period board-track racing specification.

Right: 1937 BSA 750cc Y13 - Built for just a three-year period, the attractive Y13 ranks among the rarest and most desirable BSA models of the 1930s. This matching-numbers example was supplied to Messrs Rose & Son of March, Cambridgeshire, on 15 May 1937 and was originally set up for sidecar use. It boasts an excellent history, including trips to the Isle of Man TT and extensive touring across the UK, then complete with a ‘Double Adult’ sidecar for holiday journeys.

Courtesy of Bonhams Motorcycles

Left: The Connoisseurs Collection, Part III, c.1973 Rockford Chibi C430 Deluxe Mini-Bike (No Reserve) - Promoted by Rockford Motors as a machine that “out-accelerates, out-climbs, and out-performs everything in its class,” the Chibi—named after the Japanese slang for “small person” or “child”—packs impressive performance into a compact form. Powered by a Bridgestone 60cc two-stroke engine with a 3-speed transmission, its lively 5.8hp output delivers surprising capability. Rockford further highlighted its exceptional climbing ability, along with practical features such as folding handlebars and a fuel shut-off system for easy transport.

Middle: The Connoisseurs Collection, Part III, 1971 Rupp Roadster 2 Mini-bike (No Reserve) - Founded in 1959 in Mansfield, Ohio, by Mickey Rupp, Rupp Industries built its reputation on highly successful go-karts before expanding into mini-bikes. In 1969, the company introduced an entirely new range, replacing its previous models. The Roadster emerged as the flagship offering, alongside the Scrambler, both featuring updated styling and revised lighting.

Powered by a Tecumseh H50 engine, the Roadster 2 was offered in a range of vibrant colours, including red, green, yellow, and orange.

Right: The Connoisseurs Collection, Part III, c.1949 Zoppoli Motopiccola Z48 (No Reserve) - Produced in Genoa by Filippo Zoppoli, these distinctive scooters utilised Ducati’s Cucciolo engine, with later examples adopting MV Agusta power units. Rare and characterful, the Motopiccola Z48 is a guaranteed conversation piece at any gathering of enthusiasts. This charming and little-known Italian scooter is presented here in restored condition.

A Market-Spanning Showcase

The Summer Sale reflects the strength and diversity of today’s collector market, bringing together machines from across eras and disciplines including an incredibly diverse range of scooters.

Courtesy of Bonhams Motorcycles

Courtesy of Bonhams Motorcycles

100 Years of Ducati

2026 marks Ducati’s centenary - one hundred years defined by landmark achievements on and off the track across the globe, pioneering engineering advances, and unmistakable design. For a century, Ducati has embodied innovation, ambition, and a relentless pursuit of performance. Bonhams Motorcycles celebrates this milestone with a dedicated Ducati offering. Reflecting the marque’s centenary theme, “A Century Made of Seconds,” the Summer Sale showcases a curated selection of exceptional machines that capture Ducati’s enduring spirit - motorcycles created for those who demand exhilaration, style, and distinction from every ride.

Courtesy of Bonhams Motorcycles

Left: 1989 Ducati 851 - A landmark motorcycle of its era, the Ducati 851 revived the company and launched a highly successful superbike lineage. Its Desmoquattro engine, engineered by Massimo Bordi, is widely regarded as one of the finest ever built. Complementing it was a distinctive trellis frame of straight tubes, a design that became a defining Ducati hallmark.

Middle: 1999 Ducati 916 Strada - “Is the 916 sexy? As much as any machine can be—quintessentially Italian, red, sculpted with speed in mind, and as alluring as it is demanding. Costly and occasionally temperamental, it wears its success with effortless charm.” – Bike Magazine. This example was acquired by the private vendor in 2015, a dedicated Ducati enthusiast and collector.

Right: 2001 Ducati 998cc 996R - Ducati’s 8-valve, water-cooled V-twin evolved relentlessly to keep its edge in World Superbike racing. A key milestone came in September 2000 with the Testastretta engine, designed by ex-Ferrari F1 engineer Angiolino Marchetti and derived from the Desmoquattro. Debuting in the limited-edition 996R within an updated 996SPS chassis, the 998cc unit was launched through a novel online sales strategy. Most bikes sold quickly after release on 12 September 2000, with around 700 produced—approximately 375 online and 325 through dealers.

Courtey of Bonhams Motorcycles

Public viewing for the auction will be available by appointment on Wednesday, June 10 and Thursday, June 11, offering prospective bidders the opportunity to inspect many of the sale’s highlights firsthand with guidance from Bonhams’ motorcycle specialists. Please email motorcycles@bonhams.com with your availability to schedule an appointment.

How to Participate - Bid Online Registered bidders can participate throughout the auction period, with lots closing sequentially from midday on Monday, June 15, 2026.



Bonhams Motorcycle Department, Unit 4 Lake View Business Park, Milton Keynes, MK1 1FB For the full catalogue, registration and bidding information, visit: www.bonhams.com/32059 Motorcycle enquiries: motorcycles@bonhams.com | +44 (0)20 8963 2817

Bonhams at The Banbury Run: The Bonhams Motorcycles team will be displaying a selection of Summer Sale highlights at the VMCC Banbury Run on Sunday, June 7th at the British Motor Museum, Gaydon. As proud sponsors of the VMCC in its 80th year, Bonhams will be at the heart of this world renowned gathering for veteran and vintage motorcycles. Please do meet the team, explore key consignments ahead of the auction, and receive expert advice on buying and selling motorcycles at auction. Various members of the Bonhams team will also be taking part on the run. https://www.banbury-run.co.uk/

About Bonhams|Cars|Motorcycles - Bonhams is the auction house of choice for the sale of important collectors' motorcycles and single-owner collections - renowned for achieving world record prices across the board. Their dedicated team of international specialists strive to ensure you realize the best price for your motorcycle(s) and their sales consistently achieve the highest percentage sold rates in the industry.

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