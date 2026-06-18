Broad Arrow announces inaugural Paris auction held during Rétromobile 2027

Courtesy of Broad Arrow Auctions

BICESTER, United Kingdom - Broad Arrow Auctions announced that it will host a new auction in Paris during Salon Rétromobile Week at The Peninsula Paris hotel in 2027. Broad Arrow’s Paris Auction will take place on Wednesday, February 3, 2027, with public previews held from February 1-3.

This new auction in the heart of Paris will feature some of the world’s most desirable collector cars, all presented in one of the most iconic locations in the French capital, the Peninsula Paris on the exclusive avenue Kléber. Set to coincide with one of the biggest events in the classic car world, Rétromobile, it promises to attract collectors from around the world for what will surely be a highlight of the international collector car auction calendar.

“We are immensely honoured to partner with The Peninsula Paris to host our new Paris Auction in 2027,” says Joe Twyman, VP of Sales EMEA Region for Broad Arrow Auctions. “The Peninsula Paris is a world-class destination for what will surely be one of the premier European collector car auctions in 2027 and which perfectly complements Broad Arrow’s sales at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, the Zoute Concours Auction and The Zürich Auction.”

Peninsula Hotels have become synonymous with the international collector car community through their renowned Peninsula Signature Events including The Peninsula Classics Best of the Best Award, as well as The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, for which Broad Arrow is the official auction partner.

Since 2014, The Peninsula Paris has become a home for the world’s elite when visiting the city of romance and light. Like Broad Arrow, it is globally renowned for its meticulous attention to detail when meeting the needs of its clientele, ensuring the ultimate luxury experience. Within walking distance of the Champs-Élysées and the Arc de Triomphe in the exclusive 16th arrondissement, it is the ideal location for the latest addition to Broad Arrow’s European auction calendar.

Collectors are also invited to discuss consignments for other Broad Arrow auctions taking place in Europe in 2026, including the Zoute Concours Auction on October 9 and Zürich Auction on November 7.

About Broad Arrow Auctions: Broad Arrow Auctions, driven by Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY), is a leading global collector car auction house founded in 2021 by industry veterans. As the fastest-growing auction house in its segment, Broad Arrow connects exceptional collector cars with enthusiasts worldwide through flagship events including The Quail Auction (the official auction of The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering), The Amelia Concours Auction (the official auction of The Amelia Concours), The Porsche Auction in collaboration with Air | Water by Luftgekühlt, The Audrain Auction in partnership with The Audrain Newport Concours & Motor Week, The Las Vegas Auction in partnership with Concours at Wynn Las Vegas, as well as international auctions held in partnership with Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, Zoute Grand Prix, and Auto Zürich. Learn more at broadarrowauctions.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and X.

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