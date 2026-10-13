Bonhams saw €10.2m ($11.4m) in sales at their Zoute sale

Bonhams Zoute Grand Prix Sale at Knokke-Heist, Belgium on October 11th Courtesy of Bonhams

Zoute, Belgium - Bonhams was pleased with sales from its Zoute Grand Prix Sale at Knokke-Heist, Belgium on October 11th. The auction offered 72 vehicle lots, including the Keller Brothers Collection and a highly curated selection of classic and collector cars and Automobilia. 53 vehicle lots sold successfully, delivering a sell-through rate of 76% with the total sale value of €10.2m ($11.4m).

Michael Squire, Head of European Sales for Bonhams, said: "We’re delighted with the outcome of the Bonhams Zoute Sale. The quality of the cars sold, and the results achieved, demonstrates Bonhams’ strength and position within the European classic car market. Being able to offer a no reserve collection of predominantly Italian sports and supercars including a beautiful Lamborghini Miura P400S and Lamborghini Countach 25th Anniversary from the Keller Brothers Collection, as well as a Mercedes-Benz 300SL Roadster, shows the breadth of vehicles that clients sell through Bonhams. We now move forwards to the other end of the automotive spectrum. On 30 October, we will host the Golden Age of Motoring Sale at our London New Bond Street headquarters as the traditional curtain raiser to the London to Brighton Veteran Car Run. Then we move to Retromobile Paris, back in our usual home of the Grand Palais on February 5, 2027 and look forward to reporting similar successes.”

Marking the 14th anniversary of partnership with the Zoute Grand Prix, this year’s Bonhams auction attracted record-breaking interest, with over 800 registered bidders from 36 countries and more than 1,000 attendees in the room. Leading the Bonhams Zoute Sale was the Keller Brothers Collection of twelve 1960s to 2000s predominantly Italian sports and supercars that sold for a combined total of €3,593,750 ($4,026,150) with a 100% sell through rate.

970 Lamborghini Miura P400S that sold for €1,725,000 ($1,932,552) Courtesy of Bonhams

The headline car of the Keller Brothers Collection was a spectacular 1970 Lamborghini Miura P400S that sold for €1,725,000 ($1,932,552) including premium. The Lamborghini Miura P400S was one of 114 late-specification ventilated-disc cars finished in Giallo Fly over its original Nero leather interior.

1989 Lamborghini Countach 25th Anniversary that sold for €517,500 ($579,765) Courtesy of Bonhams

Another significant car from the Keller Brothers Collection was a 1989 Lamborghini Countach 25th Anniversary that sold for €517,500 ($579,765) including premium. One of 657 cars built, the car was delivered new in Italy having been finished in Rosso Siviglia over Beige leather.

1961 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster also sold well at the Bonhams Zoute Sale for €1,265,000 ($1,417,204) including premium. Courtesy of Bonhams

A beautifully restored 1961 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster also sold well at the Bonhams Zoute Sale for €1,265,000 ($1,417,204) including premium. The stunning 300 SL Roadster was delivered new in Germany in white with tan leather interior, as it presented today. The car had been subjected to a meticulous frame-off restoration with expert reports from 2012 and 2017 rating the car in the highest possible condition.

A 1968 Ferrari Dino 246 GT also attracted significant interest. Courtesy of Bonhams

A 1968 Ferrari Dino 246 GT also attracted significant interest. The 28th of just 152 cars built was a highly original example that was fitted with its matching-numbers engine and gearbox, having been thoroughly mechanically overhauled in 2023, that sold for €563,500 ($631,300) including premium.

1979 BMW M1 Coupé that sold for €437,000 ($489,579) Courtesy of Bonhams

Also offered at the Zoute Grand Prix was a 1979 BMW M1 Coupé that sold for €437,000 ($489,579) including premium. It was delivered new in Germany in 1979 and finished in red with contrasting black leather upholstery and fabric interior. Currently registered in France, it had been in the same ownership since 2010.

1953 Mercedes-Benz 300 S Roadster sold for €345,000 ($386,510) Courtesy of Bonhams

A 1953 Mercedes-Benz 300 S Roadster sold for €345,000 ($386,510) including premium. The Mercedes-Benz 300 S Roadster was one of only 141 cars built. Between 2003 and 2010, the car was extensively restored for a very significant collection and was subsequently purchased by the current owner in 2017 where it had been used sparingly since.

Details of all cars offered can be found at https://cars.bonhams.com/auction/32045/the-zoute-sale/

About Bonhams - Bonhams Car, Motorcycle and Automobilia departments uniquely offer a choice of live, online and private platforms for buying and selling collector cars—platforms characterised by levels of trust, reliability, and transparency born of over three decades of experience asthepremier automotive auction house. Through prestigious live auctions around the world, 24/7 online auctions, and our recently introduced Private Sales service, Bonhams makes it simple for buyers and sellers to find the platform that best meets their needs.

Bonhams host 17 live car, motorcycle and automobilia auctions annually, participates in all the significant concours around the world, and presents unique selling opportunities at international events such as Goodwood Motorsport Events in the UK, RetroMobile in Paris, Laguna Seca on the Monterey Peninsula in California, and The Zoute Grand Prix in Belgium. With dedicated motoring departments in London, Paris, Los Angeles, New York, Brussels and beyond, Bonhams has a world-class team with expertise in all divisions, fromvintage cars to racing motorsport and automobilia to motorcycles.

For more information, please visit: https://www.cars.bonhams.com

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