Bonhams|Cars sold them all with over $5.25 million in sales at America’s National Automobile Museum Auction

Reno, NV - Bonhams|Cars tallied a perfect score at its National Automobile Museum Auction in Reno, Nevada that took place on Saturday, June 13th.

More than 120 cars were offered in the sale, with the National Automobile Museum contributing 80 motorcars dating from the late 1800s to the 1960s, most of which were part of the storied Harrah's Casino collection. Many of these vehicles were sole survivors or examples of limited production or one-off design concepts that never progressed to production. The sale also included 30 motorcars from The Minden Automobile Museum in Minden, Nevada.

Overall, 100% of lots offered by the auctioneer sold with a total sale value of $5,256,664.

1936 Experimental Supercharged Cord Courtesy of Bonhams|Cars

Highlights of The National Automobile Museum Auction included a 1936 Experimental Supercharged Cord. The car was one of five or six prototypes built and was formerly the property of E.L. Cord and was used by the Cord family in Chicago and Beverly Hills from 1936-1940. The car sold for $358,400 including premium.

The 1933 Franklin Series 17-B Club Brougham, that was restored in the Harrah's own workshop to concours standards in 1974, sold very well at the The National Automobile Museum Auction, achieving $313,600 including premium against an estimate of $90,000 - $130,000.

1954 Lincoln Capri Courtesy of Bonhams|Cars

Another car sold with an interesting and extensive backstory was a Carrera Panamericana Lincoln Capri Custom Coupe, created by the Lincoln Division of the Ford Motor Company in 1954. The car was the only known survivor of Lincoln's 1954 Carrera Panamericana campaign and restored by its original builder, Holman and Moody-Stroppe and finished in the unique livery of class winners. It had been preserved for over half a century in Harrah's Collection at the National Automobile Museum and sold for $117,600 including premium.

The 1971 Duesenberg II SSJ Roadster, formerly owned by Sammy Davis, Jr. Courtesy of Bonhams|Cars

The 1971 Duesenberg II SSJ Roadster, formerly owned by Sammy Davis, Jr. which was bought originally by Harrah's Club and was regarded as one of the best 1970s Duesenbergs, sold for $156,800 including premium.

1960 Fiat Pininfarina ‘Y’ Courtesy of Bonhams|Cars

Also included in the sale was a 1960 Fiat Pininfarina ‘Y’ - a futuristic experimental aerodynamic design personally gifted to the Museum by renowned stylist Sergio Pininfarina, son of Carrozzeria founder, Battista 'Pinin' Farina, which sold for $268,800 including premium.

1959 Scimitar Station Sedan Experimental by Brooks Stevens and Reutter & Company Courtesy of Bonhams|Cars

A 1959 Scimitar Station Sedan Experimental by Brooks Stevens and Reutter & Company also sold well for $156,800 including premium. The car was one of only three Scimitars built and the only car made as a retracting roof station wagon, creating a unique "All-Purpose Sedan".

The Bonhams Cars US team’s focus now turns to the upcoming Laguna Seca Auction as part of Monterey Car Week on 13 August, with consignments being invited for the sale. The Laguna Seca Auction already includes the unique Lola-Ford T70 Mark II CanAm sports-racing car, driven by the late, great American Formula 1, CanAm and Indy driver, Dan Gurney – theonly Ford-powered car to win a CanAm race from 1966 to 1974 Also offered is the 1967 Vollstedt-Ford 67B IndyCar, driven by Scotland’s double-Formula 1 World Champion and 1965 Indianapolis 500-Mile race winner, Jim Clark, which will be sold without reserve.

About Bonhams|Cars - Bonhams|Cars uniquely offers a choice of live, online and private platforms for buying and selling collector cars. Through prestigious live auctions around the world, 24/7 online auctions, and our recently introduced Private Sales service, Bonhams|Cars makes it simple for buyers and sellers to find the platform that best meets their needs.

Bonhams|Cars host 17 live auctions annually, participates in all the significant concours around the world, and presents unique selling opportunities at international events such as the Goodwood Motorsport Events in the UK, WeatherTech Laguna Seca as part of Monterey Car Week in California and The Zoute Grand Prix in Belgium. With dedicated motoring departments in London, Paris, Los Angeles, New York, Brussels and beyond, Bonhams|Cars has a world-class team with expertise in all divisions, fromvintage cars to racing motorsport and automobilia to motorcycles.

For more information, please visit BonhamsCars.com

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