Broad Arrow’s Inaugural Audrain Auction led by 1914 Stutz 4E Bearcat at $1.875 million

by Nick Zabrecky/Courtesy of Broad Arrow Auctions

NEWPORT, Rhode Island – Broad Arrow Auctions has released official results for its 2026 Audrain Auction, the auction house’s inaugural presentation as the official auction partner of the renowned Audrain Newport Concours & Motor Week. Held October 2 at the International Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport, Rhode Island, the single-day boutique sale saw a strong debut, totaling $8.3 million in sales with 88 percent of all lots sold (57 of 65 lots). With strong participation both in the room and online, bidders hailed from 16 countries and nearly 40 percent were bidding for the first time at a Broad Arrow sale.

“Our first-ever sale as the official auction partner of Audrain Newport Concours & Motor Week was a great success, and we’re honored to be a new auction partner with such an important automotive destination in the Northeast,”said Kenneth Ahn, President of Broad Arrow and Hagerty Marketplace. “We saw fantastic attendance throughout the preview and auction, and the results prove that best-of-category examples from every era and price point continue to resonate with discerning collectors and enthusiasts. We’re grateful to our clients, sponsors, friends and especially to our partners at Audrain Newport Concours & Motor Week for their incredible collaboration and support.”

1914 Stutz 4E Bearcat, by Nick Zabrecky/Courtesy of Broad Arrow Auctions

The top seller at Broad Arrow’s Audrain Auction, taken by Principal Auctioneer Lydia Fenet, was a 1914 Stutz 4E Bearcat, the definitive American performance car of the time. Chassis number 2250, offered at the Audrain Auction, is among the rare pre-1915 Bearcats whose history can be followed continuously from the day it left Indianapolis. This AACA National First Place-winning Bearcat is among the most recognizable American cars of any era, and more than a century after production ceased, with genuine examples scarce and documented ones scarcer still, chassis 2250's unbroken chain of ownership places it in a category of its own. The Bearcat realized a final price of $1,875,000 (Estimate: $1,750,000 - $2,000,000).

2009 Ferrari 430 Scuderia by Nick Zabrecky/Courtesy of Broad Arrow Auctions

Beyond the Brass Era headliner, modern collectibles continued to perform well at the Audrain Auction. Stand out highlights include a striking 2009 Ferrari 430 Scuderia in Bianco Avus with Nero Scuderia stripes over a Tessuto interior at a final $538,500 (Estimate: $500,000 - $650,000), a low-mileage, well-optioned 2022 McLaren 765LT Spider in stunning Vega Blue at a final $516,500 (Estimate: $500,000 - $700,000), a well-equipped, wonderfully cared for 2011 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG Coupe at a final $428,500 (Estimate: $425,000 - $475,000), and an exceedingly rare U.S.-market, 904-mile 2008 Alfa Romeo 8C Competizione at a final $368,000 (Estimate: $350,000 - $425,000).

by Nick Zabrecky/Courtesy of Broad Arrow Auctions

Finally, 17 cars offered from a well-respected private collection of American classics drew significant bidder interest at Broad Arrow’s Audrain Auction, with the group exceeding pre-sale auction estimates. Select highlights from the group include an award-winning, Deep Green over two-tone green leather 1956 Continental Mark II at a final $173,600 (Estimate: $100,000 - $150,000), a rare and beautifully restored, matching numbers 1970 Dodge Coronet R/T Hardtop 426 Hemi finished in Plum Crazy Metallic at a final $207,200 (Estimate: $150,000 - $200,000), and a matching numbers, well-optioned 1969 Pontiac GTO Convertible finished in Crystal Turquoise at a final $128,800 (Estimate: $100,000 - $125,000).

Top Ten Sales – Broad Arrow’s Audrain Auction 2026

1. Lot 116 1914 Stutz 4E Bearcat $1,875,000 2. Lot 117 2009 Ferrari 430 Scuderia $538,500 3. Lot 161 2022 McLaren 765LT Spider $516,500 4. Lot 113 1970 Ferrari Dino 246 GT $456,000 5. Lot 109 2011 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG Coupe $428,500 6. Lot 111 2008 Alfa Romeo 8C Competizione $368,000 7. Lot 142 1991 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing Coupe by Ostermeier $307,500 8. Lot 128 1970 Dodge Coronet R/T Hardtop 426 Hemi $207,200 9. Lot 130 1970 Dodge Challenger R/T Hardtop 426 Hemi $187,600 10. Lot 152 1969 Mercedes-Benz 280 SE Cabriolet $179,200

Complete results from Broad Arrow’s 2026 Audrain Auction are available at broadarrowauctions.com. Later this week, Broad Arrow returns to Knokke-Heist, Belgium for its second annual Zoute Concours Auction , set for October 9 in collaboration with Zoute Grand Prix Car Week. Following a highly successful debut in 2025, this single-day auction will showcase more than 80 exceptional collector cars led by some of the market’s most in-demand supercars.

Limited consignment opportunities also remain for Broad Arrow’s upcoming Las Vegas Auction, set for October 31 in partnership with Concours at Wynn Las Vegas as well as for the company’s Zürich Auction, set for November 7 in partnership with Auto Zürich. Exceptional collector cars set for these upcoming sales are being added daily at broadarrowauctions.com.

Additional information on upcoming auctions is available at broadarrowauctions.com.

NOTE: All prices are listed in USD and include buyer’s premium, which is equal to the sum of twelve percent (12%) of the first $250,000 of the Hammer Price and ten percent (10%) of the amount by which the Hammer Price exceeds $250,000 for all motor car lots. For non-motor car lots, Buyer’s Premium is equal to twenty-five (25) percent of the Hammer Price. Results include select transactions that occurred immediately following the close of the auction.

About Broad Arrow Auctions - Broad Arrow Auctions, driven by Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY), is a leading global collector car auction house founded in 2021 by industry veterans. As the fastest-growing auction house in its segment, Broad Arrow connects exceptional collector cars with enthusiasts worldwide through flagship events including The Broad Arrow Quail Auction (the official auction of The Quail by The Peninsula, A Motorsports Gathering), The Amelia Auction (the official auction of The Amelia Concours), The Porsche Auction in collaboration with Air | Water by Luftgekühlt, the Las Vegas Auction in partnership with Concours at Wynn Las Vegas, as well as international auctions held in partnership with Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, Zoute Grand Prix, and Auto Zürich.

Learn more at broadarrowauctions.com

Ever wonder what your classic ride is worth? Old Cars Price Guide is now online! Check it out and join to get the unbiased and real-world pricing on classic cars. You get pricing anytime, anyplace on your phone, tablet or computer.